UAE Rulers congratulate Kazakh President on election win

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable to congratulate President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on winning the election, WAM reports.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables of congratulations to the Kazakh President.

