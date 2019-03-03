Vietnam discussed protection of Kazakhstan citizens' rights and interests

Hanoi held the first consultations between the consular services of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two states.





The need for the meeting for Kazakhstan was mostly driven by ensuring protection of rights and interests of Kazakhstan citizens under the condition of progressive and dynamic development of Kazakh-Vietnamese trade and economic relations, the increasing tourist inflow and the increase of business relations with Vietnam.





Having spoken during the consultations, the head of a Kazakhstan delegation, deputy director of the Consular Service Department of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Mukashev, noted that the meeting launched a new format of interaction between Kazakhstan and Vietnam as consular consultations that should be an effective and productive mechanism to protect the rights of the citizens of our country based on mutual respect for interests of each other.





A consular service should be fully accessible to very citizen, aimed at ensuring their rights and interests, as well as should be aimed to promptly respond to all events and accidents, timely provide the necessary information, protection and aid to its citizens who have difficulties," said Kazakhstan’s representative.





In this context, the Kazakhstan side underlined the necessity to establish interaction to pre-empt the possible problems in the issues regarding the order of entry and exit and the staying rules of citizens of Kazakhstan in Vietnam and vice versa, protection of the rights and interests of citizens of the two states, obtaining citizenship, as well as experience exchange between the two states in consular service, including the introduction of electronic entry visas.





Head of a Vietnamese delegation Pham Hoang Tung fully supported Kazakhstan’s approaches to the consular support of relations between the two states and expressed the readiness to substantive dialogue and interaction with the Kazakh side in the issues of mutual interest.





At the meeting, the mutual satisfaction of the development of a treaty and legal base was expressed, as well as mutual intention towards its further strengthening was noted.





The Kazakh side familiarized the Vietnamese counterparts with the free-of-charge mobile app SmartTravelKZ that is designed to ensure full safety of Kazakhstan citizens abroad, as well as to provide them prompt assistance and aid.





Following the consultations, the sides expressed the readiness for further cooperation in the consular field and underlined the necessity to hold such meetings on a regular basis.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.