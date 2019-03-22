Vietnamese president dies of illness

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang died on Friday morning in a hospital in Hanoi at the age of 61, after a long time of disease, Xinhua cites the Vietnam News Agency.





Quang was born on Oct. 12, 1956 in northern Vietnam's Ninh Binh province. He held a doctorate degree on law and a master's degree on Chinese, and was conferred the title of professor in 2009.





In April 2016, the National Assembly of Vietnam, the country's top legislature, elected Quang as the Vietnamese president.









