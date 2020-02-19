WHO international expert mission departs to China, this has been announced by WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus via his Twitter account.

I’ve just been at the airport seeing off members of an advance team for the WHO-led 2019-nCoV international expert mission to China, led by Dr Bruce Aylward, veteran of past public health emergencies", the tweet reads.

On February 6 WHO informed on convening a global research and innovation forum to mobilize international action in response to the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The forum, to be held 11-12 February in Geneva, is organized in collaboration with the Global Research Collaboration for Infectious Disease Preparedness.

