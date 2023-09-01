Alikhan Smailov meets with Ambassador of China to Kazakhstan
The issues of further strengthening of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and China were discussed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties considered the pace of bilateral trade for the first half of the year, the implementation of joint projects in the transit and transport sector, the opening of mutual cultural centers between Kazakhstan and China, the organization of the Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China in 2024, as well as a number of other topics.
Prime Minister emphasized that trade and economic cooperation between the countries continues to develop steadily. Thus, last year mutual trade turnover increased by 34% and reached a record $24 billion. In the first half of the year it increased by 20% and amounted to $13.6 billion. At the same time, work continues to bring the volume of bilateral trade to $35 billion by 2030.
As Alikhan Smailov noted, today there is an increase in the supply of non-resource goods from Kazakhstan to China. In particular, in the current year began deliveries of plastic products, metal structures, flour, confectionery and pasta products.
I believe that we need to expand the range of supplied goods and services, to establish more direct contacts between the business circles of our countries. In this regard, we inform about our readiness to increase non-resource exports to China to the amount of about $1 billion for 135 commodity items," he said.
Prime Minister added that investment cooperation was also an important area. China is traditionally among the top 5 investor countries in the Kazakh economy. The total inflow of investments from China over the past 17 years has reached $23.5 billion.
We see great potential for increasing investment volumes. We invite the Chinese investment community to expand its participation in joint projects," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
In turn, the Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan recalled that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, which Chinese President Xi Jinping announced in Astana during his state visit to Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan was one of the first to respond to this initiative and actively joined its implementation. A lot of work has been done within this framework. Today we are united by 11 railroads and highways, three oil and gas wires and the Khorgos Center for Cross-Border Cooperation. It is no exaggeration to say that the available achievements can be envied by any of our partners. This year also promises to be fruitful in terms of the development of bilateral relations," Zhang Xiao said.
He also noted the historical significance of the May visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to China, during which a number of important interstate agreements were reached.
The priority task for us today is the implementation of all the agreements reached," the Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan added.
