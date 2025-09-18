08.06.2023, 08:47 40911
Alikhan Smailov takes part in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Sochi
Topical issues of interstate cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union were discussed at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Sochi (Russian Federation) with the participation of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikolay Pashinyan, the Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, the Kazakhstan Prime Minister Alikhan Smalov, the Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov, and the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties discussed a wide range of issues, including the implementation of the first package of measures in the framework of the climate agenda, further development of an integrated information system and strengthening of the digital cooperation in general, steps to form a common electricity market, as well as work on the implementation of the Strategic directions of Eurasian economic integration until 2025.
In addition, they considered the results of negotiations on a free trade agreement with Iran and a number of other relevant topics.
17.09.2025, 09:10 4561
Kazakh-Belarusian Political Consultations Held in Astana
Bilateral political consultations were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermukhambet Konuspayev and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Pavel Utyupin, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the consultations, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, exchanged views on further interaction within regional integration associations and other international organizations, and also “compared the notes” on the schedule of upcoming bilateral events.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue close cooperation between the foreign ministries in order to further strengthen bilateral partnership across the entire spectrum of multifaceted Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation.
16.09.2025, 14:50 18596
New Prospects for Kazakh-Estonian Cooperation Outlined in Astana
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Martin Roger, Undersecretary for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues, including the deepening of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian areas.
Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized that Estonia is an important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Baltic Sea region. In particular, both parties noted their interest in further developing the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries.
The diplomats agreed to consider new practical steps to expand trade, economic ties and implement investment projects. In this context, they touched upon the implementation of the decisions adopted following the 7th session of the Kazakh-Estonian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, which took place in January 2025 in Tallinn.
Special attention was also given to enhancing cooperation in the fields of transport and logistics. Interest was expressed in establishing trade routes connecting Central Asia and Europe.
Following the meeting, the schedule of upcoming events including plans for reciprocal high-level visits was reviewed.
15.09.2025, 16:00 27871
President Tokayev meets MWL Secretary General Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today Secretary General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who arrived in Astana to participate in the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The President thanked the MWL Secretary General for his consistent support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives to develop interreligious dialogue and his significant contribution to promoting the ideas of peace and harmony.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the issues of preserving interreligious and intercultural accord occupy a special place in Kazakhstan’s domestic and foreign policy.
According to him, this is also proved by the fact that the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions has been held for 22 years. He stressed that the forum is aimed at uniting efforts in the name of strengthening global security and stability.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also expressed confidence in further strengthening the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.
12.09.2025, 17:05 59676
Kazakhstan and Hungary Discuss the Prospects for the Development of Higher Education, Science and Innovation in the Turkic World
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev held talks with Márton Ugrósdy, Deputy Secretary of State of the Prime Minister’s Office - Head of the Office of the Political Director of the Prime Minister of Hungary, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of issues of cultural, humanitarian and economic cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). Particular attention was paid to the prospects for cooperation in the field of higher education, science, artificial intelligence and innovation.
Deputy Minister Bakayev referring to the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dated September 8, 2025, emphasized that the Kazakh Government pays great attention to the introduction of AI in the country’s economy and is open to cooperation in the above areas.
Deputy Secretary of State Ugrósdy noted the great potential for cooperation between universities of the member states of the OTS and emphasized the important coordinating role of the Secretariat of the Organization in these matters.
In the context of economic cooperation, the sides exchanged views on current issues of further development and strengthening of the Turkic Investment Fund and agreed to continue cooperation in this direction.
12.09.2025, 12:55 60151
Kazakhstan and Finland Discuss Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov met with Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Kazakhstan Janne Heiskanen, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in further advancing political dialogue and strengthening economic ties, including the participation of Finnish companies in innovative projects in Kazakhstan involving digital technologies and artificial intelligence.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda, as well as the upcoming events within the framework of the UN and the OSCE.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness to maintain active dynamics of Kazakh-Finnish interaction both bilaterally and multilaterally.
11.09.2025, 19:11 72821
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Hold Telephone Conversation
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The foreign ministers discussed current issues and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation, as well as the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest and high levels. They confirmed their mutual commitment to comprehensively strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the spirit of friendship and good-neighborliness.
The parties emphasized the importance of deepening regional cooperation and joint efforts to strengthen stability in Central Asia, and "compared the notes" on topical issues of the international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East.
During the conversation, the ministers also reviewed the schedule of upcoming events planned until the end of this year.
11.09.2025, 15:30 72346
Kazakhstan among top 3 most popular destinations for Russian tourists
Images | burabaypark.qr-pib.kz
In the first half of 2025, Kazakhstan ranked among the top three most popular international destinations for Russian travelers, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazakh Tourism.
The announcement came during a working meeting in Astana between Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.
Tourist exchange between the two countries continues to grow. According to the data presented, in the first half of 2025, Russians made over 1.23 million trips to Kazakhstan, while Kazakh citizens traveled to Russia more than 1.03 million times.
By the end of 2024, tourist flow from Russia to Kazakhstan had exceeded 2.6 million trips, while Kazakhstani travelers made more than 2.2 million trips to Russia.
Kazakh Tourism noted that these figures underscore Kazakhstan’s increasing attractiveness as a travel destination.
10.09.2025, 14:40 82666
Tokayev held talks with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a narrow format
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi in a narrow format, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Félix Tshisekedi introduced the members of their official delegations. Following this, the commander of the honor guard company delivered a welcoming report, and the national anthems of Kazakhstan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo were performed. The two heads of state then proceeded to the hall for restricted-format talks.
President Tokayev thanked Félix Tshisekedi for accepting his invitation to visit Astana.
Your first state visit carries great significance. It will give new impetus to the development of relations between Kazakhstan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Kazakhstan regards your country as an important partner on the African continent and is interested in a comprehensive expansion of bilateral cooperation. With a population of over 110 million, your nation is rich in human and natural resources, while its authority continues to grow at both international and regional levels. In this regard, I believe today’s talks will contribute to strengthening ties between Central Asia and Africa. Expanding cooperation with African states is one of the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy", - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.
In turn, President Félix Tshisekedi expressed confidence that the outcome of today’s meeting would help to deepen ties between the two nations.
Allow me to thank you, and through you, the entire people of Kazakhstan for the very warm welcome extended to me personally and to my delegation. I am here to strengthen ties and cooperation not only between our countries but also more broadly between the African region and Central Asia. These are two worlds far apart, yet visits like this allow us to come closer and better understand one another. We have already had the opportunity to work with your country through the company ERG, which is very active in the mining industry. At the same time, I believe there are many other areas where we could share expertise and enhance our cooperation", - Félix Tshisekedi noted.
During the conversation, the presidents also discussed pressing issues on the international and regional agenda.
