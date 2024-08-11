This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
CA transport ministers sign memo of coop and Astana Communique
relevant news
Central Asia’s future depends on trust-based dialogue and cooperation - President Tokayev
At the national level, we firmly adhere to the "Successful Central Asia is Successful Kazakhstan" formula. I am confident that the future of our region depends on trust-based dialogue and cooperation of our countries, joint search for adequate answers to all internal and external challenges," said the President addressing the meeting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Emomali Rahmon arrives in Kazakhstan capital
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana to participate in VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev calls for expanding transport cooperation in Central Asia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Today we aim at strengthening our role as the Eurasian epicenter - President Tokayev on CA countries
They [the countries of the region - editor] have made an important contribution to the preservation of peace and mutual understanding. Today, the Central Asian region successfully performs this noble and responsible mission," says the President.
The vector of Central Asia’s development is the commitment to traditional values with an aspiration to modernization and advanced knowledge. This makes our region self-sufficient and influential participant of the renovating international system. Today we target on strengthening our role as the Eurasian epicenter of international geopolitical and geoeconomics transformations," he emphasizes.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstanis recommended not to travel to Bangladesh
In connection with the situation in the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan recommends that Kazakhstani citizens temporarily refrain from travelling to this country until the situation stabilizes. Those citizens of Kazakhstan staying in Bangladesh now are urged not to leave their places of residence unless necessary, observe increased security measures, be vigilant and cautious, monitor news and adhere to the recommendations of the authorities," the statement reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Uzbekistan - Kazakhstan: New approach to cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
06.08.2024, 19:46Minister of Education: 20 comfortable schools to be commissioned by August 20 06.08.2024, 22:482,655 educational facilities checked for compliance with security requirements - Ministry of Internal Affairs410812,655 educational facilities checked for compliance with security requirements - Ministry of Internal Affairs 05.08.2024, 19:45Kazakhstan Strengthens Global Nuclear Security: Outcomes of the Second NPT Preparatory Committee in Geneva37396Kazakhstan Strengthens Global Nuclear Security: Outcomes of the Second NPT Preparatory Committee in Geneva 06.08.2024, 14:4337386Olzhas Bektenov: Comfortable schools to become gold standard for all secondary education system 05.08.2024, 18:42Kazakhstan and Finland Expressed Confidence in the Continuation of Partnership between the Two Countries36246Kazakhstan and Finland Expressed Confidence in the Continuation of Partnership between the Two Countries 25.07.2024, 18:2071666Kazatomprom obtains the right for uranium exploration in the Turkestan region 24.07.2024, 18:3671101Kazakhstan Appoints First Official Representative to ICAO 26.07.2024, 20:0470451Kazakhstan to export camels, poultry and milk to Azerbaijan 19.07.2024, 20:45695112024 Paris Olympic Village officially opens to welcome first athletes 26.07.2024, 19:026699664-year-old Kazakh pensioner travels to Paris by bike