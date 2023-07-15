Competitive requirements for navigation seals and protection of pharmaceutical inspectors

Tell a friend

At the next meeting of the EEC Council, a number of key decisions for the participating countries were adopted. The Kazakh side was headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





One of the most important decisions was the unanimously adopted requirements for navigation seals for the transportation of goods across the territories of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. They determine the parameters of technical elements, the main functions of the navigation seal, basic technical and physical characteristics. In addition, the document includes an important requirement for Kazakhstani manufacturers that the navigation seal must be made on the territory of the EAEU member states. The expansion of the nomenclature of requirements for the manufacture of navigation seals allowed for use in the EAEU countries creates favorable conditions for the formation of a competitive domestic market.





On April 3 of this year, the Agreement on the Use of Navigation Seals for Tracking Traffic in the EAEU came into force. The document is aimed at ensuring transparency of international transportation and the exclusion of "false transit" and "false import". It will minimize the use of state control measures in relation to goods transported through the customs territory of the EAEU. The agreement provides for the adoption of a number of second-level acts, one of which is the requirements for navigation seals.





Two decisions at the last meeting of the EEC Council were made in the field of pharmaceutical industry. In particular, the Council approved a new procedure to the rules for conducting pharmaceutical inspections, which allow this procedure to be carried out remotely in cases where the life and health of inspectors may be in danger. Means of remote interaction, allow to ensure the continuity of pharmaceutical inspections and reduce the risk of restricting access to the pharmaceutical market of medicines, control measures for which cannot be carried out in person. The final decision on the method of inspections will be made by the pharmaceutical inspectorate.





Also, the rules for the research of biological medicines were supplemented with new chapters on medicines derived from blood plasma, biotechnological medicines based on therapeutic proteins and vaccines for the prevention of influenza and smallpox, as well as on reducing the risk of transmission of pathogens of prion infections with these groups of drugs.





Another important decision was the zeroing of import duties on krill meat for the next 3 years. Considering that krill meat is the main raw material for the production of canned food and spreads, the decision will create favorable conditions for Kazakhstani canned food producers.