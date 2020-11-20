CSTO SC Secretaries discussed fight against terrorism and drug trafficking

Aide to the RK President - Secretary of the Security Council, Asset Issekeshev, shared in the videoconference of the Committee of Security Councils’ Secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Akorda.kz reporting.





The event was also attended by Security Council Secretaries of: Russia- Nikolai Patrushev, Armenia- Armen Grigoryan, Kyrgyzstan- Ryskeldi Musaev, Tajikistan- Nasrullo Makhmudzoda, Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Mikhail Puzikov and CSTO Secretary General, Stanislav Zas.





Views were exchanged on key aspects of international and regional security, measures to counter current challenges and threats, to combat terrorist manifestations, drug trafficking, and joint measures in cyber security.





Asset Issekeshev informed his colleagues on Kazakhstan’s activities in the main CSTO areas, noting the need for an integrated and systematic approach in the fight against international terrorism and extremism.





The CSTO Security Council Secretaries adopted a Statement on Strengthening Cooperation and Coordination of Efforts to Combat International Terrorism, the Spread of Terrorist and Related Extremist Ideology and signed a number of documents aimed at improving interaction within the Organization.





Draft agenda was also agreed for the CSTO summit, scheduled for December 2.





The next meeting of the Committee of CSTO Security Councils’ Secretaries will be held in 2021 in Tajikistan.













