Cyprus set to open its embassy in Kazakhstan
Head of State sent a telegram of congratulations to the President-elect of Indonesia
Olzhas Bektenov leaving note in condolence book at Russian Embassy in Astana
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has phone conversation with Vladimir Putin
Olzhas Bektenov and EDB head Nikolai Podguzov discuss joint implementation of infrastructure projects
The bank's priority should be the financing of large infrastructure projects. We are ready to expand co-operation with the bank on mutually beneficial terms," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan trade and economic cooperation: Olzhas Bektenov pays working visit to Tashkent
The Presidents of the two countries have set a task to bring Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan co-operation to a qualitatively new level. We see a significant potential for increasing trade turnover and will make all necessary efforts to achieve high results of our interaction both in bilateral and multilateral formats," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
The leaders of our countries have identified specific tasks on further expansion of multifaceted relations between the two countries. I express readiness to take all necessary measures to fulfil these tasks," Abdulla Aripov said.
How EU carbon tax will affect Kazakhstan's industrial sector
Our producers have questions related to the new cross-border tax initiative. We support the EU’s goals for sustainable development and decarbonization, but these goals should not create obstacles to international trade", - said Nurlan Kulbatyrov.
The higher the hydrocarbon component in Kazakhstan’s exports, the higher the taxes and fees will be in importing countries. Therefore, it is necessary to develop an action plan for the modernization of technological production processes, to provide funds for their implementation, including budget funds", - said Ainur Amirbekova.
Olzhas Bektenov discusses trade and economic cooperation with Zhang Xiao, PRC Ambassador to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan-China joint projects allow to create high-tech enterprises for the production of high-quality and marketable products. Today, 3,000 joint companies are successfully operating in our country. This is evidence of the sustainability and productivity of the partnership of business communities of the two countries," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Today our relations are developing in all directions on an upward path. Visits of President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev to China have given a powerful impetus to the deepening and development of our bilateral relations. We highly appreciate the programme of large-scale economic reforms announced by the President of Kazakhstan. We believe that the ambitious goal of doubling Kazakhstan's GDP by 2029 is achievable," Zhang Xiao said.
Kazakhstani-Azerbaijani relations demonstrate high dynamics of development - Tokayev
