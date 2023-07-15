Efficient water use, infrastructure modernization and digital metering systems introduction: water supply considered by Government

Tell a friend

The progress of the growing season and the issue of efficient use of water resources were considered at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





As Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Zulfiya Suleimenova reported, a special action plan was approved for stable passage of the growing season of the current year. Within its framework, it works with neighboring countries to provide farmers with irrigation water through additional discharges from upstream reservoirs. Along with this, repair and rehabilitation works on hydraulic structures, cleaning of main and inter-farm canals of the irrigation network, as well as introduction of water-saving technologies are envisaged.





According to her, special attention is paid to water supply in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions. The situation is under constant control of the Ministry of Ecology to take necessary measures to mitigate consequences of water shortage.





According to Yerbol Karashukeyev, Minister of Agriculture, this year spring field work was successfully carried out in all regions in optimal terms. At the same time, work on development of irrigated agriculture continues in the republic, which acquires particular urgency in conditions of the continuing cycle of low water and global climate change.





So, this year 1.58 million hectares of irrigated land are cultivated, which will require about 11.4 billion m3 of water. At the same time, systematic work on diversification of water-intensive and monocultures areas is carried out. In particular, this year, at the expense of transition to other highly profitable crops cotton area was reduced by 14.8 thousand hectares. As for rice crops there is no sharp reduction yet because of social importance of culture and salinity of soils of Kyzylorda region.





For introduction of water-saving technologies the state reimburses 50% of costs incurred by farmers for their purchase, as well as installation of basic infrastructure for water intake and supply in the framework of investment subsidies.





Akims of Zhambyl region Nurzhigitov, Turkestan region Darkhan Satybaldy, Kyzylorda region Nurlybek Nalibayev reported about measures on water supply to farmers in regions.





Prime Minister stressed that the effective passage of the growing season is the basis of yield and food security. At the same time, the largest amount of irrigated land is located in the southern regions of the republic.





The issue of providing them with irrigation water has always been very acute. The Aral-Syrdarya and Shu-Talas basins are the most dependent on water supply from neighboring countries," Alikhan Smailov said.





According to scientific forecasts, the volume of this flow will decrease further: in the future, by 2040, the shortage of water resources will be about 15 cubic kilometers per year.





In this regard, within the framework of interstate cooperation it is necessary to strengthen work with our partners on the issue of compliance with obligations under international treaties," the Prime Minister noted.





Head of the Government pointed out that one of the major problems in water supply is internal shortcomings both in infrastructure and in organization of work. And here, first of all, it is necessary to organize an efficient use of available water resources.





According to him, agriculture accounts for 65% of water consumption in the republic. However, because of unsatisfactory condition of irrigation canals, losses during transportation of water to the fields amount to about half.





This is a very large loss. For example, everyone knows the poor technical condition of the inter-farm canal K-30 in Turkestan region. But its reconstruction cannot be completed for more than 12 years. There is a similar situation on the Left-bank main canal, on which a large number of farmers in Kyzylorda region depend. And there are many such examples in the southern regions of the country," Alikhan Smailov said.





He stressed that ideally the losses should not exceed 10-15% in hot summer, and this requires bringing all the irrigation canals and reservoirs into proper condition. The processes at these sites should be mandatorily automated and digitalized.





As Head of the Government noted, it is important to have a very rational approach to distribution of irrigation water. To do this, in particular, it is necessary to intensify work on crop diversification.





He also drew attention to the current level of tariffs for irrigation water.





The head of the state noted that the existing tariffs do not stimulate to more careful attitude to water. In this connection it is necessary to review tariff policy in this sphere, and most importantly - people's approaches to water consumption," Prime Minister stressed.





Within the framework of further development of the sector, Alikhan Smailov instructed to develop a clear position on water diplomacy and ensure its promotion at intergovernmental commissions taking into account the interests of the republic as well as to continue work on construction and reconstruction of water facilities, introduction of digital water accounting systems.





At the same time Prime Minister noted the need to ensure as soon as possible the adoption of the Rules of differentiation of subsidies for water supply depending on irrigation methods.





That is, subsidies at the previous level will be received only by those farmers who use water-saving technologies. It is necessary to activate work on raising efficiency of water use by farmers, including the introduction of water-saving technologies, modern drip irrigation systems and use of sprinkler systems," Alikhan Smailov said.





In conclusion, he instructed to organize alternate irrigation of crops and reuse of return water, as this will reduce the one-time load on water discharge from canals and improve consumption efficiency.