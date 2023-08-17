14.08.2023, 18:04 14736
Energy Ministry confirms purchase of fuel from Russia
The Ministry of Energy confirmed purchase of some types of fuel from Russia, Kazinform reports.
According to the Ministry, Kazakhstan imports some types of petroleum products from Russia in view of the fuel consumption forecast. For instance, on July 19, 2023 the two countries signed a protocol on annual supply of up to 300,000 tons of bitumen from Russia.
The prices depend on supply and demand in the market, the Ministry says.
The Ministry notes high demand in AI-95 gasoline consumption due to the vacation season.
The Ministry gave clarifications on the possibility of AI-95 gasoline import by large filling stations under the Indicative Balance with the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation. At the same time, AI-95 gasoline prices are not regulated by the state and, therefore, the prices and volume of purchases at filling stations may vary depending on supply and demand in the market.
The Ministry of Energy reminded that due to a high fire hazard and an excess of imports, a conventional ban on the import of Russian jet fuel by railroad was introduced from June 14 to July 14 of 2023 (until the market situation stabilizes).
The situation in the jet fuel market has stabilized. In view of the abovementioned as well as with the consideration of the airports’ requests, the Ministry did not initiate prolongation of the conventional ban on the Russian fuel import," the Ministry says.
15.08.2023, 18:22 3891
Kazakh President receives newly appointed ambassador to Austria
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Vienna Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
During the meeting, the Head of State stressed the need to further develop cooperation with Austria and international organizations in Vienna.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set tasks to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and partner nations.
As earlier reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed Mukhtar Tileuberdi as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna.
14.08.2023, 19:08 14611
President appoints new ambassadors
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed decrees on appointment of several ambassadors of Kazakhstan to foreign countries, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Barlybay Sadykov has been appointed Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Kenya.
Askar Abdrakhmanov has been appointed Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and other international organizations in the city of Paris (France).
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to France Gulssara Arystankulova has been relieved of her duties of the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
14.08.2023, 12:57 14876
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram on the Independence Day of Pakistan
President Tokayev conveyed sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the national holiday of Pakistan - Independence Day, Presidential press service reports.
As stated in the telegram, since the first days of its independence, Pakistan has reached remarkable achievements in strengthening its statehood and sovereignty.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted cordial relations between Astana and Islamabad based on bonds of friendship and mutual understanding, as well as expressed readiness to further develop bilateral ties for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.
11.08.2023, 18:23 44296
Tokayev Reaffirms Kazakhstan’s Commitment to OSCE
The Head of State welcomed the visit of Mr. Bujar Osmani to Astana in his capacity as OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Presidential press service reports.
Your visit is very important for us, and I would like to underline our commitment to the OSCE to act as a reliable participating state. Despite the disagreements that unfortunately exist in the Organization the OSCE is indispensable and we must do our utmost to maintain its potential. In light of commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act in 2025, it is vital to ensure that the OSCE continues to serve as a unique platform for dialogue. Our robust partnership with the OSCE rests on a shared vision of building a secure community enshrined in the Astana Declaration of the 2010 OSCE Summit", Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
President Tokayev also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and North Macedonia.
We do not have any unresolved issues at bilateral level. We have achieved quite visible results in expanding our interaction. Your country stands as an important partner of Kazakhstan in Europe, so we have made a decision to open our embassy in Skopje", the President concluded.
In his turn, Bujar Osmani emphasized that the OSCE attaches great importance to building stronger partnership with Kazakhstan and the region of Central Asia. According to him, the OSCE Summit in Astana in 2010 demonstrated an active stance of Kazakhstan in supporting major pillars of the Organization.
The slogan of North Macedonian chairpersonship is "It’s about people", which reflects our people-centered approach. Your reform program is also people-oriented and in many ways is in line not only with OSCE principles and commitments, but also with the priorities of our presidency. We also commend Kazakhstan’s key role in both regional and interregional cooperation", the Minister said.
In conclusion, the Head of State conveyed his best wishes to President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski and reiterated his invitation to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.
11.08.2023, 13:37 56821
Kazakh President receives Advisor Suma Chakrabarti
The Head of State thanked Sir Suma Chakrabarti for his fruitful work as an Adviser on economic development, Presidential press service reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appreciated the contribution of Suma Chakrabarti in improving Kazakhstan’s investment policy.
The President noted that suggestions Suma Chakrabarti voiced at the sitting of the Supreme Council for Reforms found support in several policy papers.
In his turn, Suma Chakrabarti expressed gratitude to the Head of State for high confidence.
10.08.2023, 10:11 57186
The EAEU is developing planning documents within the framework of international cooperation
An expert meeting of the authorized bodies of the EAEU member states was held to discuss draft action plans aimed at implementing the Memoranda concluded between the EEC and international organizations, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
In particular, this concerns Memoranda with the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia.
The implementation of these plans will allow us to adopt current trends in economic development in the SCO and CICA regions, as well as share with our partners the accumulated experience in the development of the Eurasian Economic Union.
The draft plan includes the development of cooperation in areas relevant and important for Kazakhstan, such as transport infrastructure and logistics, industry, digitalization, agro-industry and others.
Establishing contacts with the business circles and business communities of the regions of these organizations will serve as an additional impetus for expanding the geography of sales markets and the catalog of Kazakhstani goods for export.
In addition, the development of cooperation with the SCO opens up the possibility of access for Kazakh business to the markets of the member countries, which account for more than 30% of world GDP, that is, 38.5 trillion.$ and 16% of world trade, that is, $5.5 trillion.
Following the discussions, the draft plans are aimed at further elaboration, taking into account the comments of Kazakhstani experts.
09.08.2023, 19:48 78156
Tokayev reported on projects of construction of 2 plants in Ekibastuz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the social and economic development and investment potential of Pavlodar region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
According to the region’s governor Assain Baikhanov, KZT344bn was attracted to the region, a 30% year-over-year rise, in the first half of the year.
The governor informed about the construction of a plant for production of technical silicon worth KZT35bn in Ekibastuz. EkibastuzFerroAlloys is to open a plant with a total investment of KZT92bn and creation of over 1,500 jobs in the region.
RailCastSуstems is also to launch its complex with KZT78bn worth of investment in the railway engineering sector.
09.08.2023, 11:38 77331
President Tokayev of Kazakhstan sent a congratulatory message to the President of Singapore Halimah Yacob
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President Halimah Yacob on the National Day of the Republic of Singapore, Presidential press service reports.
President of Kazakhstan emphasized the enduring partnership between the two countries that rests on genuine friendship and fruitful political dialogue.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his confidence that the agreements reached during the high-level talks this May would provide a strong basis for developing Kazakh-Singaporean strategic engagement in the years ahead.
