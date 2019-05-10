Ex-deputy Akim of Atyrau region Bolat Daukenov detained

Atyrau. September 14. Kazakhstan Today - On September 12 Department of the Agency for Combating Economic and Corruption Crimes (Financial Police) of Atyrau region detained former deputy Akim Bolat Daukenov, who held the post from October 2008 to September 2012, Kazakhstan Today reports.



B. Daukenov arrested, probably for three days - this is the usual term for a court decision to change the measure of restraint for the arrest. While it is not known under what article of the Criminal Code the former official to be charged with, presumably, he is suspected of economic crimes, the newspaper "Ak Zhaiyk" writes.



The newspaper also informs with reference to informal sources that on September 12 the head of the regional finance department Baurzhan Dzhantemirov was dismissed, "who was seen as often as B. Daukenov in the local department of the financial police".



As reported earlier, the Agency for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption has opened a criminal case on the embezzlement of more than 6 billion tenge in Atyrau region.



"On August 21, 2012 the financial police opened a criminal investigation based on materials of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the abuse of power by officials of Akimat of Atyrau region in the decision on the privatization of communal property and their selling at a lower cost with the substantial damage to state," the press-service of the Financial Police informed.



On August 23 and 24 this year criminal cases were initiated for embezzlement of budget funds in the total amount of 3.5 billion tenge allocated for the construction of a gas pipeline in Kyzylkuginsky rayon of Atyrau region.



On August 28 two criminal cases were initiated on embezzlement of budget funds in amount of 2 billion 850 million tenge while implementing the project on construction of a group water pipeline Atyrau - Dossor.



"In the framework of criminal investigations there is being verified crimination of the officials of Akimat of Atyrau region and heads of organizations, carrying out contract work for the construction of the pipeline. Criminal cases are being investigated, other information has not been disclosed in the interests of the investigation," the press service concluded.



In early September, the head of the regional energy and housing and public utilities Baurzhan Dzhaysanov was arrested in Atyrau. He was appointed to the post the last year by the former Akim Bergey Ryskaliyev.



The official is suspected of corruption. He will spend the next two months under house arrest. Officially he has been charged under article "embezzlement of another's property on a large scale".



