Farmers subsidies, digitalization of property owners associations and environmental control: new electronic platforms discussed by Government

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

A regular meeting of the Digitalization Commission was held in the Government under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





The Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev reported that since the beginning of the year in the republic launched a unified state information system of subsidies (USISS), which replaced a similar private platform, which caused criticism from farmers.





To date, USISS provides free government subsidies to all farmers, saving already more than 1 billion tenge. To ensure transparency, a single register of applications with the assignment of the queue (waiting list) was introduced, as well as the function "public budget" in the context of regions and subsidies was launched. Along with this, the platform accepts applications for the provision of discounted diesel fuel. For the convenience of users feedback channels have been established: your question regarding the receipt of state support can be sent via messenger or contact the call center. In general, at the end of the half year more than 50 thousand people registered in USISS, through the system more than 88 thousand applications were filed and more than 112 billion tenge was paid.





Prime Minister said that the Ministry of Agriculture should take into account all comments of Atameken NCE on improvement of the functional platform, and akimats of regions should ensure the timely delivery of funds for subsidy payments, as well as together with the farmers to digitize fields on Kazakstan Garysh Sapary portal by the end of the year. At the same time, akimats of the newly established regions have been instructed to complete the work by the end of July to assume obligations to the farmers in the USISS system.





At the meeting the Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin reported on the launch of the Single platform of subsoil minerals.gov.kz, developed in the framework of execution of the order of the President of the country, into commercial operation starting from June this year.





It is designed to simplify and accelerate the process of issuing licenses for exploration or production of mineral resources through automation of government functions. Through the platform potential subsoil users (investors) can get a complete picture of the requested area, ranging from existing infrastructure, geological study of the subsoil and existing contracts, to geological and geophysical data.





Thus, subsoil users can register a personal account in the system, submit an application for exploration or production of mineral resources, as well as receive information notifications from the state bodies. Work on the platform continues, in the near future plans to digitize and download geological data and reports, as well as to update some other information.





During the meeting the issue of creating National Data Bank on the state of the environment and natural resources was also considered. Zulfiya Suleimenova, head of the Ministry of Ecology, reported that to date, in a pilot mode launched an interactive map, which displays data from automated systems for monitoring of emissions into the environment, information on landfills and solid waste collection sites, the state of the atmosphere, etc.





It is expected that the platform will ensure real-time collection and analysis of various environmental information for prompt decision-making and action. Its commissioning in pilot operation is scheduled for December 2023, and in industrial operation for the first half of 2024.





Alikhan Smailov emphasized that during development of the system, special attention should be paid to strengthening of the fight against unauthorized dumps.





The participants of the meeting also heard a report of Minister of Justice Azamat Yeskarayev. In particular, he told about the project on digitalization of POAs, which was launched in April in all regions of the republic. Today about 100 houses participate in it. This initiative is designed to solve the problem of falsification of signatures of residents in the protocols of the general meeting by automating the process of voting and the formation of the electronic protocol. The work in this direction is being intensively continued.





At the same time the minister informed of the implementation of several other initiatives within the Digital Justice project. Among them are E-saraptama for digitalization of forensic activities, Digital Notary for issuing electronic powers of attorney and online consultations, E-zanama for automation of the process of approval of regulatory acts, etc.