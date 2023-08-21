First-Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliyev held a hearing of the RSE "National Accreditation Center"

Tell a friend

The reports were made by the Director General of the NAC Talgat Momyshev, his deputies, and other representatives of the accreditation body, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





Opening the meeting, A. Shakkaliyev outlined the primacy of accreditation as "the pinnacle of quality infrastructure" and noted the leading positions of the national accreditation system of Kazakhstan in the CIS in terms of international recognition.





In the CIS part, T. Momyshev noted in his report that the NAC confirmed its level of Kazakhstan in the competence space during the recent assessment of the Asia-Pacific Cooperation on Accreditation (ARAS).





According to the deputy heads, the NAC is mastering new areas of activity, such as the assessment of certification bodies according to the anti-corruption standard, farm greenhouses, Halal products and others, conducts re-engineering of business processes and has already reduced the number of documents from subjects from 20 to 14.





Accreditation of new subjects is being carried out in such areas as assessment of the quality of gas cylinder equipment, military ammunition and a number of others.





Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology Kuanysh Yelikbayev, in particular, initiated a number of official investigations from the CTRM on specific facts that raise doubts from the point of view of the objectivity and impartiality of accreditation procedures.





Following the meeting, Arman Shakkaliyev gave a number of instructions concerning:





the unfounded performance of the indicators laid down in strategic documents, including in terms of indicators for the modernization of the laboratory base;

taking additional measures to counteract corruption offenses;

revision of algorithms for the selection and distribution of appraisers and technical experts, taking into account the principles of professionalism, impartiality and transparency;

conducting an analysis of the accreditation of testing laboratories to assess the conformity of vehicles, identifying the causes and those responsible for violating accreditation procedures, taking corrective actions;

taking measures to improve the financial condition of the enterprise;

development of new cooperation mechanisms aimed at promoting the export of Kazakhstani goods in terms of accreditation and recognition.