First-Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliyev held a hearing of the RSE "National Accreditation Center"

- the unfounded performance of the indicators laid down in strategic documents, including in terms of indicators for the modernization of the laboratory base;
- taking additional measures to counteract corruption offenses;
- revision of algorithms for the selection and distribution of appraisers and technical experts, taking into account the principles of professionalism, impartiality and transparency;
- conducting an analysis of the accreditation of testing laboratories to assess the conformity of vehicles, identifying the causes and those responsible for violating accreditation procedures, taking corrective actions;
- taking measures to improve the financial condition of the enterprise;
- development of new cooperation mechanisms aimed at promoting the export of Kazakhstani goods in terms of accreditation and recognition.
