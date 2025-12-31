Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Received Ambassador of Belarus

Images | gov.kz

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus Aleksey Bogdanov, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The parties held a substantive discussion on the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation in the political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres. Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest and high levels.





An in-depth exchange of views also took place on topical issues on the regional and international agenda.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides expressed their readiness to continue constructive engagement within the framework of upcoming events and joint projects.