Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Georgia Hold Telephone Conversation

A telephone conversation took place between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Bochorishvili, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the discussion, the foreign ministers reviewed the results of bilateral cooperation over the past year and positively assessed the dynamics of Kazakh-Georgian relations. They reaffirmed mutual commitment to further strengthening political dialogue and developing practical cooperation across all aspects of the bilateral agenda.





Particular attention was paid to expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. The importance of activating cooperation in the investment sphere was noted, as it makes a significant contribution to the development of national economies, promoting production growth and job creation.





The ministers agreed to maintain close working contacts and to continue constructive dialogue.