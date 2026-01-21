Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Slovenia Discuss Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation

Images | gov.kz

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia Tanja Fajon, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the call, the foreign ministries reviewed the current state and future prospects of Kazakh-Slovenian cooperation, noting the steady momentum of political dialogue, the expansion of inter-parliamentary and inter-agency contacts, as well as the progressive development of trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister congratulated the Slovenian side on the successful chairmanship of Slovenia in the UN Security Council in 2024-2025, highly commending Ljubljana’s contribution to the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, conflict prevention in various regions of the world.





The parties expressed satisfaction that the opening of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ljubljana in October 2024, as well as the official visit of the President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar to Kazakhstan in 2025, served as clear evidence of the mutual commitment to elevating bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.





Particular attention was given to the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level. It was emphasized that the Joint Statement of the Heads of State serves as a "roadmap" for further deepening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and developing new areas of interaction.





In conclusion, the diplomats underscored the special importance of the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, and also exchanged views on key issues of the regional and international agenda.