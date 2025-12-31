Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Hold Telephone Conversation

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

A telephone conversation took place between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the conversation, the foreign ministers summed up the results of the outgoing year, noting the steady strengthening of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and allied relations, and discussed prospects for the further development of bilateral cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements reached following the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Tashkent in November this year.





The sides expressed their mutual commitment to further promote the expansion of multifaceted cooperation in the political, trade and economic, transport and logistics, water and energy, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.





In addition, an exchange of views took place on topical issues on the regional and international agenda, and the schedule of upcoming international events was reviewed.