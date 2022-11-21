Government to face slight changes only, Tokayev says

As for political reboot... Political reforms will be continued. Otherwise stagnation will occur. On the other side, as per the law, after the presidential elections, the Government does not need to resign. This is mandatory after parliamentary elections," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Government will continue working, but slight changes will take place in the composition of the Cabinet and other governmental structures," the Head of State said.
