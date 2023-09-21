Head of State met with Rob Walton, President of GE Healthcare for Europe, Middle East and Africa

Tell a friend

A meeting of the Chamber was held under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbaev. The deputies reviewed and approved laws providing for the ratification of three international treaties, and also voiced their parliamentary requests, press service of the Senate reports.





On the agenda of the meeting, the deputies considered the following laws relating to international activities: "On the ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement on peacekeeping activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization of October 6, 2007", "On the ratification of the Agreement on jurisdiction and legal assistance in cases , associated with the temporary presence of formations of forces and means of the collective security system on the territories of member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization" and "On the ratification of the Agreement on joint logistics and medical support for the Troops (Collective Forces) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization."





As noted at the meeting of the Chamber, the norms of one of the laws provide for the presence of a "coordinating state." This is the requirement of the United Nations for the participation of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent in UN peacekeeping operations. Such a state is determined to interact with the UN on logistics, troop transportation and financial issues. In turn, each CSTO member state decides on the degree of its participation in peacekeeping operations independently and on a voluntary basis.





The laws considered today are aimed at resolving certain issues relating to the activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. In particular, the possibility of using the peacekeeping potential of the organization within the United Nations was considered. In addition, the laws establish the legal basis and conditions for interaction between member states in the field of providing legal assistance, logistics and medical support. In general, we believe that the laws will contribute to increasing the effectiveness of the Organization’s tasks to strengthen peace and stability," the Chairman of the Chamber emphasized, commenting on the approved laws.





During the meeting, the senators also voiced their parliamentary requests.





Gauez Nurmukhanbetov expressed concern about the problems associated with the progress of the harvesting campaign in the regions of the Kostanay region and proposed a number of measures to ensure the safety of the harvest.





Sultanbek Makezhanov called on the Government to provide for the possibility of returning value added tax from the republican budget. According to the senator, this will reduce the risk of revenue from value added tax to the local budget.





Bekbol Orynbasarov spoke about the need to recognize the Torysh tract, located on the Mangyshlak Peninsula, as a specially protected area and include it in the tourist route of the Mangystau region.





Evgeniy Bolgert outlined the risks that tightening measures on the country’s private medical institutions entails. First of all, the senator called on the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan to exclude the rule on establishing a minimum number of 10 thousand people for admission to the procedure for purchasing and placing primary health care services within the framework of the guaranteed volume of free medical care.





Sultan Dyusembinov focused on problems in the field of national tourism. According to the deputy, the adoption of a new state program will allow the tourism potential to be revealed.





Ruslan Rustemov, raising the problem of the drying up of the Aral Sea and water shortage in the Kyzylorda region, noted the importance of accumulating water in the reservoir, which should be built in the bed of the Karaozek River.





Kairat Tastekeev proposed limiting the broadcast of foreign TV series on Kazakh screens. Such a step, according to the deputy, will give impetus to the development of the domestic film industry, which will have a positive impact on strengthening national identity and promoting traditional values.





Andrey Lukin pointed out problems of legality in the field of export of ferrous metal scrap and proposed a number of measures to resolve the situation in the industry.





Ali Bektaev focused on problems in the use of agricultural land.