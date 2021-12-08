President signs law on amnesty

The head of state in the videoconference mode spoke at the solemn ceremony of awarding the laureates of the awards of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Altyn Sapa" and "Paryz", the presidential press office said on Tuesday.





In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that over the 15-year history of the Altyn Sapa competition, more than 150 companies have won the Presidential Prize, Kazpravda.kz reports.





“It is of great symbolic importance that this year's solemn ceremony coincided with the 30th anniversary of our Independence. During this period, all conditions for business development were created in Kazakhstan. As a result, a whole galaxy of entrepreneurs has been formed that meet the requirements of the new era. They are becoming the main driving force of the national economy,” said the Head of State.





Speaking about the contribution of domestic business to the industrialization of the country, the President noted that over the past 10 years, the share of the manufacturing industry in the economy exceeded that of the mining industry and reached 13%.





“1,500 new productions have been launched across the country. More than 9 trillion tenge of investments have been invested for these purposes. More than 220 thousand permanent jobs have been created. Last year, manufacturing exports tripled to $ 15.4 billion. Today, products processed in Kazakhstan are exported to 131 countries,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





The head of state also noted the progress in digitalization of the domestic industry and medical science.





Addressing the participants in the ceremony, the President recalled that in his Address he set the task to increase the export of the manufacturing industry by 1.5 times, and labor productivity by 30% by 2025. According to him, these are very serious goals, there are all the possibilities to achieve them, all the necessary conditions are being created.





In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of the speedy adoption of the Law "On Industrial Policy", which will provide domestic processing enterprises with affordable raw materials.





In addition, the Head of State spoke about the development of modern infrastructure for domestic business to enter the markets of neighboring countries.





“The Khorgos International Center for Cross-Border Cooperation is successfully operating. As part of this work, it is planned to build four more cross-border hubs: two - on the border with Russia, one - on the border with Uzbekistan and one on the border with Kyrgyzstan. This will reduce transaction costs, increase the efficiency of transport logistics and, as a result, increase our exports,” the President said.





In his speech, the importance of increasing the competitiveness of goods produced in the country and the introduction of modern quality systems was also noted.





Along with this, the Head of State drew attention to the lack of qualified specialists in industry, which is one of the constraining factors of industrialization.





“By 2025, we intend to launch about 500 industrial projects. The government has to start training qualified personnel for these industries right now. Today, the state provides specific measures to support employers. Such tools as on-the-job training, “generational contract” and “first job” are being implemented to help young professionals. The state has provided appropriate subsidies, but they are not enough. The government, together with NCE Atameken, should work out additional measures to stimulate employment and improve the qualifications of employees," the President said.





In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the firm commitment of Kazakhstani business and international companies operating in our country to the principles of social responsibility. In particular, they provided significant support to the health care system during the pandemic. In addition, the participants of the current competition "Paryz" have invested about 20 billion tenge in social projects and charity events. They have created 7 thousand new jobs.





“Business representatives contribute to the prosperity of the country and the improvement of the well-being of the people. In this regard, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all entrepreneurs. I would also like to express my gratitude to the enterprises that participated in these competitions. I would especially like to note the labor collectives. These awards are the results of many years of hard work,” said the Head of State.





Having announced the winners of the competition, the President congratulated them and expressed hope that the well-deserved awards would give a serious impetus to their further successful work.





This year, YDD Corporation LLP (Karaganda region) was recognized as the laureate of the Altyn Sapa competition in the Best Industrial Project nomination, and Agrofirm TNK LLP (Akmola region) was awarded the Best Innovative Project nomination.





The winners of the Grand Prix of the Paryz competition were PO Global-Spetsodezhda LLP (Aktobe region) and the Kazakhstan branch of Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. LLP (West-Kazakhstan region). The prizes were presented to the winners by Prime Minister Askar Mamin.