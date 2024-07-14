This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State tasks to reduce maternal and newborn mortality rate in the country
Xi calls for building common home of solidarity, prosperity and fairness
Xi warns SCO members of real threat from Cold War mentality
Kazakhstan hands over SCO presidency to China for 2024-25 period
Nurlan Yermekbayev appointed Secretary General of the SCO
SCO members sign key documents on cooperation, including Astana Declaration
President Tokayev sums up Kazakhstan’s SCO chairmanship results
Due to all these measures, trade and economic cooperation in the SCO space develops dynamically," the Kazakh President said.
A number of anchor projects were launched which make the SCO format more attractive. Among them is the project "Spiritual Relics of the SCO States" and first international music festival "SCO Silk Way." 10 tourist destinations for implementation of joint projects were determined. Almaty became the cultural and tourist capital of the SCO," the Kazakh President said.
Belarus officially joins SCO, becoming its 10th member state
In this regard, I would like to greet the President of the Republic of Belarus. In a short period of time, your country has completed all the necessary procedures on the way to full membership in the SCO. If there are no objections, I propose to begin the meeting with the ceremony of signing documents on the admission of the Republic of Belarus to the SCO member states," says Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
SCO summit begins in Astana
