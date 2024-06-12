10.06.2024, 18:44 3641
Head of State Tokayev, CSTO SecGen discuss key tasks of Kazakhstan's presidency
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov to discuss the implementation of the key tasks during Kazakhstan’s presidency of the Organization, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Head of State pointed out that the CSTO needs to focus on its statutory activities, that are the most relevant and sought after for all the member states. Special attention, according to him, should be attached to combating such challenges and threats such as terrorism, illegal drug and weapon trafficking, crimes in the field of information.
The Kazakh President stressed the importance of establishing constructive cooperation with other international structures for greater regional security.
For his part, Tasmagambetov briefed President Tokayev on the realization of the Action Plan to implement the decisions taken during the November session of the CSTO Collective Security Council adopted at the initiative of Kazakhstan.
Preparations for the next session of the Collective Security Council and upcoming exercises set to take place in Kazakhstan were discussed as well.
10.06.2024, 12:21
Discussion of the strategy of industrial cooperation of the EAEU member states until 2030
Tell a friendThe Eurasian Economic Commission is discussing the draft of the main directions of industrial cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Union member states until 2030, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports Recall that the industrial policy within the EAEU is formed by the member states independently, with the main directions of industrial cooperation approved by the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council for a 5-year period. The Main Directions of Industrial Cooperation is a medium-term strategic document that defines the goals, objectives, directions and instruments of such cooperation, as well as priority economic activities for interaction between the EAEU countries in the industries. In order to form the main directions for the period up to 2030, the industrial block of the Commission together with the experts of the EAEU member states has developed a draft of the relevant document. Based on the results of the discussion, the following tasks were identified as priorities: stimulating the advanced growth of industrial production in the member states by using the potential of the EAEU market, joining efforts to localize joint production in the territories of the member states, strengthening cooperation, developing mechanisms to support the implementation of cooperation projects in the industrial sector, etc. A corresponding action plan for the implementation of the main directions in the industrial sphere, taking into account the position of the Kazakhstani side, has also been formed. The implementation of this document will allow to maintain a positive rate of development of industrial cooperation of the EAEU member states and master the latest innovative technologies, which in turn will increase the growth of the economy and human capital of the EAEU countries, including Kazakhstan. It is important to note that cooperation in the field of industrial cooperation of the EAEU member states is a priority area. Currently, a sufficient number of tools and mechanisms have been formed for its further development. For example, this year a mechanism of financial assistance will be launched for the implementation by EAEU member states of joint cooperation projects in industries at the expense of the EAEU budget. This instrument will allow domestic companies to implement significant joint projects, increase the output of manufactured products and ensure the creation of additional jobs by subsidizing the interest rate on loans and credits, which in general will have a positive impact on the development of Kazakhstan's industry and the economy as a whole.
06.06.2024, 07:50
Belarus to become SCO's full member at Astana summit in July
Images | belta.by
Belarus will become a full member of the SCO at the organization's Astana summit in July, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Forum "SCO's role in new conditions: joining efforts for universal security, stability and prosperity" in Tashkent, BELTA reports.
Zhang Ming noted that the SCO family is growing bigger and bigger.
At the upcoming SCO summit in Astana next month, a decision will be made on Belarus’ accession to the organization, and thus the number of member states will reach a historic double-digit figure," he stated.
The SCO secretary-general also drew attention to the fact that "over more than 20 years, the organization has transformed from a regional platform for meetings of heads of state into a huge, comprehensive international organization."
Speaking about promising areas of cooperation within the organization, Zhang Ming pointed out that the SCO deals with not only "highest-level" tasks, such as politics, diplomacy, peace, development, security, but also with matters that have to do with people's everyday life, such as tourism, sports, waste management.
The above-mentioned achievements eloquently show that the Shanghai spirit is consistent with common interests, the organization’s original purpose of maintaining security and stability, ensuring sustainable development. Cooperation within the SCO will only grow stronger," he said.
The 19th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Forum is taking place in Tashkent on 5 June. The event is organized by the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan. More than 40 experts from 10 countries take part in it, including many national think tanks from the SCO member states, specialists from observer states and dialogue partners, as well as the leadership of the SCO Secretariat and the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure. Zhang Ming said that today's forum would discuss topics that will have a great impact on the development of the SCO in the new era.
04.06.2024, 15:36
Olzhas Bektenov at Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting: Decisions we make should influence life improvement for our citizens
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov discussed with the Heads of Government of the Member States of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council the topical issues of regional cooperation at the Government session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Nesvizh (Belarus), primeminister.kz reports.
The meeting was attended by the heads of Government of the member states of the Union: Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Armenia, as well as the observer state Uzbekistan and the invited state Azerbaijan. They exchanged views on topical issues, including the development of transport infrastructure, industrial cooperation, agribusiness, customs and technical regulation, competition, and digitalisation.
The meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council takes place during the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the Union. Olzhas Bektenov noted that, entering the second decade of the Union, it is necessary to build clear goals for further development and establish appropriate mechanisms for their implementation.
The Head of Government of Kazakhstan focused the attention of the participants of the session on a number of priority areas of work.
The need for a wide application of artificial intelligence technologies was emphasised. The exchange of experience in the use of AI can become a driving force for economic progress and innovation. Today in the world global transformation is already taking place in medicine, education, creative industries. Kazakhstan has positive dynamics in the digitalisation of public and financial services. For example, at the end of last year the share of non-cash payments was 88%.
An important area of work Olzhas Bektenov identified the improvement of transport efficiency. The positive results of Kazakhstan pilot project on automation of railway transit through reduction of time of processing of railway trains, automatic registration and issue of transit declarations for cargoes moved along the routes "China - Central Asia", "China - Europe" were noted. Kazakhstan is ready to share its experience and act as a reliable logistics hub on Eurasian transport corridors. The introduction of new opportunities will increase transport and economic connectivity, reduce business costs and ensure increased mobility of the population of the countries.
The issue also stressed the importance of modernising border crossing points.
One of the important mechanisms of logistics is the development of physical infrastructure. It is necessary to accelerate the solution of problems arising when crossing the internal borders of the EIM partner countries. Kazakhstan on its part has started to eliminate bottlenecks by reconstructing railways along the routes "Orsk - Kandyagash", "Makat - Sagyz", "Shalkar - Beineu". Construction of 4 junctions on the section "Makat - Shubarkudyk" has been started, existing tracks on the section "Mangystau - Beineu" and three junctions on the section "Mangyshlak - Uzen" are being extended," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Government procurement of EAEU countries is also a topical issue. The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan voiced proposals to adjust approaches to the application of national treatment and the establishment of price thresholds below which national treatment in public procurement will not be granted.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the last meeting of heads of state noted that we need to make effective decisions not to miss the available opportunities. Today the Commission together with the countries is developing an Action Plan for the implementation of the provisions of the Declaration "Eurasian Economic Way". In the course of its completion, we must not go beyond the Declaration. The EAEU is a market without customs borders with a population of more than 185 million people. The decisions we take must first and foremost affect the improvement of the lives of our citizens. I am confident that further joint work will allow us to strengthen economic integration and create favourable conditions for sustainable and stable development of our countries," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
04.06.2024, 09:49
Olzhas Bektenov in Minsk discusses provision of population with high-quality and safe food products with Heads of Governments of EAEU countries
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov arrived in Minsk to participate in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, primeminister.kz reports.
Upon arrival, met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko on the implementation of agreements reached at the level of heads of state. The sides discussed the strengthening of cooperation in trade and economic, industrial, agro-industrial sectors, digitalisation, as well as cultural and humanitarian interaction. Bilateral trade turnover last year totalled $912 million. Measures to diversify trade flows and expand the range of goods supplied were considered. Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports of 105 commodity items worth about $265 million.
An important area of bilateral cooperation are joint projects in the field of agricultural machinery. To date, 11 projects have been implemented for the assembly of tractors, combines and other equipment totalling more than $200 million with the creation of 1.6 thousand jobs. The parties confirmed their intention to continue multifaceted work to ensure dynamic development of the Kazakhstan-Belarus partnership.
Olzhas Bektenov visited the Belagro-2024 International Exhibition and spoke at the Food Security of the Eurasian Economic Union plenary session. The session was also attended by the heads of government of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, as well as the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.
As noted by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, providing the population with quality and safe food remains a paramount task. Kazakhstan, being the main producer of grain and flour in Central Asia, uses its agricultural potential to ensure global food stability. Kazakhstan is one of the world's top 25 food exporters. Domestic agricultural products are supplied to 80 countries, including Central Asian and EAEU countries. Its exports have doubled over the past 5 years, reaching $5.4bn.
One of the strategic priorities of our country's development is the agro-industrial complex. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set a goal before the Government of Kazakhstan to bring the agricultural sector to the level of deep processing, fully covering domestic demand and continuing to increase exports. Our country aims to double agricultural exports by 2026. At the same time, the structure of our exports is actively changing and deep-processed products are being favoured. We are interested in opening joint processing facilities with localisation in Kazakhstan," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan emphasised the potential of the EAEU member countries to meet the food needs of about 600 million people. For this purpose it is necessary to synchronise approaches to food supplies at national levels and taking into account the needs and interests of all member states of the Union.
Establishing close cooperative ties to produce competitive, environmentally friendly and export-oriented products that meet advanced international standards should be one of our priority tasks. The prospects are expanded by the development of new directions of logistics through Central Asia and increasing the capacity of existing routes to China," Head of the Government stressed.
Olzhas Bektenov voiced the measures necessary to address the problem of loss of agricultural products due to logistics and storage, as well as to strengthen the sustainability of agro-food systems, taking into account expert estimates of global warming and seasonal risks such as flooding and drought. In addition, the issue of development of modern agrarian science and active introduction of innovations in agro-industrial complex was emphasised.
The Belagro-2024 exhibition also saw the national exposition of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Domestic agricultural machinery, including combines, tractors, sprinkling equipment, as well as products of deep processing of agro-industrial complex were presented. In addition, scientific achievements of Kazakhstan's agrarian research institutes were demonstrated, for example, a drone used for field cultivation, patents for breeding achievements, including 4 varieties of apples.
03.06.2024, 15:50
Kazakh President awards WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala 2nd-degree Dostyk Order
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Director General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Greeting Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Kazakh President pointed out that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the expansion of cooperation with the WTO.
We’re convinced that under your leadership international multilateral trade will undergo deep transformation aimed at eliminating the existing trade barriers and creating equal conditions. Your visit to Almaty is of paramount importance. Taking the opportunity, I’d like to express gratitude for close cooperation. For Kazakhstan, it was a great responsibility and honor to preside over the 12th Ministerial Conference, during which the WTO member adopted the key solutions on reforming the Organization, said the Kazakh President.
As the Head of State said, despite growing global protectionism and trade barriers, Kazakhstan is committed to strengthen its position as a country with an open economy. Currently, Kazakhstan conducts trade with 180 countries.
Over the past three years, the volume of foreign trade of Kazakhstan has increased 53%, hitting 160 billion US dollars. The Kazakhstan informed that recently the decree on measures to liberalize the economy aimed at promoting fair competition, protecting the freedom of enterprise and reducing the State’s involvement in the economy was signed.
For her part, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala commended the contribution Kazakhstan made as the chair of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in adopting key solutions in the area of global trade. During the meeting, the Head of State stressed that the Central Asia Trade Policy Forum currently underway in Almaty is of great importance to the promotion of regional economic cooperation as well as the integration of the region’s countries in the multilateral trade system.
In conclusion, President Tokayev awarded Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala the Dostyk Order of 2nd degree to recognize her contribution to the enhance the system of multilateral trade and the global role o the WTO.
27.05.2024, 21:47
Kazakhstan regards Turkmenistan as a reliable strategic partner - Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, who arrived in Astana for an official visit, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Greeting the Turkmen diplomat, the Head of State expressed satisfaction with the current state of the Kazakh-Turkmen relations, that have been steadily enhanced in a spirit of friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership.
We regard Turkmenistan as a reliable strategic partner, a state close to us in terms of spirit and history. Indeed, recently, cooperation between our countries has been developing upward and gained a new momentum, including in the strategic sectors of economy, said the Kazakh leader.
Taking the opportunity, Tokayev conveyed his best wishes to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow and National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.
For his part, Meredov expressed gratitude for the traditionally warm reception and confirmed the commitment of Ashgabat to further enhance bilateral cooperation with Astana in the entire range of interstate relations.
During the talks, the implementation of major projects in trade and economic, energy and transport and logistics spheres was discussed. The importance to bring them to fruition was noted, once again demonstrating the special character of relations between the fraternal states.
Special attention was drawn to the deepening of cultural and humanitarian dimensions, which are filled with new content with each passing year.
The interlocutors also discussed the current issues of regional and international agenda as well as reviewed the schedule of upcoming contacts at the highest level.
24.05.2024, 11:48
Kazakh President Tokayev to address 46th Singapore lecture
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Senior Minister - Coordinating Minister for National Security of Singapore Teo Chee Hean, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Tokayev and Mr. Teo Chee Hean discussed the current state and prospects for developing political and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore.
During the meeting, the Kazakh leader said that Astana is ready to start a new chapter in bilateral partnership based on trusting dialogue and strong trade and investment ties.
The Head of State stressed that it is a great honor for him to address today the 46th Singapore lecture on regional security, stability and sustainable development.
Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean thanked Tokayev for visiting the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies. He highlighted the relevance of the lecture of the Kazakh leader to study social and political trends, security issues and economic developments in the region.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on the international and regional agenda.
Following the meeting, the Head of State of Kazakhstan left an autograph in his book ‘Overcoming. Diplomatic essays’ written in English, which Teo Chee Hean brought from Kazakhstan.
24.05.2024, 08:51
Head of State received Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies of Singapore
Images | Akorda
During the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to the Government of Singapore for organising the Kazakh-Singapore Business Forum. According to him, this event will serve as a good incentive for Kazakh and Singaporean companies to seek new opportunities in the markets of the two countries, Presidential press service reports.
The President Tokayev spoke about the comprehensive reforms underway in Kazakhstan aimed at improving the competitiveness of the national economy and creating comfortable conditions for potential investors.
Heng Swee Keat highlighted the potential for Kazakhstan and Singapore to facilitate enhanced collaboration between Central Asian and ASEAN countries.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Heng Swee Keat expressed their willingness to further strengthen the partnership through cooperation between government and business structures.
The meeting also included discussions on state-building and the global economy, with particular focus on digitalisation, technology development, artificial intelligence and human capital.
