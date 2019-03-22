Head of the Office of the First President of Kazakhstan named

Nursultan Nazarbayev has appointed Makhmud Kassymbekov as a head of the Office of the First President of Kazakhstan -Yelbasy, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State decreed to relieve Makhmud Kassymbekov of his duties as the head of the Office of the President of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment.

