High pace of Kazakh-Russian partnership will be continued - Kazakh PM

30.05.2022, 21:30 1911
Images | Press service of the Prime Minister
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin held a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 During the meeting, Smailov noted that this year all of the main events are held on the background of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Russia. 
 

The important guidelines for a steady development of strategic cooperation were outlines during the recent meeting of the Presidents of our countries as part of the jubilee meeting of the Heads of State of the CSTO," he said. 

 
The Kazakh PM went on to note that the Kazakh Government focuses on deepening and strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia in all areas. 
 

We have the task of further enhancing trade and investment. Russia is the main trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan, with mutual trade turnover increasing by a third and reaching the record level of $24bn last year. This year, the positive trend is maintained with the trade turnover hitting $7.2bn," said Smailov. 

 
The Head of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers pointed out the systemic work conducted to develop multifaceted economic ties between the countries.
 
 "In this regard, it seems important to timely implement the comprehensive program of economic cooperation between the countries for 2021-2025. A great role is placed on the Kazakhstan-Russia Intergovernmental COmmission," he said. 
 
Smailov noted that in Kazahstan, 13 significant joint projects in the industrial sphere have been realized. 
 

I'm sure that the high pace of Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership will be further continued in all areas," said the Kazakh PM.

 
 "As a priority task we consider the expansion of trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan as well," said Mishustin. The Chairman of the Russian Government noted that following the first quarter of this year the mutual trade turnover rose by 12.5% compared to the same period of 2021 and stood at around $5bn 800mln.
 
 "There are conditions to launch new strategic joint projects in industry, mechanical engineering, transport, energy, and digital economy," he said.
 
 As part of the meeting, the Heads of Government are to discuss current issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, including in energy, transport infrastructure, education, science, culture, and other spheres.
 
Oman supports political reforms in Kazakhstan

30.05.2022, 16:00 1786
Images | Depositphotos
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Najmedin Muhametali met with Minister of the Royal Office of the Sultan of Oman Lieutenant-General Sultan bin Mohammed al Nu’amani, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.
 
 At the meeting Kazakh Ambassador provided detailed information on the upcoming republican referendum to be held on June 5, 2022. He stressed a crucial importance of the amendments to the Constitution in the creation of New Kazakhstan.
 
 General al Nu’amani praised the political reforms in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that the forthcoming changes will lead Kazakhstan to a new path of development.
 
 The parties also congratulated each other on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Oman.
 
 Furthermore, Omani Minister received a copy of the invitation letter to the VI CICA Summit to be held on October 12-13, 2022 in Nur-Sultan from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq. Parties also discussed the prospects of cooperation within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia and the Islamic Organization for Food Security. 
 
The parties noted the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation between the two friendly states, including strengthening trade and economic collaboration.
 
Meetings with US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu take place at Kazakh MFA

27.05.2022, 21:30 11921
Images | gov.kz
As part of a tour to Central Asia, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu paid a working visit to Kazakhstan on the eve of the referendum on amending the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 
 
The American diplomat was received by the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, during the conversation with whom the sides exchanged views on the prospects for further development and strengthening of the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States. 
 
At the meeting with the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin, a wide range of issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as the global and regional agenda were touched upon. The sides expressed satisfaction with the pace of development of Kazakh-American cooperation. Emphasizing the progressive development of civil society and the positive dynamics in the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, Lu outlined the U.S. Administration's support for the political reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
Kazakh-Armenian transport and interregional cooperation discussed in Yerevan

27.05.2022, 19:30 11826
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with Minister of Territorial Development and Infrastructure of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry. 
 
During the conversation, the Ambassador informed about the main terms of the State-to-the-Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "New Kazakhstan: the path of renewal and modernization", as well as about the upcoming national referendum on June 5, 2022 on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Armenian side wished Kazakhstan progressive development and successful political and socio-economic modernization, expressing readiness to further expand bilateral and multilateral relations in all areas. 
 
The Minister noted the effectiveness of the interregional online negotiations held in April this year and supported the initiative to carry out mutual trips of representatives of the regions of the two countries. The Armenian side stressed the importance of opening from June 2, 2022a direct regular flight of "FlyArystan" airline on the route Almaty-Yerevan-Almaty, as well as working out the Nur-Sultan-Yerevan-Nur-Sultan air connection. During the conversation, issues of the upcoming 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Armenian Commission for Economic Cooperation in Yerevan in 2022 were also discussed.
 
President Tokayev visits Bishkek to cement bilateral ties

26.05.2022, 19:35 15531
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made an official visit to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on May 26, where he met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov. More about where the bilateral ties between the two neighbors stand and what comes next is in the latest analytical article of Kazinform
 
In Bishkek, the two heads of state discussed the development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership focusing on strengthening political dialogue, and building trade and economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
 
 Tokayev’s visit to Bishkek, the second since he assumed the presidential office in June 2019, saw the signing of 10 bilateral documents, including on the investment in the infrastructure of the industrial trade and logistics complex in Karasu and Ak Tilek road checkpoints, on cooperation in the field of aviation search and rescue, and on the prevention and mitigation of natural fires in the border areas. 
 
Thirty years of bilateral ties
 
 This year, the two countries mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Diplomatic relations were established on October 15, 1992. 
 
According to Tokayev, over this period, the friendship has become even stronger, and political dialogue based on mutual trust has been established at all levels.
 
 "This visit has a special meaning. I am confident that it will strengthen our strategic partnership and give a strong impetus to further cooperation between our countries. There is no doubt that Kyrgyzstan is the closest state to Kazakhstan in all respects," Tokayev told Japarov during their narrow format meeting.
 
 During the meeting in an expanded format, Tokayev commended the implementation of agreements reached during Japarov’s visit to Kazakhstan in March 2021 - intensifying contacts between the two governments, creating a modern Kordai - Ak Jol border crossing point, strengthening military-technical cooperation, providing regular humanitarian aid, and effective work on the exchange of electricity. 
 
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan seek to double trade turnover
 
 Intensifying cooperation, including in trade and investments, is ever more important considering the geopolitical turbulence, according to Tokayev. He called on the sides to intensify investment cooperation, proposing to study proposals and form a list of promising projects. One of them could be the joint construction of hydropower facilities in Kyrgyzstan – Kambarata-1 hydropower plant. 
 
Kazakhstan is one of the leading trade, economic, and investment partners of Kyrgyzstan. Since 2005 the volume of direct investments from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan reached $1.3 billion, and $97.1 million from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan. Among the latest projects will be the construction of a solar power plant in the Issyk-Kul region involving the Kazakh capital with the cost estimated to reach US$300 million.
 
 Last year, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan reached $970.8 million, an increase of 14 percent (625.2 million) compared to 2020. Between January to March alone, trade turnover was $206.3 million, up 2.9 percent from the same period in 2020 ($200.6 million). Japarov and Tokayev set an ambitious goal to double trade turnover to US$2 billion. 
 
There are 233 joint ventures with the participation of Kyrgyz capital in Kazakhstan, mostly in wholesale and retail trade, construction, car sales, cattle breeding, cultivation of grain, and leguminous crops. On the other hand, there are 373 joint ventures with the participation of the Kazakh capital registered in Kyrgyzstan, mostly engaged in financial activities, food production, trade, repair of cars, household goods and personal items, and transport and communications. 
 
Tokayev is optimistic that the industrial trade and logistics complex, whose construction kicked off today, will open new opportunities for diversification of cooperation in industry and trade. 
 
Saparov, in turn, indicated the light and food industry, mining, processing of agricultural products, and the construction of small and medium hydropower plants as promising areas for cooperation. 
 
He said that his March 2021 visit to the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), where businesses had a chance to meet, intensified cooperation. The 10th meeting of the Intergovernmental Council on April 29 in Bishkek saw the signing of an agreement that will establish the Green Finance Centre under the auspices of AIFC in Bishkek. 
 
Tokayev assured the Kyrgyz leadership that Kazakhstan stands firm in its commitment to protecting the interests of foreign investors.
 
 "We are ready to export industrial products and other goods. There will be support from KazExport [a state-owned company overseeing the exports]. Kyrgyzstan also exports a number of goods to our country. In this regard, we agreed to make the most of the available opportunities," said Tokayev during a joint press briefing the same day. 
 
The country’s trade and people-to-people contacts have significantly benefited from the modernization of Kordai border crossing point in 2021. The same upgrade will follow for other border crossing points. "The main task is to reduce the number of inspections and eliminate traffic congestion at the border," said the President of Kazakhstan. 
 
Cooperation in the water and energy sector
 
 In the region of Central Asia, water and energy systems are inextricably intertwined and how these countries manage their water and energy resources affects tens of millions of people and the stability and well-being of the entire region. The rapidly rising demographic levels, outdated water management infrastructure, and climate change are among the key factors putting a big strain on the countries’ water resources. 
 
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan share Shu and Talas rivers. The countries have a governmental commission that oversees the management of the shared river basins. But more should be done to prevent water scarcity, according to Tokayev.
 
 "The problem of water scarcity becomes more and more complicated every year. This forecast is made by influential international environmental organizations. There will be no increase in water - it is already clear. Therefore, the Central Asian countries need to work together. The rivers shared by both countries should always be a link between the peoples. Kazakhstan is ready to fully implement all obligations and jointly implement important projects," said Tokayev.
 
 Education and people-to-people contacts
 
 Education and human links are an important part of the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan which share a centuries-old history and traditions. 
 
At a joint press briefing, Japarov spoke in detail about the issues they discussed with President Tokayev.
 
 "There are plans to open a monument to the hero of our great epic Manas in Nur-Sultan. The selection among Kyrgyz citizens wishing to study in universities of Kazakhstan for the 2022-2023 academic year, according to the quota of 50 places allocated by the Kazakh side, was completed. This was a personal initiative of Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, and we are grateful for this decision," said Japarov. 
 
The two leaders are also expected to take part in the opening of a branch of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the monument dedicated to famous Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev in Bishkek. Japarov said the "philosophical and poetic legacy of Abai is a universal key to the mutual knowledge of different cultures." 
 

We consider it necessary to continue to create conditions for the preservation and development of national culture and traditions on the territory of our countries," said the Kyrgyz President. 

 
Tokayev and Japarov are expected to address the meeting of the Supreme Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Union on May 27 in a virtual format.
 
Kazakhstan, Malaysia discuss bilateral coop

26.05.2022, 15:50 15426
Images | primeminister.kz
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov held talks with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Kamarudin Jaffar, who arrived on a visit to Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
 The interlocutors discussed issues of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, interaction within the framework of international organizations. The parties "checked the clock" on the organization of mutual visits at the highest and high levels, bilateral political consultations and meetings of the Joint Trade and Economic Committee.
 
 Following the talks, the deputy foreign ministers of the two countries noted the achievements over 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, and also expressed their desire to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Malaysia.
 
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan ink range of documents in Bishkek

26.05.2022, 14:55 15316
Images | Akorda
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan inked a number of documents on the margins of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Bishkek, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service. 
 
For instance, the akimat of Almaty region of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Issyk-Kul Region signed the Protocol of intentions to conclude the cooperation agreement. 
 
The akimat of Turkestan region of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Osh Region as well as the akimat of Zhambyl region of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Talas region inked their respective memorandums of cooperation.
 
 The Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and JOINT TECHNOLOGIES LLP reportedly signed the investment memorandum. 
 
In addition, the governments of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan agreed to step up cooperation in education, agriculture and jointly prevent and extinguish wildlife fires. 
 
The sides also signed the joint action plan of the Kazakh and Kyrgyz foreign ministries for 2022 to mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
 
Kazakhstan, Malaysia eye post-pandemic boost to tourism, cultural ties

25.05.2022, 17:00 18266
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bulat Sugurbayev met with Nancy Shukri, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia. Sugurbayev noted the high level of people-to-people cooperation that has developed in the 30 years of partnership between the two nations. He emphasized the importance of giving a boost to tourism and cultural ties in the post-pandemic era, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.
 
Ambassador praised that Malaysia has been one of the top destinations for tourists from Kazakhstan, the country can be of particular interest to Malaysians for winter, mountain skiing and halal food tourism.
 
Dato Sri Nancy Shukri said that Kazakhstan is well recognized in Malaysia, and Kazakh cuisine and culture are very attractive to Malaysians. The Minister added that the resumption of direct flights between Almaty and Kuala Lumpur would help restart the tourism, arts and business exchanges.
 
They also exchanged ideas on further expanding partnership in arts and discussed potential Kazakhstan-Malaysian events.
 
Kazakhstan and Malaysia develop their cooperation in these areas based on the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in Tourism signed by the Governments of the two nations, as well as a series of Memoranda between the national company "Kazakh Tourism" and Malaysian tourism agencies.
 
Tokayev to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan on May 26

23.05.2022, 15:20 24651
Images | telegram/BOARD No. 1
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on May 26, 2022, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Flight No.1.
 
 The two Heads of State will hold narrow and extended meetings in Bishkek. The talks' agenda will include issues of development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership focusing on further strengthening political dialogue, and enhancing trade and economic, investment, and cultural cooperation. 
 
On the next day, May 27, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to take place via videoconference at Akorda.
 
