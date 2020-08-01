Interdepartmental Commission takes special control over implementation of President’s instructions

Today at a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Combating the Spread of Coronavirus chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, the Head of State's order to extend quarantine measures for two weeks, the epidemiological situation in the regions, as well as violations of the quarantine regime were comprehensively considered.





In connection with the extension of the quarantine regime, the regional akimats were instructed to conduct early work with business entities to resume their activities after the completion of quarantine measures.





The Ministry of Healthcare has been instructed to approve and publish sanitary requirements for the facilities to be commissioned by Aug. 5, 2020.





In order to increase the efficiency of the measures taken, the Interdepartmental Commission approved the area of ??responsibility of state bodies and officials for compliance with sanitary requirements in the field.





Inspection reports on the renewal of business entities will be personally accepted by the leadership of akimats of regions, cities, districts, territorial sanitary services, representatives of the public and NCE Atameken.





The activities of the Akimat of Pavlodar Region, where the highest mortality rate from pneumonia is recorded, as well as Akimat of East Kazakhstan region, in connection with the increase in the incidence of COVID-19, was also heard.





The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on 11,000 raids across the country, which revealed 4,600 violations of the sanitary regime. The deputy prime minister instructed to strengthen the work in this direction to the akimats of Kostanay, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.





Following the meeting, Tugzhanov gave a number of other specific instructions.













