Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Josep Borrell discuss prospects of strengthening EU-Kazakhstan economic ties

On November 2022 High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, paid an official visit to Kazakhstan on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union (2 February 1993).

During the visit, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Josep Borrell, which was held in an open, friendly and constructive atmosphere and is a logical continuation of the dynamic dialogue at the highest level. On October 26-27 this year President of the European Council Charles Michel visited Kazakhstan to participate in the first meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia and the President of the European Council, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi also held a meeting with the head of EU diplomacy, which was attended by the leadership of several ministries and national companies of Kazakhstan.

The main topic of the talks was to further strengthen the dialogue in all priority areas with a focus on the practical implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), that covers 29 areas of cooperation.

Sides exchanged views on current regional and international challenges. In particular, they discussed development of international transport corridors, including within the framework of the EU Strategy on Central Asia and the Europe-Asia Connectivity Strategy, as well as the "Global Gateway" initiative, further steps to diversify the dialogue in trade and economic sphere with a focus on deepening cooperation in agriculture, transition to "green" economy, increasing energy efficiency, digitalization, transport and logistics, and etc.

Tileuberdi noted the high dynamics of political, trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU. "Over the past three decades, Kazakhstan and the EU have built strong relations based on trust and mutual respect," he said.

The European Union is one of Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partners. In this context, the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership between the European Union and Kazakhstan on sustainable raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen value chains signed on 7 November in Sharm el-Sheikh is of particular importance.

The parties also exchanged views on further development of the dialogue between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union in the field of human rights and the rule of law.

Borrell welcomed the ongoing large-scale reforms on political modernization of Kazakhstan, and expressed his support for the efforts of the country’s leadership to build a "Just and Fair Kazakhstan".