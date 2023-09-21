This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Susan Pointer, Vice President of Amazon Corporation
Head of State met with Rob Walton, President of GE Healthcare for Europe, Middle East and Africa
President of Kazakhstan held talks with UN Secretary-General António Guterres
President Tokayev outlines his vision of IFAS development
Another important initiative is to set up a project office of the Central Asian states for climate-related issues. This step will let us proceed to the development of effective measures on mitigation of climate change consequences. We positively view involvement of Bishkek in the activity of the Working Group on IFAS' improvement. We hope for resumption of the Kyrgyz Republic's full-fledged membership in the IFAS. We will be pleased to hand over the IFAS chairmanship to fraternal Kyrgyzstan," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
3 documents signed following Summit of CA Heads of State
Senators approved laws on international activities
The laws considered today are aimed at resolving certain issues relating to the activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. In particular, the possibility of using the peacekeeping potential of the organization within the United Nations was considered. In addition, the laws establish the legal basis and conditions for interaction between member states in the field of providing legal assistance, logistics and medical support. In general, we believe that the laws will contribute to increasing the effectiveness of the Organization’s tasks to strengthen peace and stability," the Chairman of the Chamber emphasized, commenting on the approved laws.
Kazakhstan has started preparing the first Trade Policy Review within the framework of its WTO membership
We are trying to ensure that all the commitments made by Kazakhstan are fulfilled. Every year, MTI sends the necessary notifications, participates in the work of various WTO committees. In 2022, Kazakhstan co-chaired the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference. Today we have gathered all representatives of government agencies to present a mechanism for conducting a trade policy review. The final document should fully reflect the picture of our trade and economic policy", - Zhanel Kushukova said.
SCO countries to hold joint anti-terror exercises in China in 2024
The Council discussed the realization of the solutions taken earlier on the fight against terrorism, extremism, and separatism. Work plans of the RATS and expert groups on current issues have been approved. The results of the study of international practice of airline passenger preliminary data systems’ application as well as the analysis of national experiences of the SCO countries in this sphere were approved," said Seissembayev.
To strengthen the practical cooperation a practical seminar and anti-terror exercises to prevent the use of the internet for terrorist and extremist purposes are set to take place in India. It was decided to hold joint anti-terror trainings in 2024 in China. A start was given to a joint program of cooperation to prevent extremist ideology. The next SCO RATS meeting is planned to take place in China," said the Deputy Chairman.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives the President of SINOPEC Corporation Yu Baocai
