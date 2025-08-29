Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives copies of credence from foreign ambassadors  

Images | gov.kz

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Takeshi Iwaya, who has arrived in Astana on his first official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties reaffirmed the high level of the expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Japan and discussed political dialogue, international and regional issues, as well as cooperation within the "Central Asia +" format.





Astana and Tokyo reiterated their adherence to the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, underlining the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation and upholding international law.





Minister Nurtleu emphasized the significance of advancing cooperation within the framework of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue, particularly in the context of preparations for the inaugural summit of this format. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining regular high-level contacts.





Minister Iwaya, for his part, noted that Kazakhstan is a key partner of Japan in Central Asia, with the two countries sharing common values and aspirations. He commended the current state of bilateral relations, underpinned by a solid foundation for deepening multifaceted cooperation.





Special attention was given to trade and economic cooperation. Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to increase exports, including coal (with mining of over 115 billion tons - among the largest globally), as well as metallurgical, petrochemical, and food products.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister underscored that Japan is among the top ten largest investors in Kazakhstan’s economy, with total accumulated direct investments amounting to approximately 9 billion US dollars. Japanese companies are actively participating in projects in the mining and metallurgical industries, as well as in the energy and infrastructure sectors.





Bilateral trade turnover reached approximately 2 billion US dollars in 2024 and totaled nearly 800 million dollars in the first half of 2025.





Kazakhstan already accounts for about 80% of overland freight traffic between Asia and Europe. We are ready to cooperate on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the introduction of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, with the involvement of Japanese investors," said Minister Nurtleu.





In the field of civil aviation, the sides welcomed the planned launch of direct flights between Almaty and Tokyo in March 2026, to be operated jointly by Air Astana and Japan Airlines. The potential for servicing Japanese transit flights at Kazakh airports and the establishment of logistics terminals was also discussed.





In the humanitarian sphere, the parties emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in nuclear medicine, healthcare, and disaster risk reduction. In the context of advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, Kazakhstan invited Japan to participate in the 2026 Regional Environmental Summit.





The Kazakh side expressed interest in attracting advanced Japanese technologies to enhance the qualifications of medical personnel, and in exchanging best practices in early warning systems and risk monitoring.





The interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to global efforts in preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons and emphasized the importance of advancing the disarmament agenda. Both sides confirmed their intention to continue close cooperation and mutual support in the international arena, including within the UN, IAEA, and under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).





Following the meeting, the ministers signed an Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Japan on the provision of a grant for the implementation of the Economic and Social Development Program.