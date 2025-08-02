Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanks Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for a warm welcome in Ankara

Images | Akorda

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a warm reception in Ankara during his recent official visit, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.





In his letter, the President of Kazakhstan notes that the talks held in the Turkish capital serve as proof of a high level of bilateral cooperation in the spirit of fraternal friendship, mutual trust and strategic partnership.





Kazakhstan highly appreciates the cooperation with Türkiye within the UN, OTS and other international organization, and is grateful for continued support of the process of institutionalization of the CICA, reads the letter.





Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Türkiye for an official visit on Monday, July 28. At the Ankara Esenboga Airport, he was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.





The two presidents held brief conversation at the airport.





On Tuesday, the Kazakh President commenced his official trip to Türkiye with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of the Turkish Republic. He also met CEO of YDA Holding Hüseyin Arslan, Chairman of the Board of S Sistem Lojistik Hüseyin Barlin and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orzax Group Selman Alimoğlu.





An official welcome ceremony for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held at the presidential palace in Ankara.





On Tuesday, July 29, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan chaired the 5th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).





The meeting participants held a detailed discussion on the prospects for cooperation in defense industry, IT, artificial intelligence, finance, civil aviation, culture, education, healthcare, and tourism.





Following the 5th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, the two presidents signed the Joint Declaration. 18 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed as well.





President Erdoğan handed over Türkiye's highest state award Devlet Nişanı Order to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.