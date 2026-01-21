20.01.2026, 19:23 16056
Kazakh-Armenian Relations: Focus on Implementing Agreements and Delivering Practical Results
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Co-Chair of the Kazakhstan-Armenia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Mher Grigoryan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides noted the dynamic nature of bilateral relations, which are developing in a spirit of trust, mutual respect and pragmatism. It was emphasized that elevating relations to the level of strategic partnership, established between the two countries in 2025, creates a solid foundation and additional opportunities for further deepening cooperation both bilaterally and within international organizations.
The interlocutors discussed further steps and practical measures to implement the agreements reached following the official visit of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to the Republic of Kazakhstan. In this context, views were exchanged on the progress in implementing the decisions of the 11th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Armenia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.
The sides also reviewed the priorities of the bilateral agenda for the current year and approaches to their implementation. In particular, tasks were outlined to further increase mutual trade, stimulate investment activity, expand industrial and technological cooperation, as well as promote joint projects in agriculture and the digital economy, with an emphasis on achieving concrete results. In this regard, the key role of the joint intergovernmental commission was noted as an effective mechanism for coordinating practical cooperation and developing solutions.
Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in intensifying joint efforts aimed at the consistent development of friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Armenia.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
20.01.2026, 20:45 14731
Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Bahrain Discussed in Manama
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Saudi Arabia and concurrently to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Madiyar Menilbekov, conducted a series of bilateral meetings with officials of the Kingdom of Bahrain during a working visit to the city of Manama, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In particular, he held talks with Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad Global Center for Coexistence and Tolerance, Fatima Al Sairafi, the Minister of Tourism, Shaikh Abdulla bin Ali Al Khalifa, the Director General of Bilateral Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Sameer Nass, the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
During the meeting with Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the Kazakh diplomat, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, presented the Medal of Honour of the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions for his significant contribution to the development of interfaith dialogue. They also discussed further promotion of interconfessional and intercivilizational dialogue. In addition, the parties considered cooperation in the transport sector and the possibility of opening direct flights between the two countries.
During the meeting with Minister of Tourism Fatima Al Sairafi, M. Menilbekov provided information on Kazakhstan’s extensive opportunities in the tourism sector and exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation and the prospects for implementing joint initiatives.
At the meeting with Shaikh Abdulla bin Ali Al Khalifa, Director General of Bilateral Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussions focused on strengthening political dialogue, organizing upcoming high-level events, and continuing cooperation within the framework of international organizations.
During the meeting with Samir Nass, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, issues were discussed regarding the deepening of trade and economic ties, the establishment of direct contacts between business communities, and the expansion of investment cooperation. Information was also provided on the economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, aimed at creating favorable conditions for foreign investors and promoting business development.
As a result of the meetings, mutual interest was confirmed in further strengthening bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Bahrain, based on friendship and mutual understanding.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.01.2026, 19:34 14481
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Slovenia Discuss Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia Tanja Fajon, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the call, the foreign ministries reviewed the current state and future prospects of Kazakh-Slovenian cooperation, noting the steady momentum of political dialogue, the expansion of inter-parliamentary and inter-agency contacts, as well as the progressive development of trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister congratulated the Slovenian side on the successful chairmanship of Slovenia in the UN Security Council in 2024-2025, highly commending Ljubljana’s contribution to the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, conflict prevention in various regions of the world.
The parties expressed satisfaction that the opening of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ljubljana in October 2024, as well as the official visit of the President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar to Kazakhstan in 2025, served as clear evidence of the mutual commitment to elevating bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.
Particular attention was given to the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level. It was emphasized that the Joint Statement of the Heads of State serves as a "roadmap" for further deepening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and developing new areas of interaction.
In conclusion, the diplomats underscored the special importance of the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, and also exchanged views on key issues of the regional and international agenda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.01.2026, 19:25 14986
Kazakhstan and Hong Kong Strengthen Cooperation Under the "Belt and Road" Initiative
Tell a friend
The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong SAR, Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov, held a meeting with Nicholas Ho, Commissioner for the Belt and Road Office of the Ministry of Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed key aspects of developing partnership between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong in 2026, with a particular focus on the implementation of joint investment projects.
The Consul General briefed the Commissioner on Kazakhstan’s investment potential and socioeconomic development, and presented investment projects in the tourism and infrastructure sectors.
Nicholas Ho, in turn, noted Kazakhstan's significant potential for attracting investment within the Belt and Road Initiative and confirmed his interest in expanding cooperation, including organizing a trip to Kazakhstan in 2026 for a large delegation of businessmen from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (Zhaoqing, Foshan, Jiangmen, Zhuhai, Zhongshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, Macau, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen).
It was noted that Kazakhstan actively participates in educational programs within the Belt and Road Initiative, while being one of the key recipients of Hong Kong Government scholarships. In this regard, the Consul General proposed to consider increasing the number of grants for Kazakhstani students and suggested to explore this issue in collaboration with Hong Kong universities.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further deepen cooperation in the fields of investment, trade, education, and tourism, and agreed to continue joint efforts to implement the initiatives.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.01.2026, 15:17 15496
Kazakhstan at Green Week: Showcasing Agricultural Potential and New Agreements with Germany
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan took part in the jubilee 100th agricultural exhibition International Green Week (Grüne Woche) in the German capital and officially opened two national stands of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The exhibition featured by Kazakhstan companies operating in compliance with EU standards and ready for regular supplies to the European market. Presented products of domestic producers generated strong interest among international partners, distributors, representatives of German retail chains, and visitors to the exhibition.
The Kazakhstan delegation was headed by Vice Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov, who also held a number of meetings and negotiations on the sidelines of the International Conference Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA).
During a meeting with Markus Schick, State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Regional Identity of Germany (BMLEH), parties discussed issues related to further expansion and deepening of cooperation in areas of crop production, livestock farming and veterinary services, seed production, sustainable agriculture, the introduction of energy- and water-saving technologies, food processing, and food supplies, among others.
The Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture and Regional Identity of Germany Alois Rainer was invited to pay a visit to Astana to continue the dialogue and ensure the practical implementation of the discussed agreements.
Azat Sultanov also met with the heads of the cooperative projects "Agricultural Policy Dialogue" and "Capacity Building in Dairy Farming" which is being implemented between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and BMLEH.
With the Member of the Executive Board of CLAAS Christian Radons and the Vice President for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Michael Baier issues related to increasing the level of localization and expanding the range of agricultural machinery produced in Kazakhstan were discussed.
Participation in the events made it possible to showcase the export potential of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex and to strengthen business ties with foreign companies.
As a symbol of friendship and partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany, and in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Grüne Woche exhibition, the organizers were presented with 100 bulbs of Kazakhstani tulips on behalf of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Following the visit, Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness to expand international cooperation and actively implement innovative approaches in the development of the agricultural sector.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.01.2026, 08:10 15951
Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Cooperation in the Agricultural Sector
Tell a friend
A roundtable discussion entitled "Kazakhstan-Germany Agro & Water Nexus" was held in the German capital with the participation of representatives of German companies from the agro-industrial and water sectors, as well as a Kazakh delegation that arrived in Berlin to take part in the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Welcoming remarks were delivered by Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federal Republic of Germany Nurlan Onzhanov, Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Azat Sultanov, State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Regional Identity of Germany (BMLEH) Markus Schick, and the Speaker of the German Agribusiness Alliance (GAA) for Central Asia Dirk Stratmann.
The agenda of the meeting included three panel discussions focused on the prospects for technological transfer and the development of sustainable agrosystems, the implementation of water-efficient solutions, and the digitalization of agriculture.
More than 40 representatives of business associations, scientific and private sector, and expert communities from both countries took part in the round table.
In his Address to the Nation, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that agriculture should become one of the key drivers of economic growth, technological modernization, and the country’s export potential.
The emphasis is placed not only on increasing production volumes, but primarily on quality, sustainability, deep processing, and the introduction of innovations.
In this context, cooperation with Germany is of particular importance. Kazakhstan and Germany are successfully implementing joint projects in the fields of agro-engineering, deep processing of agricultural products, organic farming, seed production, as well as the adoption of German quality standards and water-efficient technologies.
German companies are already actively operating in Kazakhstan, creating jobs, introducing advanced technologies, and forming new value-added chains. The joint initiatives being implemented demonstrate tangible results and serve as a solid foundation for the consistent deepening of the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Participants of the round table exchanged views on current challenges and opportunities for further expanding cooperation in such priority areas as sustainable agriculture, seed production, technological transfer, modernization of water infrastructure and water resource management in agriculture, as well as the implementation of smart technologies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.01.2026, 22:45 39211
Kazakhstan Implements UNESCO Best International Practices in Artificial Intelligence
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Within the framework of the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence proclaimed by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, jointly with the UNESCO Regional Office, officially launched a project to assess national readiness for the use of artificial intelligence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
This UNESCO project is aimed at conducting a comprehensive analysis of the national artificial intelligence ecosystem. The assessment covers key dimensions of AI development in Kazakhstan, including the legal and regulatory framework, as well as sociocultural, economic, scientific and educational, and technological aspects.
Special emphasis within the project is placed on ensuring effective cross-sectoral and inter-agency coordination as a key prerequisite for the development of a balanced and inclusive artificial intelligence policy.
To date, a National Stakeholder Team has been established to implement UNESCO’s Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM). The Team includes representatives of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Ministry of Culture and Information, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", Astana IT University, Ozim Academy, the Association for the Development of Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan, the NGO "Technowomen", the UNESCO Regional Office, the National Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO, as well as civil society organizations directly involved in the implementation of the project.
Based on the results of the assessment, practical recommendations will be developed aimed at fostering a human-centred AI ecosystem in Kazakhstan.
The implementation of this UNESCO project represents an important step in advancing Kazakhstan’s strategic course toward the development of artificial intelligence, grounded in international cooperation and respect for universal values, human rights, and fundamental freedoms.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.01.2026, 21:00 44676
Kazakhstan Took Part in the "Turkic Week" in Vienna
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Austria - Permanent Mission to the International Organizations took part in the "Turkic Week" held in Vienna, within the framework of introduction activities of the Organization of Turkic States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During Turkic Week, a photo exhibition was organized at the United Nations Office in Vienna, dedicated to the historical and cultural heritage of the OTS member states (Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan).
In addition, a roundtable discussion entitled "From the Silk Road to the Middle Corridor: Promoting Connectivity through Transport and Trade Facilitation" was held at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Opening remarks were delivered by Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu, OSCE Secretary General, Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of OTS, and Umberto de Pretto, Secretary General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), as well as representatives of OTS member states, Independent Director and Member of the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), and Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Lower Austria, Alexander Andreas Schirhuber.
In their statements, the speakers emphasized that the Middle Corridor has become a strategically important transport route between East and West, connecting Asia and Europe through the Turkic region. They noted that the corridor represents a modern continuation of the historic Silk Road, contributing to diversification, resilience, and the establishment of reliable supply chains, as well as to the expansion of trade and economic development of the region.
The roundtable brought together members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of government authorities and the private sector of the Republic of Austria, as well as heads of diplomatic missions of OTS member and observer states, providing an inclusive platform for dialogue and exchange of views.
The series of events continued with a concert program featuring artistic groups from the OTS member states. With the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan was represented by the dombra duo Temirlan Olzhabay and Yernat Nauryz, Kazakh dancer and choreographer Anel Marabayeva, and opera singer Aigerim Altynbek.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.01.2026, 19:42 35571
Kazakhstan and Orascom Investment Holding Discuss Strategic Investment Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Orascom Investment Holding Naguib Sawiris, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed priority areas of cooperation, including the mining and metallurgical industries, the financial sector, tourism and development. A particular attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s efforts to integrate into global value chains and attract strategic private investors with international expertise.
The Foreign Minister emphasized that Kazakhstan is an open and predictable destination for long-term investments. Building a trust-based dialogue with investors remains an integral part of the country’s investment policy, with comprehensive support provided at all stages of project implementation.
Chairman Sawiris highlighted Kazakhstan’s macroeconomic stability, its resource potential and its growing role as a regional investment hub in Central Asia. He stressed the importance of direct engagement with decision-makers and expressed interest in further exploring projects and expanding cooperation with Kazakhstani partners.
The parties also exchanged views on prospective projects, including investments in the financial sector, and confirmed their mutual interest in expanding cooperation in new areas.
Following the meeting, the interlocutors expressed their readiness to make every effort to ensure the practical implementation of the agreements reached and further expansion of bilateral cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
20.01.2026, 08:10Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Cooperation in the Agricultural Sector 20.01.2026, 15:1716316Kazakhstan at Green Week: Showcasing Agricultural Potential and New Agreements with Germany 20.01.2026, 19:2316066Kazakh-Armenian Relations: Focus on Implementing Agreements and Delivering Practical Results 20.01.2026, 19:2515806Kazakhstan and Hong Kong Strengthen Cooperation Under the "Belt and Road" Initiative 20.01.2026, 20:4515551Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Bahrain Discussed in Manama 15.01.2026, 15:3597026Kazakhstan names universities with supercomputing facilities 16.01.2026, 20:1496751Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies Discussed in Hong Kong 14.01.2026, 11:5292326Kazakhstan expands legal grounds for CSTO force deployment 14.01.2026, 13:2092281Majilis ratifies EAEU agreement on control of origin of export goods 15.01.2026, 11:5592171Kazakhstan’s university diplomas to gain broader international recognition 28.12.2025, 18:12176091Scientists talked about the geomagnetic situation on Earth until the end of the year 31.12.2025, 18:20175451Xinjiang Lihua increases the investment volume in Kazakhstan to 600 million US dollars 31.12.2025, 09:20169341Direct flight linking Kazakhstan’s Almaty and China’s Chengdu launched 01.01.2026, 19:10168651New Year’s tie: Equal number of boys and girls born in Kazakhstan 06.01.2026, 20:54165601Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services