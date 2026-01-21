Kazakh-Armenian Relations: Focus on Implementing Agreements and Delivering Practical Results

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Co-Chair of the Kazakhstan-Armenia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Mher Grigoryan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the sides noted the dynamic nature of bilateral relations, which are developing in a spirit of trust, mutual respect and pragmatism. It was emphasized that elevating relations to the level of strategic partnership, established between the two countries in 2025, creates a solid foundation and additional opportunities for further deepening cooperation both bilaterally and within international organizations.





The interlocutors discussed further steps and practical measures to implement the agreements reached following the official visit of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to the Republic of Kazakhstan. In this context, views were exchanged on the progress in implementing the decisions of the 11th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Armenia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.





The sides also reviewed the priorities of the bilateral agenda for the current year and approaches to their implementation. In particular, tasks were outlined to further increase mutual trade, stimulate investment activity, expand industrial and technological cooperation, as well as promote joint projects in agriculture and the digital economy, with an emphasis on achieving concrete results. In this regard, the key role of the joint intergovernmental commission was noted as an effective mechanism for coordinating practical cooperation and developing solutions.





Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in intensifying joint efforts aimed at the consistent development of friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Armenia.