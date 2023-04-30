28.04.2023, 17:19 8486
Kazakh defense minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov joins SCO meeting in India
Images | gov.kz
The Indian capital New Delhi hosted a regular meeting of the Defense Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries. Representing Kazakhstan was defense minister colonel-general Ruslan Zhaksylykov, Kazinform has learnt from the Defense Ministry of the country.
The ministers of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan exchanged views on defense cooperation within the Organization amidst the current geopolitical circumstance.
During the meeting, the relevance of strengthening of confidence-building measures in the military field, coordination of efforts of the SCO members on countering new challenges and threats to regional security in the agenda of the Organization was noted.
The SCO countries’ defense ministers are to hold the next meeting in Kazakhstan in 2024.
The current state and prospects of bilateral; military cooperation was a focus of the meetings between Kazakh defense minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov with Indian defense minister Rajnath Singh as well as general of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) colonel-general Li Shangfu.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.04.2023, 19:09 7946
President ratifies agreement on Kazakh-Turkmen state border regime
Images | akorda.kz
The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ratifying the Agreement between the Kazakh and Turkmen on the regime of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.
28.04.2023, 10:31 8191
Kazakh, Chinese defense ministers meet in New Delhi
Images | gov.kz
Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Colonel-General Ruslan Zhaksylykov has met with National Defense Minister of China Li Shangfu, Kazinform reports.
The sides discussed the current state and prospects of the bilateral military cooperaion of Kazakhstan and China.
Ruslan Zhaksylykov arrived in New Delhi to participate in the regular meeting of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Earlier, he met Minister of Defense of India Shri Rajnath Singh for discussing the state and prospects of the bilateral military cooperation, the press office of the Kazakh Defense Ministry said.
27.04.2023, 12:25 8486
Provocateurs have nothing to do with Kazakhstan - President
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called to distinguish between provocative appeals and reality, Kazinform reports.
We must suppress any provocations aimed at undermining our unity and accord. We see the increasing number of various falsifications and fakes and destructive publications in public field," said the President at the XXXII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan today.
According to him, the authors of these materials have nothing to do with Kazakhstan, "as they are trying to sow the seeds of strife in our society, while residing abroad."
Their actions aim at creating the atmosphere of mistrust, incitement of hatred among the people and undermining state security," he stressed.
Therefore, being responsible citizens, we must counter any manifestations of radicalism, extremism and separatism. We must be delicate and, at the same time, tough, and fair," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.
27.04.2023, 08:17 8586
Alikhan Smailov meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has met with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi during his official visit to Tehran, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.
At the meeting, Alikhan Smailov conveyed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s greetings to Ebrahim Raisi and noted that the issue of development of the Kazakh-Iranian relations had been in focus of the Kazakh side.
To date, the governments of Kazakhstan and Iran actively work on implementation of the tasks set at the highest level. I am confident that this year we will receive new high results of our cooperation both in the bilateral and multilateral formats," Alikhan Smailov said.
Namely, the sides agreed to hold the 1st session of the Kazakhstan-Iran Working Group on Agriculture this year to boost cooperation in agro-industrial sector. Besides, a decision was taken to appoint a trade representative of Kazakhstan to Iran to strengthen the interaction in this field.
The sides discussed the relevant issues of development of trade-economic, investment and near-border cooperation as well as the implementation of joint initiatives in cultural-humanitarian sector.
26.04.2023, 11:33 40191
President Tokayev to attend XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly
The theme of the session is Just and Fair Kazakhstan: Unity, Stability, Development
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the regular XXXII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan on Thursday, April 27, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
The theme of the session is Just and Fair Kazakhstan: Unity, Stability, Development.
26.04.2023, 10:30 40306
President Erdoğan awards 1st Vice Minster of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
On April 25 President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan awarded search and rescue teams of more than 80 countries who took part in the rescue operations in the quake-hit provinces of Türkiye.
1st Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan Ibragim Kulshimbayev was also awarded the medal, Kazinform quotes the Ministry’s press service.
As earlier reported, Kazakh rescuers pulled seven people alive from under the rubbles of the collapsed buildings. 88 bodies, including the bodies of 10 children, were recovered from the debris. The rescuers removed over 250,000 cubic meters of debris at large.
26.04.2023, 09:39 40406
Kazakh PM, CNPC Vice President hold talks
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Vice President Huang Yongzhang to discuss the development of new investment projects in the energy sector, Kazinform learnt from the primeminister.kz.
The Prime Minister said the CNPC has been working in Kazakhstan for over 25 years as one of the key strategic energy sector partners. He added the Government of Kazakhstan is set to further deepen strategic cooperation.
In his turn, Huang Yongzhang expressed the company’s interest in expanding its activities in the territory of Kazakhstan. "China and Kazakhstan are good neighbors. The CNPC is ready to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations," he said.
During the meeting the sides focused on oil exports, improving working conditions of CNPC workers in Kazakhstan, and other pressing issues.
25.04.2023, 13:20 37571
Kazakhstan to boost trade coop with Afghanistan
Images | Depositphotos
Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin unveiled the government's plans on cooperation with Afghanistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
We cooperate and trade with Afghanistan. The trade volume amounts to 1 billion US dollars, which is more compared to the trade with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. Politics is politics, and economy is economy. We plan to ramp up this trade cooperation. There are real prospects for delivering wheat, flour, and seed oil there [to Afghanistan - edit]. Why should we refuse from this opportunity?" said Zhumangarin on the sidelines of the Government’s meeting today.
We have already opened a trading house of Kazakhstan there and appointed our representative who will coordinate all this work, because Afghanistan is a big and diverse country. We need to study the market and get familiarized ourselves with local business communities. I want to invite Afghan businessmen here and hold a business forum, to enable them to see Kazakhstan and our opportunities. Afghanistan is a rich country from the viewpoint of subsoil use," said the Minister.
Earlieк, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadyarov said Kazakhstan planned to open a trading house in Afghanistan's Herat.He also informed, that Kazakhstan would accept the diplomats of the new Taliban regime of Afghanistan (prohibited foreign organization in Kazakhstan). According to him, a positive decision was taken in regards to Afghan administration's request on accreditation of its diplomats in Kazakhstan.
