Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of China

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Han Chunlin, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in the political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres, and exchanged views on prospects for its further expansion.





The interlocutors noted the unprecedented dynamics of the development of political dialogue between the two countries over the past year. Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements reached during meetings between the leaders of Kazakhstan and China, as well as to the schedule of bilateral events at the highest and high levels in 2026.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties exchanged views on issues on the regional and international agenda and agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including the UN, SCO, CICA, and the "Central Asia - China" format.