27.01.2023, 21:39 6751
Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran
Images
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry condemns today’s armed attack on the Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran, killing one and injuring the diplomatic mission officials, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
The Kazakh MFA issued a statement saying it firmly condemns today’s armed attack on the Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran, leading to one death and injuries among diplomatic mission officials.
Kazakhstan does not tolerate any violence and aggression against diplomatic missions and officials, violating the international law and is universally condemned.
Condolences were expressed to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan, the family members of the killed Azerbaijani citizen Orkhan Askerov, as well as a speedy recovery to those injured.
The Kazakh Ministry believes the Islamic Republic of Iran carries out a thorough investigation into the incident and holds accountable those behind the attack.
27.01.2023, 15:09 6936
610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022
It is expected to increase international arrivals up to 4 million
Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov said the foreign tourist arrivals have tripled in 2022 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
For the past 9 months, 610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan. It is expected to increase international arrivals up to 4 million. It will give an impulse to the economic development, creation of new jobs, new conditions and increase tax revenues to the budget, he briefed reporters following the Ministry’s board visiting session.
He added that for the 9 months of 2021, Kazakhstan welcomed some 208,500 foreign visitors. Besides, the export of services grew up to USD 1.3 billion in 2022 against USD 395,000 in 2021.
The Ministry developed the country’s 5 priority routes which will lay the foundation for the Grand tour of Kazakhstan.
At today’s visiting session Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev also said that the country’s tourism industry is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
27.01.2023, 12:58 7056
Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister
Last year the national parks welcomed over 2 million tourists setting an all-time record
Images
At today’s visiting session Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said that the country’s tourism industry is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Kazinform reports.
Over the past 9 months the number of domestic tourist arrivals made 6.5 million and reached 8 million in 2022 as a targeted plan for 2025," he said.
The tourism industry is developing rapidly. The number of arrivals as well as accommodations grew countrywide. Since the beginning of the year, some 11,000 sleeping accommodations or 5,000 hotel rooms were commissioned. All the regions eye growth in the sphere of tourism and arrivals. For example, Atyrau region records a threefold increase last year," he said.
He added that one in four visits the country’s national parks. There are 14 national parks in Kazakhstan boasting forests, ice glaciers, lakes, and sands. Last year the national parks welcomed over 2 million tourists setting an all-time record.
27.01.2023, 10:23 7301
Kazakhstan ready to boost agricultural trade with Iran
Images
Prospects for expanding cooperation in the agricultural and transport and logistics sectors were discussed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Iranian Minister of Agriculture Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad, Kazinform reports citing the Kazakh Prime Minister’s press service.
The Prime Minister said that in January-November 2022, trade turnover between the countries increased by more than 20 percent to nearly USD 500 million. At the same time, in order to further increase the volume of mutual trade, Kazakhstan is ready to supply the Iranian market with 75 additional commodity items worth about USD 250 million.
Particularly promising is seen the increase of turnover in agricultural products, the share of which in mutual trade is almost 80%. Our countries have an opportunity to increase the turnover of agricultural products up to USD 1 billion," Alikhan Smailov said.
In general, according to him, the Government of Kazakhstan is set to work actively to achieve the goal of increasing the total volume of trade up to USD 3 billion, set by the two countries leaders.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that one of the key areas of cooperation is also the transport and logistics sphere. In this context, the North-South corridor is of particular importance.
Adoption of joint measures on building transport capacities of this route, in particular, signing and implementation of the Road Map on the elimination of bottlenecks, can significantly increase the volume of cargo transportation in the near future," he noted.
According to him, the implementation of the road map will make it possible to increase the corridor's traffic capacity by up to 10 million tons a year by 2025.
In his turn, Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad noted the high productivity of the 18th meeting of the Kazakh-Iranian intergovernmental commission held the day before, following which the parties came to many mutually beneficial agreements.
In addition, he highlighted the importance of further development of the railway network and maritime infrastructure to increase trade and freight traffic, as well as stated Iran's readiness to expand the supply of citrus products to Kazakhstan.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin, Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev, heads of other departments, as well as representatives of diplomatic circles and the Iranian Parliament.
27.01.2023, 09:58 7426
Kazakh Government debates investment climate improvement package
The Kazakh Prime Minister, Alikhan Smailov, chaired the meeting of the Economic Policy Council
The Kazakh Prime Minister, Alikhan Smailov, chaired the meeting of the Economic Policy Council, Kazinform refers to the Prime Minister’s press service.
Those present debated measures to accelerate consideration of investment disputes, strengthening the legal protection of investors, proposals to promote attracting of investments in the regions, easing tax and customs administration, and expanding entrepreneurs’ access to funding.
Following the meeting, recommendations were developed to lift barriers for investors to get technical regulations and land parcels for their projects.
26.01.2023, 15:36 18011
Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov
Images
The Kazakh President was informed about the results of the work and plans for further cooperation of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) with Kazakhstan as well as expectations for the upcoming period, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
The EDB plans to invest over $1.1 billion in Kazakhstan in 2023 as well as encourage international investment inflows in Kazakh projects in priority areas such as transport infrastructure and logistics, industry, agro-industrial complex, green energy, and water resources.
According to Podguzov, last year the EDB overachieved all planned indicators, investing in Kazakhstan $1.2 billion, five times more than in 2021.
The Head of State was also presented with the information on the realization of the intercountry integration projects, particularly the construction of Ayagoz-Bakhty railway line and border crossing on the Kazakh-Chinese border as well as modernization of Astrakhan-Mangyshlak water pipeline.
The EDB Chairman also told the President about the upcoming meeting of the Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP) due on May 15-17 this year in Almaty. The event is to bring together over 80 organizations from 40 countries as well as international structures, relevant ministries of Kazakhstan and the region to discuss investments in the Kazakh economy and the EAEU.
During the meeting, Tokayev highlighted the active role the EDB plays in integration processes. According to him, the Bank’s involvement in realizing the projects to modernize and build infrastructure will contribute significantly to the economic development of Kazakhstan.
26.01.2023, 11:04 18266
Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate
Images
Maulen Ashimbayev has been elected the Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament as a result of a secret ballot. All the senators cast their votes for him unanimously, Kazinform reports.
Born on January 28, 1971, Maulen Ashimbayev is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Tufts University, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy (USA). He is an Economist/Political Economics Teacher; he holds a Master’s degree in International Relations and a degree of the Candidate in Political Sciences.
In 1993-1994, he worked at the Ministry of Press and Mass Media.
From May 1994 to March 1995, he was Assistant to the Deputy of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
From June to November 1995, he was the Consultant to the Office of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
From November 1995 to April 1999,. he worked as a Senior Expert, Sector Head, First Deputy Head of the Center for Analysis and Strategic Studies of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In April 1999, he was appointed the Head of the Analytical Center of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
From May 2000 to February 2002, he was the Head of the Analytical Center of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Later, in February 2002, we was named the Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
From May 2005 to April 2006, Ashimbayev was Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
From April 2006 to October 2011, he was Deputy Head of the President's Executive Office.
In January 2012 , he was elected Deputy of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan (fifth and sixth convocations), Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security.
From February 2018 to June 2019, he was First Deputy Chairperson of the Nur Otan Party.
From July to December 2019, he worked as the President's Aide.
From December 2019 to May 2020, Maulen Ashimbayev was the First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In May 2020, he was appointed a Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament by the Order of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, elected as the Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan (sixth convocation).
Maulen Ashimbayev was awarded the orders of Parasat, Qurmet, Certificate of Merit of the Republic of Kazakhstan and anniversary medals.
26.01.2023, 10:21 18386
Kazakhstan enters new stage of development - President
Images
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Senate of the Parliament today, Kazinform reports.
Kazakhstan has entered a new stage of development. Last year we began the implementation of the constitutional reforms following which important amendments to the country’s main law were introduced, In November, we held Presidential elections. Deputies of the Senate have been recently elected. Some senators have been appointed under my decree. The process of the Senate’s formation has been completed," said the President.
Almost half of the deputy corps has been renewed. A special quota for the members of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan is offered. All of this will enable the Senate to protect the interests of all the citizens of the country. In general, the upper chamber plays a special role in the public administration system. As per the Constitution, the Senate is imposed important functions. All conditions for a quality law-making activity are created," he noted.
The Head of State praised senators’ active participation in the implementation of large-scale reforms and expressed confidence that the newly elected deputies will give a new impetus to the upper chamber's work.
The principle of a strong President- an influential Parliament- an accountable Government has been achieved, he said.
Thanks to a wide public support of our initiatives, the work on large-scale modernization has brought serious results. We will do not sit on our laurels. We have huge work ahead," he added.
25.01.2023, 12:45 30326
Kazakh Central Election Commission registers newly elected Senate deputies
The Central Election Commission registered the newly-elected deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.
In accordance with the paragraph 1 of the Article 24 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the status of its deputies" and based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of January 24, 2023 "On the appointment of the deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan the Central Election Commission decreed the following:
To register Zhakip Assanov, Maulen Ashimbayev, Nurtore Zhussip, Lyazzat Kaltayeva, Askar Shakirov, and on the basis of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of January 24, 2023 to register Yevgeniy Bolgert, Zakirzhan Kuziyev, Nuriya Niyazova, Alisher Satvaldiyev, and Gennady Shipovskikh as the deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.
All newly registered deputies as well as 20 senators elected by each region received their IDs and badges.
Earlier Kazinform reported that the Head of State had appointed a number of senators.
Five deputies of the Senate representing the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan were designated as well.
