Kazakh Parliament chambers to convene this week
Both chambers of the Kazakh Parliament will convene this week in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.
Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov signed the decree to convoke the joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the official website of the chamber.
In accordance with the subparagraph 2 of the paragraph 4 of the Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers will be convoked at 11:00 am on September 1 in Astana," the text of the decree reads.
Astana Hosted Regional conference on the "Humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia"
Аs part of the International Day against Nuclear Tests, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the "Center for International Security and Policy", International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), non-governmental organizations "International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons" (ICAN) and Sokka Gakkai International organized a regional conference entitled "The Humanitarian Consequences of Nuclear Weapons and the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia". The conference was attended by diplomats and government experts from the States of Central Asia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov delivered a welcoming speech, emphasizing the importance of observing the global ban on nuclear testing and noting the importance of work undertaken in this area as a key element of collective efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons.
The Kazakh diplomat noted that the event in Astana is a part of a series of global events for promoting building of a world free from nuclear tests and nuclear weapons. The UN General Assembly also celebrates this day by holding a traditional meeting in the Organization’s headquarters in New York. Furthermore, a joint statement by Kazakhstan and the Comprehensive Test-Ban Treaty Organization calling to continue work in this direction has been adopted.
Within the framework of the panel discussion dedicated to the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia, the presentation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan drew the attention of the participants to the activities of Kazakhstan within the framework of the Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) working group on nuclear testing victim assistance and environmental rehabilitation, as well as the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to create an International trust fund on this issue.
The conference participants exchanged views on the compatibility and complementarity of the main international legal instruments in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, such as the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, the Treaty on a Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia and other.
For reference: In 2009, the United Nations General Assembly approved August 29 as the International Day for Action against Nuclear Tests.
The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) was adopted in June 2017 and entered into force on 22 January 2021 (after 50 ratifications). For the first time in history, the Treaty established an international legal ban to possess nuclear weapons - the last legally not prohibited type of the weapons of mass destruction. TPNW has 68 states-parties and 91 signatories. Kazakhstan actively participated in the negotiations on TPNW, signed it on 2 March 2018 and delivered legal act of ratification on 29 August 2019.
Alikhan Smailov meets with Ambassador of China to Kazakhstan
The issues of further strengthening of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and China were discussed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties considered the pace of bilateral trade for the first half of the year, the implementation of joint projects in the transit and transport sector, the opening of mutual cultural centers between Kazakhstan and China, the organization of the Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China in 2024, as well as a number of other topics.
Prime Minister emphasized that trade and economic cooperation between the countries continues to develop steadily. Thus, last year mutual trade turnover increased by 34% and reached a record $24 billion. In the first half of the year it increased by 20% and amounted to $13.6 billion. At the same time, work continues to bring the volume of bilateral trade to $35 billion by 2030.
As Alikhan Smailov noted, today there is an increase in the supply of non-resource goods from Kazakhstan to China. In particular, in the current year began deliveries of plastic products, metal structures, flour, confectionery and pasta products.
I believe that we need to expand the range of supplied goods and services, to establish more direct contacts between the business circles of our countries. In this regard, we inform about our readiness to increase non-resource exports to China to the amount of about $1 billion for 135 commodity items," he said.
Prime Minister added that investment cooperation was also an important area. China is traditionally among the top 5 investor countries in the Kazakh economy. The total inflow of investments from China over the past 17 years has reached $23.5 billion.
We see great potential for increasing investment volumes. We invite the Chinese investment community to expand its participation in joint projects," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
In turn, the Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan recalled that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, which Chinese President Xi Jinping announced in Astana during his state visit to Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan was one of the first to respond to this initiative and actively joined its implementation. A lot of work has been done within this framework. Today we are united by 11 railroads and highways, three oil and gas wires and the Khorgos Center for Cross-Border Cooperation. It is no exaggeration to say that the available achievements can be envied by any of our partners. This year also promises to be fruitful in terms of the development of bilateral relations," Zhang Xiao said.
He also noted the historical significance of the May visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to China, during which a number of important interstate agreements were reached.
The priority task for us today is the implementation of all the agreements reached," the Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan added.
Head of State Tokayev meets with ombudsmen and human rights leaders
On the eve of Constitution Day, the Head of State held a meeting with special-mandate ombudspersons and representatives from human rights structures, Presidential press service reports.
The President opened his speech by outlining the outcomes of the large-scale constitutional reforms. He noted that the adopted amendments and additions to the Constitution have established a robust foundation for a comprehensive transformation of state's governance model. Additionally, these reforms have been strongly oriented toward enhancing human rights.
The Constitutional Court has begun its work, deliberating on 43 cases in its first seven months and resolving 23 of them. As the President emphasized, citizens can now directly appeal to the Constitutional Court, a privilege that was previously exclusive to government institutions.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the active engagement between citizens and ombudspersons. He noted that the number of complaints from citizens has doubled.
The Head of State outlined several priority tasks for the representatives of the human rights protection system. He emphasized the need to focus on preventive measures in the work of human rights and law enforcement agencies.
We need to be proactive in all potentially problematic areas. Tools for forecasting and preventing violations of citizens' rights should be developed. In many respects, the successful implementation of this task depends on close cooperation with civil society. Human rights institutions should gather experts and specialists from non-governmental organizations to collaborate. An open dialogue with the human rights community should be developed on your platform", - emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The next priority highlighted was the continued improvement of the Constitutional Court's operations. According to the President, it is important to ensure that the decisions of the Constitutional Court are taken into account and enshrined in law. He emphasized the need for close collaboration between Parliament and the Constitutional Court.
Additionally, the Head of State highlighted the need to enhance the efficiency of work carried out by the Ombudsperson and commissioners with specific mandates.
It is important to expand their involvement in public decision-making processes. The Government and akims (mayors) need to include representatives of the Ombudsperson in all advisory bodies. The main task of the Ombudspersons is to actively advocate for citizens' interests and protect their rights. The national system for the protection of children's rights must effectively advocate for citizens' interests and protect their rights. To this end, the Ombudsperson in this sphere should be given every opportunity to bring together public and state institutions. The Government needs to work on the further development of the institution of the Ombudsperson for Children's Rights, strengthening its infrastructure and the status of its local offices. It is important to reduce the functional dependence of representative offices on akims and strengthen the role of the Children's Ombudsperson in appointing regional commissioners for children's rights. Recently, the role of the Ombudsperson for the Rights of Socially Vulnerable Categories of Population has been established. The focus here should be on fostering inclusivity. Citizens with special needs should not merely receive benefits; they should also be given opportunities to actively engage in societal life", - the President noted.
Discussing the judicial and law enforcement systems, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that citizens who fail to receive justice from authorized bodies often resort to approaching the Presidential Administration. He emphasized that complaints from citizens should be resolved with the direct involvement of ombudspersons and commissioners who have special mandates. He instructed state bodies to provide them with the necessary assistance to address these issues effectively.
Another key objective outlined by the President was to enhance the legal literacy of citizens and to bolster the visibility and information presence of human rights institutions.
In the current environment, the importance of legal education and awareness-raising among citizens is on the rise. It is important to leverage the capabilities of all human rights institutions and involve a broad spectrum of experts. You must consistently shape the public discourse. Often, social tensions and feelings of dependency arise specifically from a lack of legal awareness. Many individuals are unaware of how to assert their legal rights and utilize the available resources. A majority of rights violations happen in outlying areas where access to informational resources and legal aid is limited. Issues affecting rural residents - such as land use, pasture distribution, and the accessibility and quality of infrastructure - often feature more prominently in the types of grievances submitted. Your work in legal advocacy should aim to bridge the opportunity gap between rural and urban residents", - said the Head of State.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the commissioner system established in Kazakhstan must fully live up to its intended purpose. This effort is a vital component in the larger process of building a just Kazakhstan.
The meeting featured addresses from Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastaev, Child Rights Ombudswoman Dinara Zakiyeva, Commissioner for the Rights of Socially Vulnerable Categories of Population Svetlana Zhakupova, Commissioner for the Protection of Entrepreneurs' Rights Rustam Zhursunov, and Igor Rogov, the Chairman of the Human Rights Commission under the President.
The event was also attended by State Counsellor Erlan Karin, Chair of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova, Prosecutor General Berik Asylov.
Tokayev holds meeting with NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The President was briefed about the main activities of the Committee since the start of the 3rd quarter of 2023 and implementation of his instructions as well as plans for the upcoming period.
Tokayev was informed about the neutralization of the radical group the members of which were planning to carry out a terrorist attack in Kazakhstan. Seven pretrial investigations into terrorist crimes have been launched and three extremists were convicted. According to Sagimbayev, the headquarters of the Anti-Terrorist Center of the Committee held 103 exercises to improve the measures to prevent terrorist attacks.
The Head of State was informed about the results of the work to improve the criminal situation. In particular, the activity of the five socially dangerous criminal groups was suppressed. Two channels of illegal arms trafficking were eliminated, as well as 12 caches of weapons were identified. In total, 59 weapons, three grenades, and 3,339 munitions were confiscated.
As part of the fight against drug trafficking, the activity of seven labs, eight international and regional drug trafficking channels was eliminated. Over 660kg of drugs and 17 tons of precursors were seized.
In addition, 4,257 violators of the state border were detained. Illegal movement of currency and goods worth over KZT3.8bn was prevented. 120 attempts to smuggle weapons, munitions, and drugs were prevented.
As part of provision of information security, over 36 million cyberattacks and 866 DDoS attacks on the critical infrastructure facilities were repelled.
Following the meeting, the President gave a number of concrete instructions aimed at activity of the national security bodies.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Emomali Rahmon survey Tajikistan Agriculture and Industry Trade Show
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon - visited a trade show of Tajikistan’s agricultural, industrial products, handicrafts and cuisine, Kazinform reports via Akorda.
The event is held in Astana as part of the Tajikistan Culture Days in Kazakhstan.
The heads of state surveyed traditional Tajik clothes, carpets, fabrics, ceramic items and musical instruments. Fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and confectionery are showcased at the trade show as well.
On August 25, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon came to Astana for a working trip. Both leaders participated in the opening of the Days of Tajik Culture in Kazakhstan, dated to the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states.
New appointments made in Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan has appointed two deputy foreign ministers, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
According to the press service, Alibek Bakayev and Nazira Nurbayeva have been named as new deputy foreign ministers of Kazakhstan.
Kazakh President addresses BRICS Summit
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressing the BRICS Summit highlighted the growing role of the SCO, an organization uniting the economies of rapidly developing nations.
The President said today’s summit may significantly strengthen the BRICS role and help solve several pressing global problems based on open dialogue and mutual understanding.
The summit takes place amid the escalation of tension in the international arena characterized by large-scale political leverage, confrontations, and widespread sanctions.
As the chair of the SCO the Head of State shared the vision of the prospects and common interests of interregional cooperation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan as one of the SCO funders intends to use its SCO Chairmanship for transforming it into a more efficient organization able to respond to challenges. For more than two decades the SCO gained valuable experience in multilateral relations and regional cooperation.
Taking into account common interests and priorities of the BRICS and SCO the Head of State suggested joining efforts in the key directions.
The President urged to seek for an acceptable formula of peace, stability and security based on the UN Charter.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the BRICS and BRICS Plus partners could cooperate in promoting this initiative for the common good.
Next year Kazakhstan will hold the SCO Digital Forum. The Head of State invited the BRICS Plus partners to take an active part in this important event.
Besides, the President of Kazakhstan invited all partners to join economic, trade, transportation and investment projects via the North-South, and East-West corridors.
Nurlan Nogayev reports to President on Mangistau region's socio-economic development
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Governor of Mangistau region Nurlan Nogayev, who reported about the region’s socio-economic development in January-July 2023 and the plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform reports via Akorda.
According to Nogayev, the region launched six investment projects worth 5.3 billion tenge in the reporting period. The volume of investments in the region’s fixed capital made 523 billion tenge.
The President was informed about the course of fulfillment of the drinking water shortage problem. The region has been implementing six projects aimed at increasing desalinated water volumes by 146 thousand cubic meters by 2025.
Besides, Nogayev reported about the improvement of housing utilities, engineering infrastructure in Aktau and reconstruction of MAEK.
In his words, 9.4 billion tenge was allocated for MAEK reconstruction this year, of which 6.8 billion tenge were allocated under the MAEK investment program and 2.6 billion tenge were spent from the local administration’s reserves. Additional 4.9 billion tenge were provided from the Governmental reserves at the President’s instruction.
At the end of the meeting, the President tasked the Governor to ensure non-stop operation of Mangistau region’s energy system.
