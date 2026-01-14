13.01.2026, 15:00 22061
Kazakh President appoints representative for negotiations with the U.S.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev has appointed a representative for negotiations with the United States, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State decreed to entrust Yerzhan Kazykhan, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva (Switzerland), with the duties of the President’s Representative in the negotiation process with the United States of America on key issues of bilateral cooperation.
He was born on August 21, 1964. He graduated from the Leningrad State University, Diplomatic Academy of the USSR Foreign Ministry. Since 2025 has been acting as Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva.
14.01.2026
Preparations for the 2026 Plenipotentiary Conference Discussed in Geneva
A meeting took place today between Kairat Torebayev, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization and other international organizations, and Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The discussions focused on prospects for further strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the ITU, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador conveyed to the Secretary-General the official invitation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to attend the Regional Ecological Summit, highlighting the importance of enhancing cooperation in the field of digital solutions for sustainable development.
The two sides also exchanged views on preparations for the 2026 ITU Plenipotentiary Conference and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s interest in active and constructive engagement in the work of the International Telecommunication Union.
Particular attention was given to opportunities for expanding practical cooperation, including the development of joint initiatives and events involving Kazakh experts on the ITU platform.
14.01.2026
Kazakhstan and Slovenia: A Joint Vision for the Future of Cooperation
At a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, Tanja Fajon, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia, Altay Abibullayev, reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and advancing partnership in the fields of digitalization, innovation, and transport logistics between the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties noted that next year Kazakhstan and Slovenia will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations - a significant milestone reflecting the maturity and resilience of bilateral cooperation.
T.Fajon emphasized that Kazakhstan is a key partner for Slovenia in Central Asia and highly valued the results of the official visit of the President of Slovenia to Astana last year, noting its substantial contribution to strengthening bilateral relations and Slovenia’s readiness to further advance the agreements reached.
During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to deepen multifaceted cooperation and maintain regular contacts at all levels, including between the foreign ministers. As Co‑Chair of the Slovenian side, the Deputy Prime Minister confirmed readiness to hold the 5th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Kazakhstan-Slovenia Digital Forum in March 2026 in Ljubljana.
Special attention was given to prospects for expanding trade and economic ties, including cooperation in the fields of pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, ICT, engineering, and energy efficiency. In the context of Kazakhstan’s growing role as a key transit hub, the importance of developing logistics within the framework of the Middle Corridor was underscored. Opportunities for Slovenian companies to participate in projects in Kazakhstan, including through production localization, were also considered.
The Kazakh diplomat positively assessed Slovenia’s successful chairmanship of the UN Security Council in 2024-2025, congratulated Slovenia on its election to the Human Rights Council for the 2026-2028 term, and expressed readiness to continue cooperation within international organizations and on multilateral platforms.
14.01.2026
Prospects for Expanding Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Mongolia Discussed in Ulaanbaatar
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Almas Seitakynov met with Minister of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry of Mongolia - Chair of the Kazakhstan-Mongolia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic, Scientific and Technical, and Cultural Cooperation (IGC) Myagmarsuren Badamsuren, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting was also attended by Minister for Family, Labour and Social Protection Telukhan Aubakir, Member of Parliament - Deputy Chair of the Kazakhstan-Mongolia Parliamentary Friendship Group Khazhekber Jangabyl, as well as Member of Parliament Sarkhad Zulpkhar.
During the talks, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in agriculture, transport and logistics, light industry, tourism, education and culture, as well as opportunities to increase bilateral trade turnover. Particular attention was paid to expanding direct business-to-business contacts between relevant agencies and the private sector, enhancing cooperation, and implementing joint projects.
The parties also noted the important role of parliamentary friendship groups in promoting bilateral relations and strengthening ties between the peoples of the two countries.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to organize the 10th anniversary meeting of the IGC in Astana in 2026.
14.01.2026
Enhancement of the Activities of the Business Council Was Discussed in Riyadh
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov held a meeting with Ahmed Al-Dakhil, Co-Chair of the Kazakhstan-Saudi Arabia Business Council, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the negotiations, the parties discussed prospects for further strengthening bilateral trade, economic, and investment interaction.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of actively using the Business Council as a key platform for expanding investment cooperation between the two countries, developing business contacts, and promoting joint projects.
In turn, Ahmed Al-Dakhil noted the significant potential for cooperation between the two states and confirmed the interest of the Saudi side in promoting mutually beneficial partnership.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to enhance the activities of the Business Council by arranging joint events and organizing reciprocal visits by business delegations.
14.01.2026
Future Korean Diplomats Were Briefed on Kazakhstan’s Foreign Policy and Reforms
Ambassador of Kazakhstan the Republic of Korea Nurgali Arystanov delivered a lecture on "Kazakhstan’s Multi-Vector Foreign Policy and the Development of Relations with the Republic of Korea", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was organized with the support of the Korean Culture Association as part of a training program for future diplomats. Over 80 middle and high school students of the Republic of Korea - young leaders interested in international relations and diplomacy - took part in the lecture.
In his remarks, the Kazakh diplomat provided a detailed overview of the key points raised by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his recent interview with Turkistan newspaper titled "Kazakhstan Has Entered a New Stage of Modernization." In particular, he emphasized that 2026 has been designated by the Head of State as a pivotal year in Kazakhstan’s long-term development. Special attention was paid to sustainable economic growth, large-scale infrastructure modernization, Kazakhstan’s positioning as a regional logistics hub, as well as priorities in digitalization and artificial intelligence, in connection with the declaration of 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence.
The Ambassador also highlighted the President’s initiatives aimed at introducing advanced technologies in agriculture, transport, infrastructure, and logistics. In this context, projects related to smart cities, including Alatau City, green initiatives, and tourism development measures were presented.
Ambassador Arystanov noted that the modernization priorities outlined in the President’s interview closely align with the experience and strategic priorities of the Republic of Korea, opening broad opportunities for bilateral cooperation in digitalization, innovation, green energy, sustainable development, and urban planning. He expressed confidence that the synergy of efforts between Kazakhstan and Korea would elevate bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.
During the lecture, the Ambassador also underscored Kazakhstan’s consistent commitment to the principles of peace, interfaith dialogue, and mutual respect. In this regard, special emphasis was placed on the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, in which representatives of the Korean Jogye Order of Buddhism regularly participate.
As part of the event, participants were shown a tourism promotional video about Kazakhstan, and informational magazines and travel guides were distributed. The lecture concluded with an interactive Q&A session.
Particular attention was drawn to the creative segment of the program, during which students had prepared and presented their own vision of Kazakhstan in advance. Divided into groups, they delivered thematic presentations on culture, history, foreign policy, and tourism potential. Each group presented its topic to the Ambassador, turning the meeting into a lively and substantive dialogue and clearly demonstrating the students’ high level of preparation and engagement.
During the Q&A session, participants demonstrated a strong awareness across a wide range of topics. Discussions covered issues of national identity and state symbols, the role of ethnic and religious diversity in strengthening social harmony, as well as the contribution of ethnic Koreans to the development of Kazakhstani society and their role as a "bridge" between Kazakhstan and Korea.
The event served as an important platform for deepening mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and Korea, strengthening an atmosphere of trust and friendship, and opening new opportunities for the development of youth and educational exchanges between the two countries.
14.01.2026
Kazakhstan and Finland Discuss Prospects for Cooperation in Nuclear and Radiation Safety
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov met with Director General of the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) Petteri Tiipana, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed the results of their cooperation over the past year and also discussed plans for collaboration in 2026 in the field of nuclear and radiation safety. The main attention was paid to issues of regulation and exchange of experience in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy, as well as prospects for expanding practical cooperation between the relevant agencies of the two countries.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan stressed the interest of the Kazakh side in deepening cooperation with STUK, including the exchange of expertise, holding joint events and strengthening institutional cooperation.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation, maintaining regular contacts and expressed their readiness to continue cooperation at the expert level.
13.01.2026
Preparations for the Visit of the OIC Contact Group on Afghanistan to Kabul were Discussed in Jeddah
The Consul General of the Kazakhstan in Jeddah and Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ruslan Kospanov took part in a technical-level preparatory meeting organized as part of the preparations for the upcoming visit of the OIC Ministerial Contact Group on Afghanistan to Kabul, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The technical meeting marked an important stage in the process of preparing for the forthcoming visit and coordinating joint efforts of the OIC Member States. During the meeting, participants focused on addressing organizational and technical issues, as well as on agreeing the agenda of the visit of the OIC Contact Group on Afghanistan to Kabul.
The diplomats exchanged views on key aspects of the upcoming activities, underscoring the importance of a coordinated approach by OIC Member States to engagement with Afghanistan and ensuring the effectiveness of the visit.
11.01.2026
Tokayev held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu
At the initiative of the Israeli side, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, akorda.kz reports.
The two leaders emphasized the long-standing and multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Israel, reaffirming their mutual commitment to further strengthening ties across a wide spectrum of bilateral and multilateral agenda.
Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords, describing it as a bold and visionary step and underscoring its significance for the promotion of peace, stability and international dialogue.
The leaders agreed to maintain regular contacts and to facilitate the organization of visits at the highest level.
