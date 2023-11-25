24.11.2023, 10:57 5911
Kazakh President arrives in Baku
Akorda
The Head of State arrived in Baku for a working visit to attend the Summit of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), Kazinform Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
As earlier reported, the Kazakh President concluded the working visit to Belarus.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
24.11.2023, 18:49 1246
Tokayev: Kazakhstan strives to make considerable contribution to ensuring food security
Akorda
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the first Summit of the Heads of States members of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), Presidential press service reports.
At the beginning of his address, the Head of State expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for excellent organisation of the Summit, and welcomed the leaders of Central Asian countries and honoured guests of the event.
- Kazakhstan was the initiator of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia in 1997, which has turned into an effective platform for expanding regional cooperation and facilitating our integration into global economic processes. Today’s meeting commemorates the 25th Anniversary of the Special Programme. Last year, under the Chairmanship of Kazakhstan, we strengthened key areas of the Programme and took important steps towards its practical implementation, - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.
According to him, the Republic of Azerbaijan makes a significant contribution to the development of SPECA and strengthening of cooperation between the regions of Central Asia and the Caucasus. The crowning achievement was today's historic first Summit of the Heads of State Parties of SPECA.
- I am confident that the meeting outcomes will pave the way for expanding our multifaceted cooperation based on the principles of openness, mutual respect and trust. Against the background of geopolitical fragmentation and abrupt global economic shifts, the importance of the Special Programme is becoming ever important. Based on our common interests, let me share my vision for the further development of SPECA. The principles of sustainable development have become the basis of the national strategies and programs of our countries. Today in Kazakhstan, 80% of the state budget is already synchronized with the sustainable development goals. Our government's top priority is to ensure universal access to quality education and healthcare. The new Social Code adopted this year has strengthened the protection of vulnerable categories of our citizens, - said the President.
The Kazakh leader noted that our country intends to continue working with the Programme to ensure an inclusive future where all citizens will benefit equally from social, technological and economic progress. Kazakhstan's initiative to establish the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty echoes these goals.
- Our countries have great opportunities to expand trade and mutually beneficial cooperation. Already today we see a steady growth of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the SPECA Member States. Last year, the volume of mutual trade increased by a third and amounted to almost 10 billion dollars. I believe that we can double this figure in the foreseeable future. SPECA countries are able to supply each other with many goods at competitive prices and thus reduce imports from other countries. Kazakhstan is ready to increase export to SPECA countries by 175 additional non-commodity items, worth 2.3 billion dollars. The creation of "green" corridors and the removal of various trade barriers will boost our trade cooperation, including in such areas as construction, chemical, and food industries. We are also open for relevant proposals from our partners, - stressed the Head of State.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that there is big potential for industrial cooperation within SPECA. In this regard, it looks promising to combine the knowledge and efforts of engineering companies in the development and production of innovative models of machinery and equipment for energy, transport and logistics, agriculture and water management. The President is confident that the implementation of large-scale manufacturing projects on a parity basis will strengthen the global competitiveness of the region's states.
- Kazakhstan tries to make a lot to ensure food security. Over the past five years, we have doubled the volume of agricultural products and now export them to more than 80 countries. We intend to work tirelessly with all SPECA Member States. Special attention should be paid to creating tools to stimulate investment cooperation among the SPECA countries. In this regard, the establishment of the SPECA Trust Fund under the UN auspices for economic development and integration is an important new step. Bearing in mind the importance of the Special Programme Kazakhstan is ready to make financial contribution to the Fund, - the Kazakh leader noted.
In his opinion, the SPECA region today plays a huge role in the development and diversification of international transport and transit routes. The Head of State believes that the countries have become a continental bridge between Europe and Asia.
- This is an immense advantage that we need to fully explore. In this context, we pin great hopes on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. I am confident that connecting the Middle Corridor with the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and the Global Gateway strategy will give a powerful multiplier effect to world trade. Moreover, Kazakhstan is ready for active cooperation in the development of the North-South corridor. Over the past 15 years, our country has invested more than 35 billion dollars in transport infrastructure. Over the next three years, we plan to build over 1,300 kilometers of railways. This will increase transportation capacity towards China, South Asia, Russia and Europe. I invite all partners to expand the capacity of the Caspian Sea ports, as well as to the joint production of transport vessels. We count on active technical and expert support from the UNECE and ESCAP, - emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Along with this, cooperation in the field of ecology is of great importance. The leader of Kazakhstan considers it important to start joint research and applied work on environmental and climate issues, as well as management of transboundary water resources. According to him, the tragedy of the Aral Sea, the consequences of which are felt not only in the countries of the region, but also far beyond.
- Next year, as chair of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, Kazakhstan will focus on strengthening efforts to prevent environmental degradation of what was once one of the world's largest lakes. The environmental situation in the Caspian Sea is another great challenge, where we face shallowing, a sharp decrease in water flow, a reduction in biological resources and anthropogenic pollution. Saving the Caspian Sea should become a priority for long-term international cooperation. I call on all stakeholders to joint efforts and develop a common Action plan to improve the conditions of this unique regional water reservoir. Together we can turn the Caspian Sea into a sea of peace and new opportunities, - the President said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan has set a target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. He called on SPECA leaders to intensify joint efforts on the transition to alternative energy sources and to support Kazakhstan's initiative to establish a Central Asia Climate Project Office in Almaty.
- Cooperation in the field of digital technologies and artificial intelligence also opens up broad prospects. The rapid development of AI poses urgent challenges for us to transform production, the labor market and the service sector. In our country, more than 90% of government services are provided electronically, and the share of non-cash transactions now exceeds 80%. The volume of exports from the IT industry increased fivefold last year alone. We intend to increase this figure to one billion dollars by 2026, - the Head of State stressed.
The leader of Kazakhstan noted that Astana supports the process of institutionalisation of SPECA, aimed to fully unleash its potential for the effective promotion of multifaceted trade, economic and investment cooperation among the countries of the region.
- Moreover, we would welcome new SPECA participants - representatives of partnering states and UN institutions. I propose our governments to create a special SPECA Working Group. In addition, I propose to hold a special SPECA panel session on the sidelines of the next Astana International Forum, to be held in June 2024. This high-level event is designed to unite the efforts of the world community to find consolidated responses to the unprecedented challenges of our time. I also would like to propose Kazakhstan as a venue of one of the next SPECA summits at a time of mutual convenience, - said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
At the end of his address, the President expressed confidence that today's Summit will make it possible to work out concrete mechanisms to increase the effectiveness of the Special Programme and further strengthen friendship and strategic partnership between the countries.
The Summit was addressed by Ilham Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan, Sadyr Zhaparov, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon, the President of Tajikistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Uzbekistan, Irakli Garibashvili, the Prime Minister of Georgia Viktor Orban, the Prime Minister of Hungary, Khojamurad Geldimuradov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Tatiana Molchan, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), and Jasem AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
24.11.2023, 12:15 1556
Arman Shakkaliev held a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Kapujiu
During the meeting, the Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliev noted that Turkey is among the top five major trading partners of Kazakhstan. Trade turnover between the countries for January-September 2023 was $4.4bn, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Today Turkey is one of the most prioritised trade, economic and investment partners of Kazakhstan. More than 3,800 companies (3,835) with Turkish capital operate in Kazakhstan, which is the second highest among foreign countries. The volume of direct investments from Turkey to Kazakhstan over the past 17 years totalled $4.6 billion", - the Minister said.
Kazakhstan has a great potential to export processed products with high added value of more than $796 million. Experts from the two countries are currently holding consultations on the conclusion of an agreement on trade in services.
In turn, Kapuju Mustafa noted that Turkey was one of the first countries to recognise the independence of Kazakhstan and relations between the two countries in the historical and cultural sphere are also very important.
When last meeting in Astana at the 10th summit of the Organisation of Turkic States, the presidents of our countries agreed to increase trade between Kazakhstan and Turkey to $15 billion", - Kapuju Mustafa said.
In addition, according to the Ambassador, 3.7 Turkish companies operate in Kazakhstan, as well as the volume of direct investments of Turkey in Kazakhstan is 4.6 billion dollars. Turkey is among the top 5 countries investing in Kazakhstan, and is ready to continue cooperation.
At the end of the meeting, the 39th meeting of the Standing Committee on Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held on 4-5 December this year in Istanbul was discussed. The sides agreed to continue discussing further proposals for co-operation within the framework of the 39th COMCEC meeting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
22.11.2023, 20:13 15026
Tokayev receives Nguyen Thanh Hung, Chairman of Board of SOVICO Group
Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Nguyen Thanh Hung, the Chairman of the Board of SOVICO Group, Presidential press service reports.
Welcoming Nguyen Thanh Hung, Tokayev recalled with warmth his official visit to Vietnam this August. The agreements reached during the visit gave an additional impetus to the expansion of the bilateral cooperation and opening of new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.
The President spoke of the readiness of Kazakhstan to create necessary conditions for investment activity of SOVICO Group in the country.
We welcome your activity in Kazakhstan. I’m sure that we can define the areas of mutual cooperation, said Tokayev.
According to him, the measures are to serve as another impetus to step up business relations between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.
The meeting also focused on the most perspective areas of cooperation, including transport and logistics, financial and mining spheres.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
22.11.2023, 17:31 14711
Majilis ratifies 4th protocol changing CSTO Charter
odkb-csto
The Majilis of the Kazakh parliament ratified the fourth protocol on introduction of changes to the CSTO Charter, expanding cooperation in biological safety, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The draft law providing for ratification of the fourth protocol introducing changes to the CSTO Charter of October 7, 2002, was submitted for consideration. The document was signed by the Heads of the CSTO member states on August 26, 2022, on the individual basis. The adoption of the draft law aims at introducing provisions regarding the cooperation of the member states on biological safety and early resignation of the Secretary-General according to the decision of the Collective Security Council, said first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Omarov during the Majilis meeting.
According to him, the changes to the fourth protocol aim at simplifying the activity of the CSTO activity on biological safety.
Any pandemic, infection emerging in the CSTO territory needs to be studied and examined so as to define what vaccines and pharmaceuticals to use. To simplify and coordinate it, the fourth protocol if adopted, said Omarov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
21.11.2023, 10:18 21946
President Tokayev to attend CSTO Council session in Minsk and SPECA Summit in Baku
odkb-csto.org
On November 23, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council to be held in Minsk, Belarus, Kazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
On November 24, the Head of State will pay a working visit to Baku to participate in the Summit of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
17.11.2023, 08:01 36011
Xi stresses role of people in China-U.S. relations
Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed here Wednesday the role of people in China-U.S. relations at a welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the United States, Xinhua reports.
The foundation of China-U.S. relations was laid by our peoples," Xi said, stressing that "the door of China-U.S. relations was opened by our peoples," "the stories of China-U.S. relations are written by our peoples" and "the future of China-U.S. relations will be created by our peoples."
We should build more bridges and pave more roads for people-to-people interactions. We must not erect barriers or create a chilling effect," he said.
The Chinese president said he was convinced the door of China-U.S. relations cannot be shut again once opened, and the cause of China-U.S. friendship cannot be derailed halfway once started.
Meanwhile, Xi stressed that the United States should not see China as its primary competitor.
I have always had one question on my mind: How to steer the giant ship of China-U.S. relations clear of hidden rocks and shoals, navigate it through storms and waves without getting disoriented, losing speed or even having a collision?" he said.
In this respect, the number one question for us is: are we adversaries, or partners? This is the fundamental and overarching issue," said Xi.
The logic is quite simple. If one sees the other side as a primary competitor, the most consequential geopolitical challenge and a pacing threat, it will only lead to misinformed policy making, misguided actions, and unwanted results," Xi said.
China is ready to be a partner and friend of the United States, the Chinese president noted. "The fundamental principles that we follow in handling China-U.S. relations are mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation," he said.
Just as mutual respect is a basic code of behavior for individuals, it is fundamental for China-U.S. relations, Xi said. "The United States is unique in its history, culture and geographical position, which have shaped its distinct development path and social system. We fully respect all this."
The path of socialism with Chinese characteristics has been found under the guidance of the theory of scientific socialism, and is rooted in the tradition of the Chinese civilization with an uninterrupted history of more than 5,000 years, said the Chinese president.
We are proud of our choice, just as you are proud of yours. Our paths are different, but both are the choice by our peoples, and both lead to the realization of the common values of humanity. They should be both respected," Xi said.
Peaceful coexistence is a basic norm for international relations, and is even more of a baseline that China and the United States should hold on to as two major countries," Xi said.
China never bets against the United States, and never interferes in its internal affairs. China has no intention to challenge the United States or to unseat it," Xi added.
Noting that win-win cooperation is the trend of the times, and it is also an inherent property of China-U.S. relations, Xi said, "China is pursuing high-quality development, and the United States is revitalizing its economy. There is plenty of room for our cooperation, and we are fully able to help each other succeed and achieve win-win outcomes."
The Chinese president announced that China is ready to invite 50,000 young Americans to China on exchange and study programs in the next five years to increase exchanges between the two peoples, especially between the youth.
Xi also emphasized that China will not fight a cold war or a hot war with anyone.
Whatever stage of development it may reach, China will never pursue hegemony or expansion, and will never impose its will on others," he said.
China does not seek spheres of influence, and will not fight a cold war or a hot war with anyone," he added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
09.11.2023, 21:09 83481
Kazakh, Russian Presidents sign documents following talks
Akorda
Kazakh and Russian Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin signed a number of documents following the talks on November 9, 2023, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The documents include:
- The joint statement of the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia on the occasion of 10 years since the signing of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia on kind neighborliness and alliance in the 21st century;
- The 2024/26 joint action plan between Kazakhstan and Russia;
- The memorandum of mutual understanding between the energy ministries of the two countries on cooperation on projects for construction of thermal power plants in Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk;
- The action plan for developing cooperation in physical culture and sport between Kazakhstan and Russia for 2024/26;
- The joint action plan for cooperation of Kazakhstan’s state revenue committee and Russia’s federal customs service with the participation of customs service authorities of Kazakhstan and Russia for 2024-25;
- The memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation on inspection of labor between Kazakhstan’s labor and social protection committee and Russia’s federal labor and employment service;
- The agreement on information partnership between the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and Russia’s information telegraph agency ITAR-TASS.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
09.11.2023, 18:11 83116
Russian President on bilateral relations with Kazakhstan
Akorda
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that today’s meeting in the Kazakh capital was the good opportunity to exchange views on the current situation in bilateral relations and look towards the future, Kazinform Agency cites Akorda.
The Russian leader pointed out that the strategic partnership and allied relations between the countries are developing steadily and successfully. ‘We’ve participated in the plenary session of the 19th Interregional Forum. A very good format,’ said Putin.
He noted that both countries have good food potential, which was the theme of the event. "We enjoy good opportunities to meet our interests and help most of our partners in global markets," said the Russian President.
Russia and Kazakhstan are to mark on November 11 ten years since the signing of the basic Agreement between the two counties on good neighborliness and alliance in the 21st century, becoming a solid foundation for the development of multifaceted friendly relations.
Putin highly commended the constructive cooperation of both counties at the international arena, close coordination within the EAEU, CSTO, CIS, UN, and SCO.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
