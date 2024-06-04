03.06.2024, 15:50 696
Kazakh President awards WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala 2nd-degree Dostyk Order
Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Director General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Greeting Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Kazakh President pointed out that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the expansion of cooperation with the WTO.
We’re convinced that under your leadership international multilateral trade will undergo deep transformation aimed at eliminating the existing trade barriers and creating equal conditions. Your visit to Almaty is of paramount importance. Taking the opportunity, I’d like to express gratitude for close cooperation. For Kazakhstan, it was a great responsibility and honor to preside over the 12th Ministerial Conference, during which the WTO member adopted the key solutions on reforming the Organization, said the Kazakh President.
As the Head of State said, despite growing global protectionism and trade barriers, Kazakhstan is committed to strengthen its position as a country with an open economy. Currently, Kazakhstan conducts trade with 180 countries.
Over the past three years, the volume of foreign trade of Kazakhstan has increased 53%, hitting 160 billion US dollars. The Kazakhstan informed that recently the decree on measures to liberalize the economy aimed at promoting fair competition, protecting the freedom of enterprise and reducing the State’s involvement in the economy was signed.
For her part, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala commended the contribution Kazakhstan made as the chair of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in adopting key solutions in the area of global trade. During the meeting, the Head of State stressed that the Central Asia Trade Policy Forum currently underway in Almaty is of great importance to the promotion of regional economic cooperation as well as the integration of the region’s countries in the multilateral trade system.
In conclusion, President Tokayev awarded Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala the Dostyk Order of 2nd degree to recognize her contribution to the enhance the system of multilateral trade and the global role o the WTO.
27.05.2024, 21:47 7996
Kazakhstan regards Turkmenistan as a reliable strategic partner - Tokayev
Akorda
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, who arrived in Astana for an official visit, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Greeting the Turkmen diplomat, the Head of State expressed satisfaction with the current state of the Kazakh-Turkmen relations, that have been steadily enhanced in a spirit of friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership.
We regard Turkmenistan as a reliable strategic partner, a state close to us in terms of spirit and history. Indeed, recently, cooperation between our countries has been developing upward and gained a new momentum, including in the strategic sectors of economy, said the Kazakh leader.
Taking the opportunity, Tokayev conveyed his best wishes to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow and National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.
For his part, Meredov expressed gratitude for the traditionally warm reception and confirmed the commitment of Ashgabat to further enhance bilateral cooperation with Astana in the entire range of interstate relations.
During the talks, the implementation of major projects in trade and economic, energy and transport and logistics spheres was discussed. The importance to bring them to fruition was noted, once again demonstrating the special character of relations between the fraternal states.
Special attention was drawn to the deepening of cultural and humanitarian dimensions, which are filled with new content with each passing year.
The interlocutors also discussed the current issues of regional and international agenda as well as reviewed the schedule of upcoming contacts at the highest level.
24.05.2024, 11:48 44426
Kazakh President Tokayev to address 46th Singapore lecture
Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Senior Minister - Coordinating Minister for National Security of Singapore Teo Chee Hean, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Tokayev and Mr. Teo Chee Hean discussed the current state and prospects for developing political and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore.
During the meeting, the Kazakh leader said that Astana is ready to start a new chapter in bilateral partnership based on trusting dialogue and strong trade and investment ties.
The Head of State stressed that it is a great honor for him to address today the 46th Singapore lecture on regional security, stability and sustainable development.
Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean thanked Tokayev for visiting the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies. He highlighted the relevance of the lecture of the Kazakh leader to study social and political trends, security issues and economic developments in the region.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on the international and regional agenda.
Following the meeting, the Head of State of Kazakhstan left an autograph in his book ‘Overcoming. Diplomatic essays’ written in English, which Teo Chee Hean brought from Kazakhstan.
24.05.2024, 08:51 44206
Head of State received Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies of Singapore
Akorda
During the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to the Government of Singapore for organising the Kazakh-Singapore Business Forum. According to him, this event will serve as a good incentive for Kazakh and Singaporean companies to seek new opportunities in the markets of the two countries, Presidential press service reports.
The President Tokayev spoke about the comprehensive reforms underway in Kazakhstan aimed at improving the competitiveness of the national economy and creating comfortable conditions for potential investors.
Heng Swee Keat highlighted the potential for Kazakhstan and Singapore to facilitate enhanced collaboration between Central Asian and ASEAN countries.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Heng Swee Keat expressed their willingness to further strengthen the partnership through cooperation between government and business structures.
The meeting also included discussions on state-building and the global economy, with particular focus on digitalisation, technology development, artificial intelligence and human capital.
23.05.2024, 16:34 46676
Kazakhstan is ready to supply critical raw materials and resources to Singapore - President Tokayev
Akorda
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the readiness of Kazakhstan to provide supplies of critical raw materials and natural resources to Singapore, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Given the fact that the global demand for rare metals will rise by four times by 2040, Kazakhstan, that holds around 5,000 unexplored deposits, could become a reliable partner for joint development of this potential. We have high hopes for long-term cooperation with Indorama company, which is keen on exploring copper and phosphate deposits in Kazakhstan", said Tokayev during the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum.
Noting the growing interest in the country’s great potential in the field of renewable energy, the Kazakh President called on Singaporean companies to expand partnership in generating clean energy, transferring technologies and experiences.
Singapore is famous for its advanced energy generation facilities by means of incineration and using innovative waste management technologies. We’re very interested in such innovative ways to managing waste and intend to promote cooperation in this field", said the Kazakh President.
23.05.2024, 14:37 46486
Head of State held a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong
Akorda
President Tokayev congratulated Lawrence Wong on his recent appointment as Prime Minister of Singapore and wished him success in his endeavours, Presidential press service reports.
The Head of State emphasised that Singapore is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan in South East Asia and praised the long-standing partnership between the two countries.
We attach great importance to our multifaceted cooperation with Singapore. We have a long tradition of close ties. I am personally involved in the history of the relationship with Singapore. As a young diplomat in the 1970s, I had the honour of serving in Singapore. I still remember the name of the street - Nassim Road 51"- said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Head of State highlighted the remarkable growth and advancement of Singapore, as well as the country's leading global economic position.
The President expressed confidence that the outcome of his first state visit to Singapore would give a strong impetus to bilateral relations and reaffirmed his readiness to provide the necessary assistance for this purpose.
According to him, the agenda of the visit includes a business forum, meetings with heads of leading Singaporean companies and discussion of specific business projects of mutual interest.
The Prime Minister of Singapore also highlighted the significant potential for mutually beneficial collaboration to be further enhanced.
According to Lawrence Wong, the economies of the two countries are complementary, and Singapore can serve as a gateway for Kazakhstan to expand its interaction with ASEAN countries, while Kazakhstan can facilitate Singapore's rapprochement with the countries of Central Asia.
The leaders paid special attention to the prospects of economic and investment cooperation. The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to expanding cooperation in such areas as green energy, transport and logistics, digitalisation, finance, agribusiness, connectivity, mining and processing of critical minerals, and e-commerce.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Lawrence Wong welcomed the implementation of such flagship projects as Alatau City (G4 City) in Almaty region with the participation of the Singaporean company Surbana Jurong, as well as the partnership between PSA International and Kazakhstan Railways aimed at increasing the potential of the Trans-Caspian international transport route.
Special attention was paid to strengthening cooperation in education and science, including strengthening inter-university cooperation, student exchange, etc.
The parties agreed to make joint efforts to expand contacts between the business communities of Kazakhstan and Singapore. The Head of State proposed the establishment of an intergovernmental commission to help strengthen the multifaceted partnership between the two countries.
At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Lawrence Wong to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.
The President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Singapore then took part in a ceremony to exchange documents signed during the visit. There was a symbolic exchange of folders between Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations of Singapore.
During the state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Republic of Singapore, the following interstate and interdepartmental documents were signed:
- Memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Singapore on economic cooperation.
- Memorandum of intentions between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry for Home Affairs of the Republic of Singapore.
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Law of the Republic of Singapore on cooperation in the field of intellectual property rights protection.
- Memorandum of Understanding on legal cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Law of the Republic of Singapore.
- Memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Science and higher education of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Singapore on the cooperation in the field of higher education.
- Agreement on cooperation for distribution and translation of Singapore standards between Kazakhstan Institute of Standardization and Metrology (Kazstandard) and "Enterprise Singapore" company.
23.05.2024, 12:41 46291
Head of State held talks with President of the Republic of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam
Akorda
Upon his arrival in Singapore on a state visit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was greeted by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana Palace, Presidential press service reports.
The talks began with an official welcome ceremony. The national anthems of Kazakhstan and Singapore were played, and the leaders of the two countries received a welcome report from the chief of the guard of honour. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tharman Shanmugaratnam introduced members of the official delegations to each other. Then, the Head of State left a memorable entry in the Book of Honoured Guests.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to the Kazakh delegation, noting that this is the first visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Singapore in more than 20 years. He emphasized that he is well acquainted with the country, having previously worked here as a diplomat in the 1970s. He expressed his delight at returning to the country once more, this time in the capacity of the Head of State.
The President described Singapore as a time-tested and reliable partner of Astana. Currently, over 140 Singaporean entities and joint ventures operate within our country, with total Singaporean investment in the Kazakh economy exceeding $1.7 billion. Despite the economic challenges and difficulties caused by the pandemic, the volume of mutual trade is expected to exceed $2 billion in the near future.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has stated that Kazakhstan stands ready to open a new chapter in the bilateral cooperation, focused on a trustful political dialogue, as well as on dynamic trade and investment ties.
In turn, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam praised the progressive development of interaction between Kazakhstan and Singapore.
At the meeting, the two leaders engaged in a comprehensive discussion of the potential for strengthening trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian ties. In particular, the President Tokayev stated Kazakhstan's interest in expanding partnership with Singapore in such key sectors as energy, processing of critical minerals, infrastructure development, digital economy, fin-tech, agri-tech, logistics and connectivity.
The Presidents agreed to collaborate on the promotion of mutually beneficial investment projects, including the strengthening of the legal framework of bilateral relations.
Furthermore, the parties agreed on the necessity to intensify their collaboration in the field of education and human capital development.
22.05.2024, 19:26 53876
Kazakh President Tokayev to pay state visit to Singapore
Depositphotos
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to make a state visit to the Republic of Singapore on May 23-24, 2024, upon the invitation of President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The visit program includes a number of meetings with senior officials of Singapore, heads of major international companies as well as participation in the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum.
22.05.2024, 14:30 55591
Head of State congratulates newly elected President of Vietnam
Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to To Lam on his appointment as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Presidential press service reports.
The Head of State wished every success to his colleague in all his future endeavours, as well as happiness and well-being to the friendly people of Viet Nam.
I am convinced that during your term-in-office your beautiful country will continue its steadfast progress towards building a yet more prosperous, harmonious and resilient society. Kazakhstan and Viet Nam enjoy cordial relations based on mutual trust and common interests. I stand ready to jointly seize new opportunities for fostering our multifaceted interaction for the best interests of our nations" - the telegram reads.
