Kazakh President congratulates Saudi Arabia on Founding Day

Tell a friend

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, on the state’s Founding Day, Akorda reports.





In his telegrams, the President of Kazakhstan noted that today Saudi Arabia is recognized in the global community as a stable and authoritative state with a dynamically developing economy. He also emphasized that the Kingdom is one of Kazakhstan’s reliable and important partners in the Islamic and Arab world.





The Head of State expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation, based on substantive political dialogue, will provide significant momentum for the expansion of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the King and the Crown Prince success in their responsible endeavors, and the people of Saudi Arabia well-being and prosperity.