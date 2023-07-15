Kazakh President proposes to create SCO Investment Fund

Images | telegram/UKIMET

Amangalii Berdalin has been named the vice minister of agriculture of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh government.





Born in Aktobe region in 1964, he graduated from the Saratov Zootechnical Veterinary Institute, Goncharov Kazakh Automobile Road University.





From 2012 to 2016, he worked as the governor of Ayteke Bi district, Aktobe region.





In 2016 and 2019, he was the governor of Khromtau district, Aktobe region.





Between 2019 and 2021, he served as the deputy governor of Aktobe region.





From January 2021 to January 2023, he was the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on agrarian issues.