Kazakh President receives Air Astana CEO
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Peter Foster, the Air Astana President & CEO, who reported on the air carrier’s financial and operating data, the Akorda press service reports.
The latter reported on the company’s plans for 2023-2027. As stated there, Air Astana plans to expand its fleet. The company is expected to acquire the new Airbus A320 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in 2025. Besides, Peter Foster told about the FlyArystan lowcoster prospects and IPO preparations in 2024.
The Head of State positively assessed the company’s activities and supported its development strategy to expand its fleet and destinations.
Kazakh Deputy FM to meet PACE and Council of Europe officials
On January 23-25 Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko is expected to pay a visit to Brussels and Strasbourg," Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.
As part of his working visit to Brussels, Vassilenko will hold bilateral meetings with high officials of the European institutions. In Strasbourg, he will take part in the PACE Winter Session, and meet with the PACE and Council of Europe leadership.
One of the goals of his visit is to review the wide range of Kazakhstan-EU relations, exchange opinions on the pressing issues of the regional and international agenda, and brief on the progress of political reforms carried out in the country, presidential election outcomes and preparations for the forthcoming Majilis elections slated for March 19, 2023.
Kazakhstan attends meeting of CA and EU envoys for Afghanistan
The EU capital hosted the third meeting of the special representatives and envoys of Central Asian countries and the European Union for Afghanistan, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
The agenda of the event included a review of regional security challenges in the context of the current situation in Afghanistan, as well as the cooperation between the parties aimed at ensuring a continued assistance to the Afghan people. Participants of the meeting reaffirmed their comprehensive support to building a peaceful and resilient Afghanistan. They underlined the growing role of Central Asian countries in promoting long-term stability in Afghanistan and effective implementation of international humanitarian aid to its people.
The meeting participants expressed their concern over worsening situation with women’s right in Afghanistan.
Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat Kaliyev headed the delegation of Kazakhstan. Speaking at the meeting, he reported on Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to the full delivery of its commitment on the humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. In this context, the practice of interaction between Kazakhstan’s agrarian enterprises and the UN World Food Program was positively noted. For instance, in the first half of 2022, Kazakhstan delivered 456 thousand tons of flour to Afghanistan.
He confirmed that the country’s universities will continue actively participating in the EU-funded and UNDP-implemented educational program for Afghan students in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.
At the same time, he called on the participants to support Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish a regional center for sustainable development in Central Asia and Afghanistan under the aegis of the United Nations that would help to enhance the efficiency of international assistance to the Afghan people.
The meeting participants adopted a joint statement following the discussion.
Within the framework of the visit to Brussels, the delegation of Kazakhstan held working visits with officials of the European External Action Service and the European Commission responsible for implementing the EU’s policy towards Afghanistan.
The exchange of opinions allowed for discussing in detail the joint actions in humanitarian, political, trade and economic areas with regard to supporting the people of Afghanistan.
OSCE ODIHR observers to be invited to monitor Majilis elections in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is to invite some 10 international organizations, including OSCE ODIHR to observe the elections of Majilis and maslikhat deputies in the country
Kazakhstan is planning to invite the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) to monitor the elections of Majilis and maslikhat deputies the country is to hold on March 19, 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazakhstan is to invite some 10 international organizations, including OSCE ODIHR to observe the elections of Majilis and maslikhat deputies in the country. The Kazakh deputy foreign minister said he expects ODIHR long-term observers.
The short-term OSCE observers monitored the national referendum in Kazakhstan last year, said Nurlan Abdirov, the Central Election Commission Chairman.
Long-term and short-term OSCE observers travelled to all regions of Kazakhstan to monitor the presidential elections the country held November last year.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is to hold early elections to the Majilis on March 19, 2023. Elections to maslikhats are expected to take place on the same day.
Kazakh Head of State Tokayev made a statement on holding of the early elections of deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats.
Also, Tokayev signed the decree dissolving the Majilis of the 7th convocation and holding early elections of the Majilis.
The decree on early termination of the powers of maslikhats of all levels was signed as well.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
During the telephone conversation the sides discussed the topical issues of Kazakhstan-Russia strategic partnership. The sides also reiterated the importance of further developing ties in trade and economic, energy and other spheres.
Nursultan Nazarbayev undergoes heart surgery
Nazarbayev’s press secretary Aidos Ukibay confirmed the news via his official Twitter account
Tell a friendFirst President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is at the National Cardiac Surgery Center in Astana after undergoing urgent heart surgery, Kazinform reports. Nazarbayev’s press secretary Aidos Ukibay confirmed the news via his official Twitter account. He tweeted that Nursultan Nazarbayev had undergone the heart surgery. The successful surgery was performed by a well-known Kazakhstani heart surgeon Yuri Pya. The First President of Kazakhstan is under the health personnel’s care.
Kazakhstan to hold early maslikhat elections Mar 19
Kazakhstan will hold the early maslikhat elections on March 19, Kazinform reports.
The draft decree of the Central Election Commission was adopted. As earlier reported, the draft decree on calling the early elections of the deputies of the maslikhats of Kazakhstan is submitted for the consideration of the members of the election commission.
Earlier the Head of State decreed early termination of the powers of the maslikhats of all levels.
Besides, Kazakh President signed the decree to dissolve Majilis. The early Majilis elections will be held in Kazakhstan on March 19.
Kazakhstan to hold early Majilis elections Mar 19
Kazakhstan will hold early Majilis elections on March 19, 2023. The date of the elections of the maslikhat deputies at all levels will be set by the Central Election Commission, the Akorda press service reports.
Earlier the Head of State made a statement on the early elections of the deputies of the Majilis and maslikhat.
The Head of State also signed a decree on the dissolution of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 7th convocation and called the early Majilis elections.
Besides, the President signed a decree on early termination of the powers of maslikhats at all levels.
President signs decree to dissolve Majilis
The early elections of the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament are slated for March 19, 2023
The Head of State signed the Decree on dissolution of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the seventh convocation and early elections of the deputies of the Majilis, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
The President decreed to dissolve the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the seventh convocation in accordance with the subparagraph 2) of the Article 44, paragraph 1 of the Article 63 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Article 85 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan".
The early elections of the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament are slated for March 19, 2023.
The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be responsible for proper organization and holding of the early elections of the deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.
The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, akims (mayors) of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as akims (governors) of the regions are tasked to take all necessary measures to ensure organizational, material and technical and financial support of the early elections of the deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.
