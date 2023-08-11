Kazakh President receives Ombudsperson for the Rights of Socially Vulnerable Categories

Tell a friend

An expert meeting of the authorized bodies of the EAEU member states was held to discuss draft action plans aimed at implementing the Memoranda concluded between the EEC and international organizations, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





In particular, this concerns Memoranda with the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia.





The implementation of these plans will allow us to adopt current trends in economic development in the SCO and CICA regions, as well as share with our partners the accumulated experience in the development of the Eurasian Economic Union.





The draft plan includes the development of cooperation in areas relevant and important for Kazakhstan, such as transport infrastructure and logistics, industry, digitalization, agro-industry and others.





Establishing contacts with the business circles and business communities of the regions of these organizations will serve as an additional impetus for expanding the geography of sales markets and the catalog of Kazakhstani goods for export.





In addition, the development of cooperation with the SCO opens up the possibility of access for Kazakh business to the markets of the member countries, which account for more than 30% of world GDP, that is, 38.5 trillion.$ and 16% of world trade, that is, $5.5 trillion.





Following the discussions, the draft plans are aimed at further elaboration, taking into account the comments of Kazakhstani experts.