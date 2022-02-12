Система Orphus

Kazakh President thanks partners within CSTO for assistance

10.02.2022, 22:26 3841
Kazakh President thanks partners within CSTO for assistance
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Russia as well as other CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) partners for the assistance in countering the terror attack, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

I once again thank Vladimir Putin and other partners within the CSTO for the invaluable support in countering the unprecedented terror attack on Kazakhstan," said Tokayev.

 
Earlier the Kazakh Head of State said that the exchange of views on the current issues of regional and global politics took place between Kazakhstan and Russia.
 
Tokayev said that Russia plays an exceptionally important role in ensuring stability, security in the region.
 

We support Russia's stand on the indivisibility of security in the Eurasian space," said the Kazakh Head of State.

 
Bakhyt Sultanov appointed Damu Fund CEO

09.02.2022, 11:05 7061
Bakhyt Sultanov appointed Damu Fund CEO
Bakhyt Sultanov is appointed as the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund CEO, Kazinform cites the Fund's press service.
 
Born on November 29, 1971, is the graduate of the Kazakh National Technical University.
 
Since September 11, 2018 until June 13, 2019 served as the Astana Mayor.
 
Since June 17, 2019 acted as the Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan. On January 11, 2022 was appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister - Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakh Deputy Interior Minister, Head of UN Human Rights Office for Central Asia meet

08.02.2022, 20:02 8801
Kazakh Deputy Interior Minister, Head of UN Human Rights Office for Central Asia meet
Kazakh Deputy Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov met with Head of the UN Human Rights Office for Central Asia Ryszard Komenda, Kazinform learnt from Polisia.kz.
 
During the meeting he was told about the police actions during the peaceful meetings and mass riots, consequences of the terrorist acts, as well as pre-trial investigations underway. Special attention was paid to the observance of rights amid criminal proceedings.
 
The sides also shared views on priority issues and prospects for cooperation in the sphere of observance of human rights.
 
Elbasy's lifetime chairmanship in RK Security Council and KPA canceled - Tokayev signed the law

07.02.2022, 17:17 10826
Elbasy's lifetime chairmanship in RK Security Council and KPA canceled - Tokayev signed the law
The head of state signed the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Constitutional Laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The text of the Constitutional Law is published in the press.
 
According to the amendments, the norm that the initiatives in the main directions of foreign and domestic policy are coordinated with Elbasy was excluded from the Law "On the First President".
 
Amendments to the laws "On the Security Council" and "On Kazakhstan People's Assembly" cancel Elbasy's right to lifelong chairmanship in the Security Council and Kazakhstan People's Assembly.
 
Also, the Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan".
 
Bolat Zhurabayev appointed Commander of Special Forces of Kazakhstan

03.02.2022, 14:55 19296
Bolat Zhurabayev has been named the Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
By order of the Head of State Bolat Zhurabayev has been named the Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.
 
Notably, in accordance with the order of the President of January 19, 2022, No.779 the Special Operations Forces Command within the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan was established.
 
The Special Operations Forces are responsible for special tasks to provide defense capacity and military security of the country, including involvement in anti-terror operations and combating illegal armed groups.
 
Yerlan Koshanov elected as Majilis Chairman

01.02.2022, 19:14 25336
Yerlan Koshanov elected as Majilis Chairman
Yerlan Koshanov elected as Majilis Chairman
 
Today, Yerlan Koshanov has been elected unanimously as the Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament during the Majilis' plenary session, the official website of the lower chamber of parliament informs.
 
Yerlan Koshanov's candidature was put forward by Majilis deputy Yerlan Sairov.
 
Koshanov was elected Chairman of the Majilis by secret ballot.
 
The newly-elected Majilis Speaker thanked the deputies for the support and stressed that it is a great honor and huge responsibility before the people of Kazakhstan and the Head of State for him.
 
Yerlan Koshanov was born in 1962 in Karaganda region. He graduated from the Karaganda Polythetic Institute and Kazakh State Management Academy.
 
His previous post was Head of the Kazakh President's Administration.

New Head of Kazakh President's Administration named
 
Murat Nurtleu has been named new Head of the Kazakh President's Administration, the press service of Akorda informs.
 
By order of the Head of State Murat Nurtleu has been relieved of his duties as First Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.
 
New CEO of KazAutoZhol named
 
The Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister decreed to appoint Meirkhat Kassymbayev as the CEO at KazAutoZhol National Company JSC, the Ministry's press service reports.
 
Born in 1981 in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh Stata Law Academy, Kazakh Law and Humanities University.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakh President receives world chess champion Bibisara Assaubayeva

31.01.2022, 22:03 29356
Kazakh President receives world chess champion Bibisara Assaubayeva
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heartily congratulated the young chess player on her bright victory in the 2021 World Blitz Championship in Warsaw. Notably, Bibisara Assaubayeva also won the silver medal in the Women Rapid category, the Akorda press service reports.

Bibisara Assaubayeva thanked the Head of State for support and told him about her career plans.

Following the meeting the President wished her new victories.

Source: Kazinform

New Almaty Mayor named

31.01.2022, 16:06 29271
New Almaty Mayor named
The Head of State decreed to appoint Yerbolat Dossayev as the Almaty Mayor relieving him off his duties as the Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
New important appointments in Kazakhstan today

27.01.2022, 12:55 43861
New important appointments in Kazakhstan today
New director of KazISS named
 
The Kazakh Head of State appointed Yerkin Tukumov director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) under the Kazakh President.
 
Yermek Tumukov was born in 1973 in the city of Termez, Uzbekistan.
 
In 1997 he graduated from the Institute of International Relations of the Warsaw University. In 2004 he completed postgraduate studies at the Institute of Philosophy and Political Studies of the Academy of Science of Kazakhstan.
 
Between 2000 and 2005 he headed the foreign policy department at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies.
 
In 2007 and 2008 he worked in the Administration of the Kazakh President as the head of the strategic analysis sector of the information and analytical center as well as the head of the sector of international interaction strategies at the Strategic Research and Analysis Center of the Administration of the Kazakh President
 
In January 2010 he was appointed as head of the Analytical Department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.
 
In 2018 he served as Consul General in Kazan.
 
In 2019 he was Minister Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.
 
Kazakhstan appoints new permanent representative to UN Office in Geneva
 
By order of the Kazakh Head of State Yerlan Alimbayev has been named new Kazakh Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva.
 
Yerlan Alimbayev was born on January 6, 1975 in Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, received his master's degree from the Geneva School of Diplomacy and International Relations.
 
Prior to the appointment he served as Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.
 
Olga Perepechina named new Vice Speaker of Senate
 
Olga Perepechina has been named new Vice Chairwoman of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan.
 
Olga Perepechina was born on August 23, 1967, graduated from the Kurgansk Agricultural Institute.
 
From October 17 to the present time, she worked as Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, 6th convocation, for North Kazakhstan region.
 
Notably, by order of the Head of State Nurlan Abdirov was relieved of his duties as senator due to his appointment to the post of Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission.
 
Roman Vassilenko named new Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan

Roman Vassilenko has been appointed as new Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
 
Roman Vassilenko was born on August 14, 1972, in the city of Shymkent. He is the graduate of the Military Academy of Economics, Finance and Law of the Armed Forces of Russia.
 
Prior to the appointment he served as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia.

Source: Kazinform
 
