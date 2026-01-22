21.01.2026, 10:10 30496
Kazakh President to visit Davos at invitation of Trump
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will visit Davos at the invitation of President of the United States Donald Trump, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
On January 22, the President of Kazakhstan will make a working visit to Davos at the invitation of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to attend the signing ceremony of the Charter of the Gaza Board of Peace.
21.01.2026, 20:00 29746
Kazakhstan and Finland Strengthen Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov held a meeting with Director of International Affairs of the Parliament of Finland Laura Kamras, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides underscored the importance of further consolidating inter-parliamentary cooperation as a key element of Kazakhstan - Finland bilateral and regional relations. Special attention was given to prospects for organizing reciprocal visits of parliamentarians and enhancing the activities of parliamentary friendship groups.
The Kazakh diplomat briefed the Finnish side on the key points of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s address at the Fifth Session of the National Kurultai, emphasizing that the announced constitutional reform opens a new stage in modernizing the system of public administration, strengthening the role of the Parliament, and consolidating long-term political stability, thereby creating the foundation for further socio-economic development of the country.
L.Kamras expressed high appreciation for the domestic political reforms underway in Kazakhstan, noting their systematic and inclusive nature. She highlighted the Finnish side’s interest in active exchange of parliamentary experience and confirmed readiness for practical cooperation.
21.01.2026, 18:51 31281
Iran Intends to Develop Transport Connectivity with Kazakhstan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran Ontalap Onalbayev met with Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The sides discussed the development of transport links connecting the two countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest. Particular attention was paid to implementing the arrangements reached during the official visit of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian to Kazakhstan, and to carrying out the instructions given by the heads of state following the visit.
Trade and economic cooperation, as well as transport and logistics connectivity, play an important role in Kazakhstan-Iran relations. In this regard, the sides expressed readiness to thoroughly examine issues related to increasing cargo and transit volumes along the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway, opening new transport corridors "Kazakhstan-Iran-Iraq" and "Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Armenia", developing maritime links between the ports of the two countries, and implementing joint investment projects in transport and logistics at the Shahid Rajaee and Chabahar ports, and reaffirmed their commitment to elevating bilateral cooperation to a new level.
The sides also underscored the importance of holding regular meetings between officials responsible for transport and logistics in both countries in order to advance the implementation of joint projects.
Matters related to enhancing the connectivity between Kazakhstan and Iran are expected to be considered at the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission to be held in Iran.
21.01.2026, 07:05 30361
Kazakhstan and the UAE Expand Expert Dialogue
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Rauan Zhumabek held a meeting with Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
R.Zhumabek informed the Emirates side about the political and institutional reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 5th meeting of the National Kurultai. It was noted that these reforms are aimed at improving public administration, ensuring social justice, and stimulating economic development.
During the discussion on prospects for bilateral engagement, the sides expressed mutual interest in developing systematic cooperation between the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KISS) and ECSSR. The parties confirmed their intention to deepen institutional partnership in the fields of strategic and geopolitical studies, economics, sustainable development, climate issues, technologies, and forecasting.
The Emirates side confirmed its interest in participating in the Astana International Forum. It also expressed support for Kazakhstan’s initiative to hold a Regional Environmental Summit in Astana in 2026 with the support of the United Nations.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to hold an online meeting between KISS and ECSSR to develop practical mechanisms for further cooperation.
20.01.2026, 20:45 59446
Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Bahrain Discussed in Manama
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Saudi Arabia and concurrently to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Madiyar Menilbekov, conducted a series of bilateral meetings with officials of the Kingdom of Bahrain during a working visit to the city of Manama, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In particular, he held talks with Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad Global Center for Coexistence and Tolerance, Fatima Al Sairafi, the Minister of Tourism, Shaikh Abdulla bin Ali Al Khalifa, the Director General of Bilateral Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Sameer Nass, the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
During the meeting with Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the Kazakh diplomat, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, presented the Medal of Honour of the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions for his significant contribution to the development of interfaith dialogue. They also discussed further promotion of interconfessional and intercivilizational dialogue. In addition, the parties considered cooperation in the transport sector and the possibility of opening direct flights between the two countries.
During the meeting with Minister of Tourism Fatima Al Sairafi, M. Menilbekov provided information on Kazakhstan’s extensive opportunities in the tourism sector and exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation and the prospects for implementing joint initiatives.
At the meeting with Shaikh Abdulla bin Ali Al Khalifa, Director General of Bilateral Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussions focused on strengthening political dialogue, organizing upcoming high-level events, and continuing cooperation within the framework of international organizations.
During the meeting with Samir Nass, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, issues were discussed regarding the deepening of trade and economic ties, the establishment of direct contacts between business communities, and the expansion of investment cooperation. Information was also provided on the economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, aimed at creating favorable conditions for foreign investors and promoting business development.
As a result of the meetings, mutual interest was confirmed in further strengthening bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Bahrain, based on friendship and mutual understanding.
20.01.2026, 19:34 59196
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Slovenia Discuss Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia Tanja Fajon, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the call, the foreign ministries reviewed the current state and future prospects of Kazakh-Slovenian cooperation, noting the steady momentum of political dialogue, the expansion of inter-parliamentary and inter-agency contacts, as well as the progressive development of trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister congratulated the Slovenian side on the successful chairmanship of Slovenia in the UN Security Council in 2024-2025, highly commending Ljubljana’s contribution to the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, conflict prevention in various regions of the world.
The parties expressed satisfaction that the opening of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ljubljana in October 2024, as well as the official visit of the President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar to Kazakhstan in 2025, served as clear evidence of the mutual commitment to elevating bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.
Particular attention was given to the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level. It was emphasized that the Joint Statement of the Heads of State serves as a "roadmap" for further deepening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and developing new areas of interaction.
In conclusion, the diplomats underscored the special importance of the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, and also exchanged views on key issues of the regional and international agenda.
20.01.2026, 19:25 59896
Kazakhstan and Hong Kong Strengthen Cooperation Under the "Belt and Road" Initiative
The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong SAR, Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov, held a meeting with Nicholas Ho, Commissioner for the Belt and Road Office of the Ministry of Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed key aspects of developing partnership between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong in 2026, with a particular focus on the implementation of joint investment projects.
The Consul General briefed the Commissioner on Kazakhstan’s investment potential and socioeconomic development, and presented investment projects in the tourism and infrastructure sectors.
Nicholas Ho, in turn, noted Kazakhstan's significant potential for attracting investment within the Belt and Road Initiative and confirmed his interest in expanding cooperation, including organizing a trip to Kazakhstan in 2026 for a large delegation of businessmen from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (Zhaoqing, Foshan, Jiangmen, Zhuhai, Zhongshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, Macau, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen).
It was noted that Kazakhstan actively participates in educational programs within the Belt and Road Initiative, while being one of the key recipients of Hong Kong Government scholarships. In this regard, the Consul General proposed to consider increasing the number of grants for Kazakhstani students and suggested to explore this issue in collaboration with Hong Kong universities.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further deepen cooperation in the fields of investment, trade, education, and tourism, and agreed to continue joint efforts to implement the initiatives.
20.01.2026, 19:23 60011
Kazakh-Armenian Relations: Focus on Implementing Agreements and Delivering Practical Results
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Co-Chair of the Kazakhstan-Armenia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Mher Grigoryan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides noted the dynamic nature of bilateral relations, which are developing in a spirit of trust, mutual respect and pragmatism. It was emphasized that elevating relations to the level of strategic partnership, established between the two countries in 2025, creates a solid foundation and additional opportunities for further deepening cooperation both bilaterally and within international organizations.
The interlocutors discussed further steps and practical measures to implement the agreements reached following the official visit of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to the Republic of Kazakhstan. In this context, views were exchanged on the progress in implementing the decisions of the 11th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Armenia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.
The sides also reviewed the priorities of the bilateral agenda for the current year and approaches to their implementation. In particular, tasks were outlined to further increase mutual trade, stimulate investment activity, expand industrial and technological cooperation, as well as promote joint projects in agriculture and the digital economy, with an emphasis on achieving concrete results. In this regard, the key role of the joint intergovernmental commission was noted as an effective mechanism for coordinating practical cooperation and developing solutions.
Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in intensifying joint efforts aimed at the consistent development of friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Armenia.
20.01.2026, 15:17 43406
Kazakhstan at Green Week: Showcasing Agricultural Potential and New Agreements with Germany
Kazakhstan took part in the jubilee 100th agricultural exhibition International Green Week (Grüne Woche) in the German capital and officially opened two national stands of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The exhibition featured by Kazakhstan companies operating in compliance with EU standards and ready for regular supplies to the European market. Presented products of domestic producers generated strong interest among international partners, distributors, representatives of German retail chains, and visitors to the exhibition.
The Kazakhstan delegation was headed by Vice Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov, who also held a number of meetings and negotiations on the sidelines of the International Conference Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA).
During a meeting with Markus Schick, State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Regional Identity of Germany (BMLEH), parties discussed issues related to further expansion and deepening of cooperation in areas of crop production, livestock farming and veterinary services, seed production, sustainable agriculture, the introduction of energy- and water-saving technologies, food processing, and food supplies, among others.
The Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture and Regional Identity of Germany Alois Rainer was invited to pay a visit to Astana to continue the dialogue and ensure the practical implementation of the discussed agreements.
Azat Sultanov also met with the heads of the cooperative projects "Agricultural Policy Dialogue" and "Capacity Building in Dairy Farming" which is being implemented between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and BMLEH.
With the Member of the Executive Board of CLAAS Christian Radons and the Vice President for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Michael Baier issues related to increasing the level of localization and expanding the range of agricultural machinery produced in Kazakhstan were discussed.
Participation in the events made it possible to showcase the export potential of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex and to strengthen business ties with foreign companies.
As a symbol of friendship and partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany, and in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Grüne Woche exhibition, the organizers were presented with 100 bulbs of Kazakhstani tulips on behalf of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Following the visit, Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness to expand international cooperation and actively implement innovative approaches in the development of the agricultural sector.
