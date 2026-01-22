Kazakh President to visit Davos at invitation of Trump

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Saudi Arabia and concurrently to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Madiyar Menilbekov, conducted a series of bilateral meetings with officials of the Kingdom of Bahrain during a working visit to the city of Manama, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





In particular, he held talks with Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad Global Center for Coexistence and Tolerance, Fatima Al Sairafi, the Minister of Tourism, Shaikh Abdulla bin Ali Al Khalifa, the Director General of Bilateral Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Sameer Nass, the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.





During the meeting with Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the Kazakh diplomat, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, presented the Medal of Honour of the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions for his significant contribution to the development of interfaith dialogue. They also discussed further promotion of interconfessional and intercivilizational dialogue. In addition, the parties considered cooperation in the transport sector and the possibility of opening direct flights between the two countries.





During the meeting with Minister of Tourism Fatima Al Sairafi, M. Menilbekov provided information on Kazakhstan’s extensive opportunities in the tourism sector and exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation and the prospects for implementing joint initiatives.





At the meeting with Shaikh Abdulla bin Ali Al Khalifa, Director General of Bilateral Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussions focused on strengthening political dialogue, organizing upcoming high-level events, and continuing cooperation within the framework of international organizations.





During the meeting with Samir Nass, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, issues were discussed regarding the deepening of trade and economic ties, the establishment of direct contacts between business communities, and the expansion of investment cooperation. Information was also provided on the economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, aimed at creating favorable conditions for foreign investors and promoting business development.





As a result of the meetings, mutual interest was confirmed in further strengthening bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Bahrain, based on friendship and mutual understanding.