Kazakh President Tokayev meets with Uzbek President’s Aide Saida Mirziyoyeva
Images | Akorda
During the meeting, the ongoing issues of further promotion of multifaceted partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were discussed, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Noting the allied and strategic nature of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazakh leader Tokayev stressed the importance of establishing close contacts between the presidential administrations of the two countries to expand effectively the political dialogue at high and highest levels.
Special attention was attached to the deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in information and ideological, cultural and humanitarian and education spheres as well as in the field of youth policy.
The Kazakh President welcomed the holding of the Zakovat international intellectual games in Astana and highlighted the importance of such events in the cultural rapprochement of the nations.
08.08.2024, 19:01 1926
Emomali Rahmon arrives in Kazakhstan capital
Images | primeminister.kz
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will participate in the VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia and the first Summit of Heads of State of the Dialogue "Central Asia + Japan". The Head of Tajikistan was met at the airport by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
To date, the countries are working to further increase trade turnover. In January-June this year, the volume of mutual trade between the two countries amounted to $575.7 million. Exports of Kazakhstani goods increased by 18.9%.
One of the strategic directions of bilateral interaction is the sphere of water relations. The energy project on construction of Rogun HPP in Tajikistan will bring multiplicative effect for the whole region of Central Asia.
08.08.2024, 18:38 1946
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Astana
Images | primeminister.kz
The President of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Astana to participate in the VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia and the first Summit of Heads of State of the Dialogue "Central Asia + Japan", where issues of further development of integration processes will be discussed. At the airport Sadyr Japarov was met by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan at the end of last year increased by more than 26%. For 5 months of the current year the volume of mutual trade amounted to $614.3 mln. Export of Kazakhstani goods increased by 6.7%.
At present, at the level of governments, joint work is being carried out to fulfill the provisions of the Treaty on deepening and expanding allied relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, signed by the Heads of State in April this year. In particular, to increase trade-economic and transport-logistic cooperation, deepen cooperation in the water-energy sector and agriculture.
08.08.2024, 17:55 2091
Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana to participate in VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia
Images | primeminister.kz
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Astana to participate in the VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia. Ilham Aliyev was met by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov at the capital's airport, primeminister.kz reports.
Bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are developing across the whole spectrum of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian interaction. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan increased by 14.3% last year and amounted to $529.4 million, in January-June this year it amounted to $280.6 million.
The governments are implementing joint projects in oil and gas, transport and logistics, digital communications and space industry. Among them are projects within the Trans-Caspian international transport route, laying fiber-optic communication line and deep-water electric cable along the Caspian Sea bed. A joint Direct Investment Fund has also been established to unlock the potential of bilateral cooperation.
For reference: The Consultative Meetings of Heads of State of Central Asia have been held since 2018 and are aimed at deepening and expanding regional cooperation. Over the past five years (2018-2023), the volume of mutual trade has grown from $5.7 billion to $11 billion. Kazakhstan's trade with Central Asian countries grew by 26.8% last year, reaching the $8 billion mark.
07.08.2024, 21:37 1456
Kazakhstanis recommended not to travel to Bangladesh
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations regarding visiting the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Kazinform News Agency reports the press service of the Kazakh MFA
In connection with the situation in the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan recommends that Kazakhstani citizens temporarily refrain from travelling to this country until the situation stabilizes. Those citizens of Kazakhstan staying in Bangladesh now are urged not to leave their places of residence unless necessary, observe increased security measures, be vigilant and cautious, monitor news and adhere to the recommendations of the authorities," the statement reads.
The Kazakh citizens are also urged to keep in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of India, non-resident Embassy to the People's Republic of Bangladesh," the statement reads.
For additional information, emergency hotline was launched for the citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Bangladesh and their relatives in Kazakhstan.
As earlier reported, at least 90 people were killed in clashes between police and protesters who demanded the resignation of Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh. 13 police officers wedre killed in an attack on a police station in the town of Sirajganj, 100 km north of the capital city Dhaka. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country amid mass protests.
06.08.2024, 10:03 11116
Uzbekistan - Kazakhstan: New approach to cooperation
Deputy Minister of Agriculture Kahramon Yuldashev participated in a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, where representatives of the agricultural sector and entrepreneurs from the two countries discussed various issues, UzA reports.
The discussion focused on implementing joint projects to develop the industry and widespread promotion of technologies for growing agricultural crops, livestock farming, and leather processing.
The parties also presented their business proposals and initiatives and exchanged views on the new mechanism and conditions for cooperation.
Following the meeting, a strong commitment was made to continue B2B meetings, and organize a visit by Uzbekistan entrepreneurs to farms in Kazakhstan to exchange experiences.
02.08.2024, 14:19 21106
Kazakhstan and Congo set to boost mutual trade
Images | Akorda
Development of cooperation with the Republic of Congo is one of the key directions of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at today’s meeting with the visiting President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Head of State said the visit of the President of Congo opens the way to the development of cooperation between the two nations.
The Kazakh President expressed sincere gratitude to Denis Sassou Nguesso for accepting the invitation to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. He stressed that the visit opens the way to developing cooperation between the two nations and contributes to further strengthening intercontinental ties.
As stated there, the Presidents held talks on a wide range of issues, including agriculture, transportation and logistics and energy industry cooperation.
The President of Kazakhstan said the role of African countries is growing in international politics and the global economy. The development of cooperation with these countries is one of the key directions of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.
He noted this year marks the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Astana and Brazzaville.
30.07.2024, 18:41 23156
APAC International Forum: Recognition of Leadership
At the annual meeting of the world's largest regional organization for accreditation- Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC) in Dubai, UAE, important agreements and decisions were reached for the accreditation sphere of the Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The meeting, which took place from July 15 to 17, was attended by Gulzhan Amanzholova, a representative of the NCA Quality Management, and Zyulal Kabenova, Chief specialist of the Department of Legal Work and International Cooperation. The opening ceremony of the international forum was observed by delegates from 65 national accreditation bodies and international experts in the field of accreditation and conformity assessment.
At the meeting venues, representatives of the NCA took part in meetings of 4 technical committees and the APAC General Assembly, where significant information was presented on the development of regional cooperation and improvement of accreditation practices in the Asia-Pacific region.
During the event, the NCA staff held a number of bilateral meetings on various issues with the accreditation bodies of the countries of the region. In particular, negotiations were held with representatives of the Korean Accreditation Council (KAB) and the Korean Laboratory Accreditation Scheme (KOLAS), with the head of the Saudi Accreditation Center (SAAC) Adel Alkeaida, with the leadership of the accreditation body of the Republic of Uzbekistan (OZAKK), with representatives of the UAE accreditation body (ENAS), the accreditation body of China (CNAS) and other countries.
As a result of the meetings, agreements were reached on expanding the activities of the NCA accreditation and partnership with the accreditation bodies of the АРАС member countries.
At a meeting of the AРАС General Assembly, a regional organization for accreditation recognized by ILAC and IAF, it was announced that Gulzhan Amanzholova, a representative of the NCA Quality Management and an acting APAC expert evaluator, was appointed one of two auditors to the AРАС internal audit group. The purpose of internal audit is to monitor compliance with APAC procedures, and to continuously improve the organization's management system. The appointment of a representative of Kazakhstan to the AРАС Internal audit group is a significant achievement, confirming the high level of professionalism and trust in Kazakhstani specialists in the field of international accreditation, their high business reputation as active participants in international accreditation activities.
25.07.2024, 20:31 40451
SCO Prosecutor Generals sign protocol of cooperation in Bishkek
Tell a friend
Kazakh Prosecutor General Berik Assylov took part in the 22nd meeting of the SCO Prosecutor Generals held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh General Prosecutor's Office.
Attending the meeting were the Prosecutor Generals of Belarus, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
During the event, the participants discussed the key aspects and priorities in the fight against crime, exchanged experiences and agreed to create necessary conditions to increase the efficiency of international cooperation in terms of development of modern information technologies, personal data protection and combating cybercrime.
The head of the Kazakh supreme supervisory authority shared experiences in using digital technology in priority crimes as well as the activity on investment attraction and protection.
Assylov stressed that the Kazakh President drew special attention to greater mutual trust and cooperation in the security field within the SCO initiative ‘On world unity for a just peace, accord and development’ and called on the SCO General Prosecutor’s Offices to adopt corresponding steps to implement it.
Following the meeting, the Protocol setting out the main areas of further cooperation of the prosecutors' offices of the SCO member states was signed.
In addition, the Kazakh Prosecutor General held bilateral meetings with his Chinese, Kyrgyz and Russian counterparts, discussing further joint steps to protect the rights of citizens, ensure law and order.
