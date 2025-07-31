Kazakh, Turkish presidents hold brief conversation at Ankara Airport

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

In his speech at the 1st International Environmental Conference in Manzherok, Russia’s Altai Republic, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan said that decreasing water levels in the Caspian Sea is one of the key challenges facing the region, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Since the early 2000s, еhe Caspian Sea has been experiencing a decline in water levels. In this regard, Kazakhstan set up the Caspian Sea Research Institute. Expert forecasts are grim. Decisive coordinated action is needed from all Caspian littoral states to preserve this unique water body, said Bektenov.





The Kazakh Prime Minister also drew attention to the situation in the Aral Sea region, saying that Kazakhstan chairs the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea this year. "The country conducts work on the Aral Sea recovery, reinforcing the Kokaral dam, restoring the Syr Darya River Delta, as well as implementing projects for supporting the fishing industry, greening the dried seabed.





Bektenov also highlighted the importance of efforts aimed at preserving glaciers, noting that, according to experts, there will be a significant decline in glaciers in Central Asia by 2100. In this context, Kazakhstan-led "Water Towers Partnership" initiative aimed at uniting efforts to study and protect glaciers was put forward at the summit in Riyadh. The Central Asian Regional Glaciological Centre (CARGC) under the aegis of UNESCO operates in Almaty.





During the event, Kazakhstan’s readiness to implement joint hydraulic engineering projects from reservoirs management to automated water metering was highlighted.