02.08.2024, 14:19 5726
Kazakhstan and Congo set to boost mutual trade
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Development of cooperation with the Republic of Congo is one of the key directions of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at today’s meeting with the visiting President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Head of State said the visit of the President of Congo opens the way to the development of cooperation between the two nations.
The Kazakh President expressed sincere gratitude to Denis Sassou Nguesso for accepting the invitation to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. He stressed that the visit opens the way to developing cooperation between the two nations and contributes to further strengthening intercontinental ties.
As stated there, the Presidents held talks on a wide range of issues, including agriculture, transportation and logistics and energy industry cooperation.
The President of Kazakhstan said the role of African countries is growing in international politics and the global economy. The development of cooperation with these countries is one of the key directions of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.
He noted this year marks the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Astana and Brazzaville.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
30.07.2024, 18:41 7736
APAC International Forum: Recognition of Leadership
Tell a friend
At the annual meeting of the world's largest regional organization for accreditation- Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC) in Dubai, UAE, important agreements and decisions were reached for the accreditation sphere of the Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The meeting, which took place from July 15 to 17, was attended by Gulzhan Amanzholova, a representative of the NCA Quality Management, and Zyulal Kabenova, Chief specialist of the Department of Legal Work and International Cooperation. The opening ceremony of the international forum was observed by delegates from 65 national accreditation bodies and international experts in the field of accreditation and conformity assessment.
At the meeting venues, representatives of the NCA took part in meetings of 4 technical committees and the APAC General Assembly, where significant information was presented on the development of regional cooperation and improvement of accreditation practices in the Asia-Pacific region.
During the event, the NCA staff held a number of bilateral meetings on various issues with the accreditation bodies of the countries of the region. In particular, negotiations were held with representatives of the Korean Accreditation Council (KAB) and the Korean Laboratory Accreditation Scheme (KOLAS), with the head of the Saudi Accreditation Center (SAAC) Adel Alkeaida, with the leadership of the accreditation body of the Republic of Uzbekistan (OZAKK), with representatives of the UAE accreditation body (ENAS), the accreditation body of China (CNAS) and other countries.
As a result of the meetings, agreements were reached on expanding the activities of the NCA accreditation and partnership with the accreditation bodies of the АРАС member countries.
At a meeting of the AРАС General Assembly, a regional organization for accreditation recognized by ILAC and IAF, it was announced that Gulzhan Amanzholova, a representative of the NCA Quality Management and an acting APAC expert evaluator, was appointed one of two auditors to the AРАС internal audit group. The purpose of internal audit is to monitor compliance with APAC procedures, and to continuously improve the organization's management system. The appointment of a representative of Kazakhstan to the AРАС Internal audit group is a significant achievement, confirming the high level of professionalism and trust in Kazakhstani specialists in the field of international accreditation, their high business reputation as active participants in international accreditation activities.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.07.2024, 20:31 25371
SCO Prosecutor Generals sign protocol of cooperation in Bishkek
Tell a friend
Kazakh Prosecutor General Berik Assylov took part in the 22nd meeting of the SCO Prosecutor Generals held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh General Prosecutor's Office.
Attending the meeting were the Prosecutor Generals of Belarus, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
During the event, the participants discussed the key aspects and priorities in the fight against crime, exchanged experiences and agreed to create necessary conditions to increase the efficiency of international cooperation in terms of development of modern information technologies, personal data protection and combating cybercrime.
The head of the Kazakh supreme supervisory authority shared experiences in using digital technology in priority crimes as well as the activity on investment attraction and protection.
Assylov stressed that the Kazakh President drew special attention to greater mutual trust and cooperation in the security field within the SCO initiative ‘On world unity for a just peace, accord and development’ and called on the SCO General Prosecutor’s Offices to adopt corresponding steps to implement it.
Following the meeting, the Protocol setting out the main areas of further cooperation of the prosecutors' offices of the SCO member states was signed.
In addition, the Kazakh Prosecutor General held bilateral meetings with his Chinese, Kyrgyz and Russian counterparts, discussing further joint steps to protect the rights of citizens, ensure law and order.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.07.2024, 08:20 28361
Head of State congratulated the King Philippe of Belgium
Tell a friend
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to King Philippe on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Belgium, Akorda reports.
I am delighted to note that Kazakhstan and Belgium enjoy enduring partnership that rests on close bonds of friendship and mutual respect", - the telegram reads.
In his telegram, the President of Kazakhstan wished King Philippe success in all his noble endeavours, and the Belgian people happiness and prosperity.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.07.2024, 18:09 41706
Head of State tasks to reduce maternal and newborn mortality rate in the country
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova, Akorda reports.
During the meeting, President Tokayev was informed that as of today the country sees the life expectancy reach over 75 years old. Since the beginning of the year, the country has been observing reduction in incidence rates of 21 infectious diseases, including coronavirus. Work is ongoing to carry out vaccination and preventive measures.
Alnazarova pointed out that special attention is placed on increasing the quality and accessibility of health services, as approaches in primary and inpatient medical care are being reviewed, diagnosis and treatment standards renewed as well as the personnel capacity of the sector enhanced.
According to the minister, work is underway to make the system of procurement of pharmaceuticals and medical items efficient and transparent. In addition, modern digital technologies are being developed and implemented to raise the efficiency of health facilities as well as to enhance control over the system of mandatory social health insurance.
The President was also briefed about the strategic plans to promote the health care infrastructure for 2025/30, including construction of new health facilities and further bettering the quality of health services. Under the Concept adopted, 34 anchor projects aimed at building a proper and efficient network of healthcare organizations are set to be carried out.
Following the meeting, the Head of State stressed the importance of continuing the work to reduce the maternal and newborn mortality rate. Moreover, the President set the tasks to qualitatively reshare the healthcare system with a focus on patient-centered practice. The need for transparent and efficient allocation of funds, including for pharmaceuticals, was noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.07.2024, 09:29 90501
Xi calls for building common home of solidarity, prosperity and fairness
Tell a friend
Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Thursday called for building a common home featuring solidarity and mutual trust, peace and tranquility, prosperity and development, good-neighborliness and friendship, as well as fairness and justice, Xinhua reports.
Xi made the remarks when attending the expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), or SCO+.
At present, changes of historical significance across the world during our times are unfolding in ways like never before, Xi said, adding that the international landscape is undergoing rapid transformation.
To cope with this major transformation, the key is to have the wisdom to see the changes, the ability to deal with the changes, and the courage to make changes, Xi said.
China proposes that SCO member states do more to share their experience on governance and hold the SCO Political Parties Forum at an appropriate time, he said.
No matter how the international landscape changes, the SCO must hold the bottom line of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, Xi said.
Real security is premised on the security of all countries, he added.
We need to respect the development path of respective, independent choosing, and support each other in safeguarding core interests, he said.
We need to bridge our differences, build more consensus, and enhance mutual trust through strategic communication, Xi said.
He called for earnest efforts to establish a financing platform of the SCO, and welcomed all parties to use the Beidou Satellite Navigation System and participate in the development of the International Lunar Research Station.
China will provide at least 1,000 training opportunities on digital technology to fellow countries in the SCO in the next three years, and host 1,000 young people from countries in the SCO for exchange opportunities in China in the next five years, Xi said.
The Chinese president said the current SCO summit has issued the Astana Declaration, the SCO initiative on world unity for justice, harmony and development, and the statement on the principles of good-neighborliness, trust and partnership.
The SCO should make its important contribution to eliminating the deficits in peace, development, security and governance, he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.07.2024, 08:25 90676
Xi warns SCO members of real threat from Cold War mentality
Images | Xinhua/Xie Huanchi
Tell a friend
Chinese President Xi Jinping here Thursday called on the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to ensure security in the face of real threat from the Cold War mentality, Xinhua reports.
Xi made the remarks when attending the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.
He urged the member states to adhere to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, address complex and intertwined security challenges through dialogue and coordination, and respond to the profoundly changing international landscape with a win-win approach, so as to build a world of lasting peace and universal security.
Xi spoke highly of Kazakhstan's positive efforts and significant contributions to improving the operational mechanism of the SCO and deepening cooperation in various fields during its rotating presidency, and welcomed Belarus to attend the SCO summit as a member state for the first time.
He pointed out that the SCO was founded at the turn of the century when confrontations and divisions left by the Cold War had yet to be resolved.
The SCO founding members made a historical decision to pursue peaceful development, commit to good-neighborliness and friendship, and build a new type of international relations, Xi said, adding that the "Shanghai Spirit" has become a shared value and guiding principle for the member states.
Noting that the SCO has had its 10th member state since its establishment 23 years ago, Xi said the foundation for SCO cooperation has become more solid as the SCO "big family" has growing membership which covers three continents around the world.
As the world is faced with accelerating changes unseen in a century, the human society is standing at a crossroads of history again, Xi said.
Xi pointed out that the SCO stands on the right side of history, fairness and justice, and is of great significance to the world.
He called on SCO members to safeguard the right to development in the face of real risks of "small yard, high fences."
Xi noted that SCO members should adhere to mutual benefits and inclusiveness, join hands to push for scientific and technological innovation, keep industrial and supply chains stable and smooth, stimulate the internal impetus of regional economies, and work towards common development goals.
SCO members should consolidate unity and jointly oppose external interference in the face of the real challenges of interference and division, he said.
The SCO members should firmly support each other, accommodate each other's concerns, handle internal differences with a spirit of harmony, and resolve cooperation difficulties by seeking common ground while reserving differences, and firmly grasp the destiny of our countries and the peace and development of the region in our own hands, Xi said.
The SCO has withstood the test of the changing international landscape, the root cause of which lies in the fact that SCO members remain committed to the fine tradition of solidarity and coordination, the way of cooperation featuring equality and mutual benefit, the value pursuit on fairness and justice, and the broad-mindedness of inclusiveness and mutual learning, Xi stressed.
Xi called on the member states to stay true to the original aspiration, continue to uphold the "Shanghai Spirit," help each other on their respective path to success, jointly maintain the development direction of the SCO, and build the organization into a reliable backbone for common prosperity and revitalization of its member states.
Leaders of the SCO members attending the meeting spoke positively of the constructive role of the organization in safeguarding regional peace and security, and voiced readiness to further strengthen cooperation in such areas as trade, transportation, energy, finance, agriculture, digital economy and technological innovation, as well as to deepen people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in education, culture, tourism and youth, among other fields.
Noting that the current global political and economic landscape as well as international relations are undergoing major changes, the leaders said the United Nations should play a central coordinating role in promoting the building of a more representative, democratic and equitable multipolar world system, and pushing for an economic globalization that is mutually beneficial and inclusive.
They called for respecting the legitimate security concerns of all countries, committing to resolve differences and disputes between countries through peaceful means, and opposing unilateral sanctions and interference in other countries' internal affairs.
The leaders agreed to improve the SCO mechanism for dealing with security threats and challenges, resolutely combat the "three forces," drug trafficking and transnational organized crime, support the international community's efforts for peace and development in Afghanistan, and support a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution.
They signed and issued a series of documents, including an Astana declaration, and an initiative calling for solidarity among countries to promote world justice, harmony and development.
The meeting formally approved Belarus' accession to the SCO, and decided that China will resume the rotating presidency of the organization for 2024-2025.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.07.2024, 17:25 88696
Kazakhstan hands over SCO presidency to China for 2024-25 period
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Today, the Astana Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states was signed following the SCO summit in the Kazakh capital, within which China will assume the rotating presidency of the SCO for 2024-2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Organization.
SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming thanked the Republic of Kazakhstan for the productive work as the Chair during the meeting of the SCO Council of the Heads of State.
Before concluding, I’d like to thank the Republic of Kazakhstan for the productive work as the Chair as well as congratulate the People’s Republic of China on the beginning of the presidency of the Organization, said the SCO Secretary General.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.07.2024, 16:12 87466
Nurlan Yermekbayev appointed Secretary General of the SCO
Tell a friend
At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, member states elected a new Secretary General of the organization. Kazakhstan's Nurlan Yermekbayev becomes the new Secretary General for 2025-2027, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
In different years Yermekbayev worked as defense minister, minister for religious affairs and civil society deputy foreign minister and assistant to the president - secretary of the Security Council. He is currently serving as Deputy Secretary General of the SCO.
Yermekbayev holds the diplomatic rank of Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary First Class. Speaks Kazakh, Russian, English, Chinese and Portuguese.
The Secretary General is appointed from among the citizens of the member states on a rotational basis for a period of three years without the right of extension for the next term. Zhang Ming of China has been SCO Secretary-General since 1 January 2022.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
29.07.2024, 10:51Kazakhstan Today was granted rights to distribute CGTN TV content 31.07.2024, 10:06Olzhas Bektenov orders to strengthen preventive work to prevent forest fires and outlined key tasks to ensure safety26716Olzhas Bektenov orders to strengthen preventive work to prevent forest fires and outlined key tasks to ensure safety 02.08.2024, 12:2626226Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greets Congolese President in Akorda 30.07.2024, 21:1224616Capital investments grow by 15.8% in 1H 2024 in Almaty, mayor 31.07.2024, 15:1724481AIFC Governor reports to President on 1H 2024 results 23.07.2024, 11:1365136President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev goes on short-term leave 24.07.2024, 18:3664571Kazakhstan Appoints First Official Representative to ICAO 17.07.2024, 09:2160481Consortium of leading universities of Kazakhstan develops KazLLM's modern language model 19.07.2024, 20:45580612024 Paris Olympic Village officially opens to welcome first athletes 25.07.2024, 09:00Practical Ways to Deepen Trade and Economic Cooperation with Kazakhstan were Discussed at the Government of Thailand57986Practical Ways to Deepen Trade and Economic Cooperation with Kazakhstan were Discussed at the Government of Thailand