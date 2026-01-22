This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Finland Strengthen Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation
Kazakhstan - Thailand: New Opportunities for Cooperation Discussed in Phuket
The Upcoming Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Received High Praise from the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
Kazakhstan and Korea are Deepening Interregional Cooperation
Kazakhstan and Czech Republic Expand Cooperation in Industry and Technology
Meeting with the Newly Appointed Head of UNHCR Representation for Central Asia Held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Iran Intends to Develop Transport Connectivity with Kazakhstan
Kazakh President to visit Davos at invitation of Trump
Kazakhstan and the UAE Expand Expert Dialogue
