Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Cooperation in the Agricultural Sector

A roundtable discussion entitled "Kazakhstan-Germany Agro & Water Nexus" was held in the German capital with the participation of representatives of German companies from the agro-industrial and water sectors, as well as a Kazakh delegation that arrived in Berlin to take part in the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Welcoming remarks were delivered by Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federal Republic of Germany Nurlan Onzhanov, Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Azat Sultanov, State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Regional Identity of Germany (BMLEH) Markus Schick, and the Speaker of the German Agribusiness Alliance (GAA) for Central Asia Dirk Stratmann.





The agenda of the meeting included three panel discussions focused on the prospects for technological transfer and the development of sustainable agrosystems, the implementation of water-efficient solutions, and the digitalization of agriculture.





More than 40 representatives of business associations, scientific and private sector, and expert communities from both countries took part in the round table.





In his Address to the Nation, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that agriculture should become one of the key drivers of economic growth, technological modernization, and the country’s export potential.





The emphasis is placed not only on increasing production volumes, but primarily on quality, sustainability, deep processing, and the introduction of innovations.





In this context, cooperation with Germany is of particular importance. Kazakhstan and Germany are successfully implementing joint projects in the fields of agro-engineering, deep processing of agricultural products, organic farming, seed production, as well as the adoption of German quality standards and water-efficient technologies.





German companies are already actively operating in Kazakhstan, creating jobs, introducing advanced technologies, and forming new value-added chains. The joint initiatives being implemented demonstrate tangible results and serve as a solid foundation for the consistent deepening of the strategic partnership between the two countries.





Participants of the round table exchanged views on current challenges and opportunities for further expanding cooperation in such priority areas as sustainable agriculture, seed production, technological transfer, modernization of water infrastructure and water resource management in agriculture, as well as the implementation of smart technologies.